Report

White House Warns Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could be Imminent

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, said Moscow could “in very short order” invade its neighbor again.

By , Foreign Policy’s Pentagon and national security reporter, and , a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at the White House.
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the White House press briefing on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 11. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ukraine Border Crisis

How Russia, the United States, and Europe are preparing for the possibility of war.

More on this topic

Russia could begin another invasion of Ukraine starting with deadly air and missile salvos before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week, the top U.S. national security official said on Friday.

While National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that current U.S. intelligence did not indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade—as some outlets reported earlier—he echoed public warnings from top administration officials that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin any day now.

“Russia has all the forces it needs to conduct a major military action,” Sullivan told reporters from the White House podium on Friday. “Russia could choose in very short order to commence a major military action against Ukraine.”

Russia could begin another invasion of Ukraine starting with deadly air and missile salvos before the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics next week, the top U.S. national security official said on Friday.

While National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that current U.S. intelligence did not indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade—as some outlets reported earlier—he echoed public warnings from top administration officials that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin any day now.

“Russia has all the forces it needs to conduct a major military action,” Sullivan told reporters from the White House podium on Friday. “Russia could choose in very short order to commence a major military action against Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, the United States has continued to take precautionary measures and has urged U.S. citizens who are still in Ukraine to leave immediately. Sullivan said that the Biden administration had instructed diplomats to continue to reduce the footprint of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. Some—but not all—U.S. allies have followed suit, based on intelligence assessments that Sullivan would not elaborate on in his briefing. The British Foreign Office issued a new alert on Friday advising all British nationals left in the country to leave “immediately.” Israel also is evacuating its embassy staff and diplomats’ families, and the European Union has encouraged nonessential diplomats to leave.

“We want to be crystal clear on this point: Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event, in the next 24 to 48 hours,” Sullivan told reporters. “No one would be able to count on air, road, or rail departures once military action got underway.” Nor would U.S. troops be going into a war zone to extract Americans who chose not to leave, Sullivan added. On Friday, the Biden administration approved the deployment of an additional 3,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland, a senior defense official said, bringing the grand total of Pentagon deployments in the country to nearly 5,000 troops.

Sullivan said he expected that U.S. President Joe Biden would talk with Putin by telephone in the coming days. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to meet Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday. The Beijing Olympics are set to end on Feb. 20. In an ominous sign, top Russian officials have already indicated that they do not plan to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany that starts on Feb. 18, a possible sign that Moscow sees a dead end in the diplomatic road after openly fuming at Western officials this week.

But as Foreign Policy previously reported, officials have indicated that Russia has continued to look for a pretext to launch a further invasion of Ukraine, such as a false flag operation to pin the blame on Ukrainians. Sullivan cautioned on Friday that the United States could not pinpoint the day or hour of a possible invasion.

Since Russia first began building up a larger troop presence on Ukraine’s border in early 2021, the Biden administration has been locked in tense debates over whether to provide more arms to Ukraine, with the White House fearing that going too far could provoke the Kremlin over protests from officials in the State and Defense departments. But as the Russian buildup has intensified since November, the debate has changed within the administration. The United States provided more than $600 million in defensive weapons to Ukraine over the past year.

Yet Russia still has the capacity to invade. Sullivan said that a Russian invasion would likely begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks, with a subsequent ground invasion that could quickly cut off communications within the country and ground commercial flights. Sullivan also indicated that the Biden administration saw “very real possibilities” that Russia could bite off larger chunks of territory, including a rapid assault on Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and other major cities.

Even with the prospect of a further—and potentially bloody—invasion looming, the Biden administration has insisted that Putin’s plans could backfire. With more European states eyeing NATO membership and Western troops surging into Eastern Europe, American officials believe the Kremlin will have a more resilient alliance to contend with if it goes ahead.

“The West is more united than it’s been in years,” Sullivan said.

Jack Detsch is Foreign Policy’s Pentagon and national security reporter. Twitter: @JackDetsch

Robbie Gramer is a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RobbieGramer

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Eastern Europe, Ukraine

Read More

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of tanks

Is There a Diplomatic Offramp in Ukraine?

As Russia masses troops along the border—and in Belarus—the prospects for peaceful resolution are fading, but there are options.

It's Debatable |
Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig
Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko salutes troops during joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises in 2017.

Western Officials Warn Russia’s Troops in Belarus Could Be Permanent

Russian forces are in Belarus for military exercises. Will they ever leave?

Report |
Robbie Gramer, Amy Mackinnon

Trending

  1. 1
    Why Progressives Should Help Defend Ukraine
  2. 2
    White House Warns Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could be Imminent
  3. 3
    ‘Not His Money’: Biden Splits Afghanistan’s Reserves
  4. 4
    Russia Belongs at the Center of Europe
  5. 5
    Why Are Canadian Protesters Flying Confederate Flags?
Latest Analysis

Why Progressives Should Help Defend Ukraine
Terrell Jermaine Starr

Why Mediation Around Ukraine Keeps Failing
Eugene Chausovsky

North Korea Knows How Important Its Cyberattacks Are
Benjamin R. Young

More from Foreign Policy

Ukrainian servicemen taking part in the armed conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the country's Donetsk region march in Kiev on November 15, 2018 prior to the handover ceremony of military heavy weapons and equipment.

Russia Couldn’t Occupy Ukraine if It Wanted to

The Russian military has too much experience to think a full-scale invasion is a good idea.

Ukrainian service members work on their tank.

A Little Mud Won’t Stop Putin

Frozen ground may aid a Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it’s not a decisive factor.

Soldiers take part in a NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, on Nov. 29, 2021.

NATO Is Dangerously Exposed in the Baltic

Don’t listen to Russia. NATO needs to bolster, not downsize, its flimsy defenses.

Chinese dredging vessels at work at the Colombo Port City under construction in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 14, 2018. Xinhua/CHEC via Getty Images

The Great Sand Grab

Modern civilizations are forged with sand, but soaring extraction has come at an alarming price.

Trending

  1. Why Progressives Should Help Defend Ukraine
    Argument |
    Terrell Jermaine Starr

  2. White House Warns Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could be Imminent
    Report |
    Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer

  3. ‘Not His Money’: Biden Splits Afghanistan’s Reserves
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  4. Russia Belongs at the Center of Europe
    Analysis |
    Anatol Lieven

  5. Why Are Canadian Protesters Flying Confederate Flags?
    Explainer |
    Taylor C. Noakes
Latest

The Quixotic Quest to Tackle Global Cybercrime

White House Warns Russian Invasion of Ukraine Could be Imminent

Why Progressives Should Help Defend Ukraine

‘Not His Money’: Biden Splits Afghanistan’s Reserves

Embattled Erdogan Signals Turkish-Israeli Thaw
See All Stories