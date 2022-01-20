What Do You Want To Know About The Ukraine Crisis?

Although we can’t read minds, FP’s team of reporters and experts can help answer other big questions you may have about this rapidly evolving crisis, such as: What would the effects of a potential war have on Russia’s already faltering economy? What about on the supply of energy to Europe? Or, perhaps, how is NATO’s role changing?

The big foreign-policy headline from U.S. President Joe Biden’s nearly two-hour news conference on Wednesday? That despite weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, he now expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to order an invasion of Ukraine.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along Ukraine’s border, and on Jan. 21, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in the latest attempt to find an offramp from the current impasse. But no amount of high-level summitry can answer the one question everyone has: What does Putin actually want?

Although we can’t read minds, FP’s team of reporters and experts can help answer other big questions you may have about this rapidly evolving crisis, such as: What would the effects of a potential war have on Russia’s already faltering economy? What about on the supply of energy to Europe? Or, perhaps, how is NATO’s role changing?

Some of these questions were answered in an FP Live event today, held exclusively for subscribers, with FP's SitRep newsletter writers, Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch.