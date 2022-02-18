What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: The Russia-Ukraine saga continues, Pelosi visits Israel, and luxury cars are set aflame at sea.
Have you kept up with the whirlwind of news this week? See what you can remember with our weekly quiz.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Which Latin American leader traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine?
Meanwhile, on the home front, Bolsonaro is pushing an aggressive pro-gun agenda, Laís Martins reports.
2. Fill in the blank: Last weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, “Right now, the people’s biggest enemy is _____.”
Why are Ukrainian and U.S. politicians treating the threat from Russia so differently? FP’s latest coverage on all facets of the crisis is available on our Ukraine landing page.
3. French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that his country would withdraw troops from which African country?
4. A ship carrying thousands of luxury vehicles was abandoned in the Atlantic Ocean this week after it caught fire. Which of the following brands was heavily represented on the vessel, with over 1,000 cars aboard?
5. On Wednesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Israeli parliament, which is known as what?
6. Which major international gathering is being held this weekend?
On his way to the conference, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped in New York to tussle with Russia at the United Nations, FP’s Colum Lynch, Robbie Gramer, and Jack Detsch report.
7. On Wednesday, a top international negotiator said he and his colleagues are “closer than ever” in efforts to revive which agreement?
8. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of then-U.S. President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to which country?
Nixon’s diplomatic masterstroke has lessons for U.S. President Joe Biden as he seeks to balance threats from China and Russia, FP’s Michael Hirsh writes.
9. Saudi Arabia only began allowing women to drive cars in 2018. Now, the right to drive is being extended to which type of vehicle?
10. New Zealand House Speaker Trevor Mallard faced criticism this week for blasting loud music to drive away anti-vaccine protesters inspired by Canada’s so-called Freedom Convoy in Wellington. Which of these songs was not on Mallard’s playlist?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
