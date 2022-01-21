Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Ukraine remains under threat, Barbados holds elections, and North Korea opens its border a crack.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
A Ukrainian protester holds a sign that says "Say NO to Putin."
A demonstrator holds a placard during an action dubbed #SayNOtoPutin in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 9. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been another busy week in world news. Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

1. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met this week with his counterpart from Moscow in an attempt to stave off a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What is the Russian foreign minister’s name?

Dive deeper with all of Foreign Policy’s latest coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

2. Meanwhile, troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization withdrew from a peacekeeping operation in which country this week?

As unrest in Kazakhstan subsides, ordinary citizens are left to pick up the pieces, Akbota Karibayeva writes.

3. Which militant group claimed responsibility for an attack on Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, earlier this week?

The Biden administration—which removed the Houthis from the U.S. terrorist list after taking office last year—is now considering redesignating the group as a terrorist organization, FP’s Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch report in this week’s Situation Report.

4. Who was elected president of the European Parliament on Tuesday?

5. On Wednesday, Barbados held its first general election since becoming a republic last year. What is the country’s ruling party, which retained its parliamentary majority?

Last year, Stéphanie Fillion broke down what Barbados’s move toward republicanism means for the country and the region.

6. Which country is the controversial host of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament?

In this week’s Africa Brief, FP’s Nosmot Gbadamosi explains how Cameroon’s ongoing conflict has affected the tournament.

7. News broke this week that Israeli authorities have reportedly targeted their own citizens with military-grade spyware. Which Israel-based technology firm is behind its production?

8. On Monday, North Korea opened its borders for the first time since early 2020, resuming trade with which country?

9. In recent years, some U.S. overseas officials have reported a mysterious set of symptoms whose origins stumped U.S. intelligence agencies. Now, a new CIA analysis says the symptoms were likely not the result of a coordinated campaign by a malicious foreign actor.

What is this supposed syndrome called?

10. A couple in China decided to get married this week after getting to know each other in what unusual situation?

You scored

You scored

You scored

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

