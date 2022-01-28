What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Russia threatens Ukraine, a coup rocks Burkina Faso, and Iran nuclear deal talks make progress.
Are you an international news nerd? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Are you an international news nerd? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
1. As tensions over Russia’s military buildup on its border with Ukraine mount, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday gave a major speech in front of the lower house of his country’s legislature.
What is this body’s name?
Keep up with all of Foreign Policy’s latest coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
2. With Russia’s next move uncertain, how many troops is U.S. President Joe Biden considering sending to NATO countries in Eastern Europe?
3. Transparency International released its annual Corruption Perceptions Index this week. Three countries tied for least corrupt nation in the world. Which of the following countries was not among them?
4. Meanwhile, which country fell to the bottom of the list, ranking as the world’s most corrupt?
Last year, FP’s Colum Lynch detailed how South Sudan, once the United States’ greatest success story in Africa, degenerated into Washington’s biggest failure.
5. German Navy chief Kay-Achim Schönbach was forced to resign last weekend after saying which world leader deserved respect?
6. Taiwanese Vice President William Lai Ching-te and his U.S. counterpart, Kamala Harris, traveled to which country on Thursday to attend the inauguration of its first female president?
7. A military coup rocked Burkina Faso this week. Who is the country’s now-deposed president?
8. All sides involved in talks on the Iran nuclear deal are reporting momentum toward reaching a new agreement. Who is the Russian envoy to the negotiations, who has become their sort of unofficial spokesperson?
FP’s Lynch profiles Ulyanov and explains how Russia has carved out a key niche in the nuclear talks.
9. Which country’s prime minister was recently forced to cancel their wedding due to coronavirus-related restrictions?
10. Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric recently waded into a Twitter dispute between musician Damon Albarn and which pop star?
In his tweet, Boric advised Swift to ignore “guys that need to insult or lie to get attention.”
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
