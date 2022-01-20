Comments

What Do You Want To Know About The Ukraine Crisis?

Your space to submit questions to our team of reporters and experts.

By
ukraine-russia-crisis-comments-foreign-policy-site
Foreign Policy Illustration/Getty Images

Ukraine Border Crisis

How Russia, the United States, and Europe are preparing for the possibility of war.

More on this topic

The big foreign-policy headline from U.S. President Joe Biden’s nearly two-hour news conference on Wednesday? That despite weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, he now expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to order an invasion of Ukraine.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along Ukraine’s border, and on Jan. 21, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in the latest attempt to find an offramp from the current impasse. But no amount of high-level summitry can answer the one question everyone has: What does Putin actually want?

Although we can’t read minds, FP’s team of reporters and experts can help answer other big questions you may have about this rapidly evolving crisis, such as: What would the effects of a potential war have on Russia’s already faltering economy? What about on the supply of energy to Europe? Or, perhaps, how is NATO’s role changing?

The big foreign-policy headline from U.S. President Joe Biden’s nearly two-hour news conference on Wednesday? That despite weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy, he now expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to order an invasion of Ukraine.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along Ukraine’s border, and on Jan. 21, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in the latest attempt to find an offramp from the current impasse. But no amount of high-level summitry can answer the one question everyone has: What does Putin actually want?

Although we can’t read minds, FP’s team of reporters and experts can help answer other big questions you may have about this rapidly evolving crisis, such as: What would the effects of a potential war have on Russia’s already faltering economy? What about on the supply of energy to Europe? Or, perhaps, how is NATO’s role changing?

Some of these questions were answered in an FP Live event today, held exclusively for subscribers, with FP’s SitRep newsletter writers, Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch. You can watch a video of that discussion—which also took stock of Biden’s foreign-policy performance during his first year in office—below. And if you’re a subscriber, join us in the comments section at the end of this article—and all FP articles. We’d love to hear from you about what we should be reporting on next.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, War

Trending

  1. 1
    ‘They’re So Destructive’: Russian Missiles Could Dominate Ukraine’s Skies
  2. 2
    Liberal Illusions Caused the Ukraine Crisis
  3. 3
    Is Biden’s Foreign Policy Grade A Material?
  4. 4
    Why the U.S. Military Isn’t Ready for Civil War
  5. 5
    Russia May Send Troops to Belarus Soon
Latest Analysis

How to Prevent Afghan Aid Money From Reaching Terrorists
Steve Brooking

Why Gains for U.S. Workers Are Good for the World
Edward Alden

Kazakhstan’s Unrest Leaves Behind a Traumatized Society
Akbota Karibayeva

More from Foreign Policy

Volker Perthes, U.N. special representative for Sudan, addresses the media in Khartoum, Sudan, on Jan. 10.

Sudan’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Demonstrators find themselves at odds with key U.N. and U.S. mediators.

In an aerial view, traffic creeps along Virginia Highway 1 after being diverted away from Interstate 95 after it was closed due to a winter storm.

Traffic Jams Are a Very American Disaster

The I-95 backup shows how easily highways can become traps.

Relatives and neighbors gather around a burned vehicle targeted and hit by an American drone strike in Kabul.

The Human Rights vs. National Security Dilemma Is a Fallacy

Advocacy organizations can’t protect human rights without challenging U.S. military support for tyrants and the corrupt influence of the defense industry and foreign governments.

un-sanctions-inspectors-china-foreign-policy-illustration

The Problem With Sanctions

From the White House to Turtle Bay, sanctions have never been more popular. But why are they so hard to make work?

Trending

  1. ‘They’re So Destructive’: Russian Missiles Could Dominate Ukraine’s Skies
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  2. Liberal Illusions Caused the Ukraine Crisis
    Analysis |
    Stephen M. Walt

  3. Is Biden’s Foreign Policy Grade A Material?
    Feature |
    Robbie Gramer, Colum Lynch, Amy Mackinnon

  4. Why the U.S. Military Isn’t Ready for Civil War
    Excerpt |
    Stephen Marche

  5. Russia May Send Troops to Belarus Soon
    Analysis |
    Eugene Chausovsky
Latest

How to Prevent Afghan Aid Money From Reaching Terrorists

Macron Hitches His Reelection to Europe

South Asia Has a Connectivity Disconnect

Why Gains for U.S. Workers Are Good for the World

What Do You Want To Know About The Ukraine Crisis?
See All Stories