What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: the Beijing Olympics, an African Union summit, and a big anniversary for Queen Elizabeth II.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Torchbearer Zhang Junying lights the Olympic cauldron in Beijing.
Torchbearer Zhang Junying lights the Olympic cauldron after the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. CHENG TINGTING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been another busy week in world news! See what you can remember with our weekly quiz.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

1. Which of the following countries did not send an official government delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which began this week?

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, however, declined to skip the Olympics despite U.S. pressure, FP’s Colum Lynch reports.

2. Which Gulf leader visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday?

3. Leaders of African Union member states will gather for a summit at the organization’s headquarters this weekend. Where is it located?

4. Which organization accused Israel of the international crime of apartheid on Tuesday, drawing immediate pushback from the Israeli government?

5. How many more U.S. troops did Biden pledge to send to Europe this week, as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine?

Follow all our ongoing coverage of Ukraine’s border crisis here.

6. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a major anniversary this weekend. As of Feb. 6, how long will she have served as monarch?

7. According to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which two countries were the deadliest for journalists in 2021?

Four journalists were murdered in India and three in Mexico last year, according to the report.

8. Which Latin American country will hold general elections on Sunday?

Lucas Perelló and Will Freeman explain why Costa Rica’s elections run so smoothly.

9. India announced this week that it plans to launch a digital version of its currency soon. What is India’s fiat currency called?

10. As international athletes gathered in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, which lesser-known sporting competition held its first title match in Florida last weekend?

You scored

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

