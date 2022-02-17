SitRep Live Q&A: Your National Security Questions, Answered

It’s a crazy world out there. Want to talk about it? Join Foreign Policy’s diplomacy and national security reporter Robbie Gramer, national security and intelligence reporter Amy Mackinnon, and Pentagon and national security reporter Jack Detsch for a special (and inaugural) SitRep Q&A on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. EST to get all the answers you need about Russia’s movements on its border with Ukraine, China and Taiwan, or anything else to do with national security issues. Subscribers can submit their questions ahead of time in the comments section below, and our reporters will respond live during next week’s Q&A.