What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: the Beijing Olympics, an African Union summit, and a big anniversary for Queen Elizabeth II.
It’s been another busy week in world news! See what you can remember with our weekly quiz.
Subscribe here to get a new “What in the World?” in your inbox every week.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
It’s been another busy week in world news! See what you can remember with our weekly quiz.
Subscribe here to get a new “What in the World?” in your inbox every week.
1. Which of the following countries did not send an official government delegation to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which began this week?
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, however, declined to skip the Olympics despite U.S. pressure, FP’s Colum Lynch reports.
2. Which Gulf leader visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday?
3. Leaders of African Union member states will gather for a summit at the organization’s headquarters this weekend. Where is it located?
4. Which organization accused Israel of the international crime of apartheid on Tuesday, drawing immediate pushback from the Israeli government?
5. How many more U.S. troops did Biden pledge to send to Europe this week, as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine?
Follow all our ongoing coverage of Ukraine’s border crisis here.
6. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II celebrates a major anniversary this weekend. As of Feb. 6, how long will she have served as monarch?
7. According to a new report from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which two countries were the deadliest for journalists in 2021?
Four journalists were murdered in India and three in Mexico last year, according to the report.
8. Which Latin American country will hold general elections on Sunday?
Lucas Perelló and Will Freeman explain why Costa Rica’s elections run so smoothly.
9. India announced this week that it plans to launch a digital version of its currency soon. What is India’s fiat currency called?
10. As international athletes gathered in Beijing for the Winter Olympics, which lesser-known sporting competition held its first title match in Florida last weekend?
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
More from Foreign Policy
The West Fell Into Putin’s Trap
Even if Russia never invades Ukraine, it is accomplishing one of its major goals in Europe.
Three Things the World Should Know About Putin
The nature of Putin’s Russia has changed drastically in the last few years.
Stop Panicking About Ukraine—and Putin
Russia has its own limits and logic that make war unlikely.
Putin’s Calculus Over Ukraine
The Russian leader risks huge casualties and painful sanctions if he invades, but he’s left himself little room to de-escalate.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.