What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: U.S.-Russia talks, a prime minister in hot water, and fresh sanctions in West Africa.

Demonstrators protest British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Demonstrators protest near the House of Commons, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was speaking, in London on Jan. 12. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

What in the world has gone on this week? Take our international news quiz to see what you can remember!

1. Where did U.S. and Russian officials meet this week to address tensions over Ukraine and NATO’s reach in Eastern Europe?

FP’s Amy Mackinnon and Robbie Gramer summed up the talks after they came to a close.

2. Iran’s top diplomat traveled to China this week to discuss the countries’ deepening relationship. What level of formal partnership have the two countries established, in Chinese government parlance?

3. The Economic Community of West African States decided last weekend to impose sanctions on which country?

In this week’s Africa Brief, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi discusses the embargo’s potential impact.

4. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign after news organizations revealed his government hosted parties during pandemic lockdowns.

What was the name of the prime minister’s own plan to take the blame off himself and save his premiership?

5. What is the only landlocked country in Southeast Asia?

Derek Grossman argues that ignoring Laos and its neighbor Cambodia is a strategic mistake for the United States.

6. The International Energy Agency reported a major increase in electricity demand in 2021. Around what percentage of the new demand came from China?

7. This week, Daniel Ortega was sworn in for his fourth consecutive term—and fifth overall—as president of Nicaragua

In what year did Ortega first take power, serving as coordinator of the Junta of National Reconstruction before becoming president?

FP’s Catherine Osborn covers Ortega’s inauguration in this week’s Latin America Brief.

8. Representatives of the Organization of Turkic States met this week to discuss the recent unrest in Kazakhstan. Which country is not a member of the organization?

9. Which tennis player is in limbo after his visa to visit Australia for a major tournament was canceled due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

10. In Norway, members of the military have criticized a recent decision to make troops share what items?

Due to supply chain shortages, Norway’s defense ministry has mandated all clothing and equipment in good condition—including underwear—be reused as citizens cycle through their compulsory military service.

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

