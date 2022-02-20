Photo Essay

For Migrants in Bosnia, the ‘Game’ Is the Road to a Better Life

Hundreds of migrants brace for winter as they try to cross into the European Union.

Afghan and Pakistani refugees stand outside an abandoned building.
Refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan stand outside an abandoned building on the outskirts of Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 20. Amnon Gutman photos for Foreign Policy
By , a columnist at Foreign Policy and a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, and , a photographer based in the Middle East and Europe.

Bihac, an isolated enclave in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, was once the scene of brutal fighting during the 1992 to 1995 Bosnian war. Now, it is an entry point for migrants and asylum-seekers into the heart of the European Union, the final stop in the transit corridor running through Greece, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

After authorities closed the previous routes through Serbia and Hungary in 2016, Bosnia—a country that was decimated by war and still bears many of its scars—became Europe’s main hub for migrants. It’s on the shortest route to the richer countries of Northern and Western Europe.

Travelers come from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa to flee poverty, war, and persecution. They call their unhappy journey to the EU “the game.” If they cross from Bosnia into Croatia without getting caught by police, they win, as borders between EU member states are either uncontrolled or can be easily crossed. If they lose, they are sent back, often as far south as Greece, to start over. Some are deported from Europe entirely. A handful settle in Bosnia, often to bide their time.

Bihac, an isolated enclave in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, was once the scene of brutal fighting during the 1992 to 1995 Bosnian war. Now, it is an entry point for migrants and asylum-seekers into the heart of the European Union, the final stop in the transit corridor running through Greece, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

After authorities closed the previous routes through Serbia and Hungary in 2016, Bosnia—a country that was decimated by war and still bears many of its scars—became Europe’s main hub for migrants. It’s on the shortest route to the richer countries of Northern and Western Europe.

A sign warns of land mines in the woods of Prsine Uvale mountain.

A sign warns of land mines in the woods of Prsine Uvale mountain, on the outskirts of the city of Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 17, in an area near the border with Croatia, where some refugees try to cross into the European Union.

An Afghan refugee washes his face.

A refugee from Afghanistan washes his face on Jan. 13. He and another refugee live out in the open on the outskirts of Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Travelers come from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa to flee poverty, war, and persecution. They call their unhappy journey to the EU “the game.” If they cross from Bosnia into Croatia without getting caught by police, they win, as borders between EU member states are either uncontrolled or can be easily crossed. If they lose, they are sent back, often as far south as Greece, to start over. Some are deported from Europe entirely. A handful settle in Bosnia, often to bide their time.

Some end up in Velika Kladusa, another Bosnian border town and migrant hot spot, to sleep in abandoned buildings where soldiers once fought hand-to-hand battles 30 years ago. As temperatures slip below zero, migrants build fires to stay warm, forage for food, and build up strength to try their luck with the game the following night.

An Afghan family gathers on the streets of Velika Kladusa.

An Afghan family gathers on the streets of Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, after being pushed back by Croatian police while trying to cross the Bosnian-Croatian border the night before. On the father’s backpack hangs a small pink toy for his young child to play with while the family is on the move, looking to find refuge in the European Union.

Their voyage to freedom is one of misery. Bosnian winters are long and unforgiving, and some of the roads are still littered with mines from the war. Many of the travelers find themselves moored in the snow and mud or slipping on icy roads with all their heavy possessions on their backs. They don’t have the clothes, food, or roofs over their heads to survive the elements. Some build huts or outdoor shelters in the woods. Others live in the abandoned Krajina Metal factory outside of Bihac. A stark reminder of the dangers they face is a bleak cemetery nearby, where eight refugees—their identities unknown—are buried under frozen earth and deep snow.

Afghan refugees exit an abandoned building.

A group of Afghan refugees exits an abandoned building, where they sheltered in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 11.

Refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan warm themselves by a fire.

Refugees from Afghanistan and Pakistan warm themselves by a fire in an abandoned building in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 11.

Blankets cover a window to keep the heat inside an abandoned building.

Blankets cover a window to keep the heat inside an abandoned building being used by refugees in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Jan. 20. With Bihac, the town is considered one of the best starting points for “the game” to cross the Bosnian-Croatian border without being detected.

Despite the added danger of catching COVID-19 in their weakened state, the migrants still yearn and risk their lives for a life in Europe. In 2021, around 15,000 migrants arrived in Bosnia alone; some 200 of them were unaccompanied children.

In 2020, the Danish Refugee Council reported that some of the migrants claimed “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” by Croatian border police, including spray-painting crosses on their foreheads, giving severe beatings, and confiscating their property. The Croatian government denied the reports.

Afghan refugees return from Bihac to Lipa camp.

A group of Afghan refugees return from Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, toward Lipa camp for refugees and migrants on Jan. 12. They were pushed back by Croatian border police after trying to cross the border into Croatia a few days before.

Still, they gamble to win the game, believing life somewhere else will be better than in the countries of their birth. “I will reach a better country, God willing,” a 57-year-old migrant from Afghanistan told NPR last year. “You cannot take the wrong path in this way.”

Read More

Polish soldiers construct a barbed-wire fence on the border with Belarus

Russia and Belarus Are Using Migrants as a Weapon Against the EU

Authoritarian regimes in Moscow and Minsk are aiding Iraqis and Afghans in order to sow chaos and domestic discord in Eastern European countries.

Dispatch |
Tomasz Grzywaczewski

Janine di Giovanni is a columnist at Foreign Policy, a senior fellow at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, the winner of multiple journalism awards, and the author of The Vanishing: Faith, Loss, and the Twilight of Christianity in the Land of the Prophets. Twitter: @janinedigi

Amnon Gutman is a photographer based in the Middle East and Europe, whose work is dedicated to covering humanitarian and environmental stories around the world.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU, Migration and Immigration

More from Foreign Policy

Putin and Xi at their summit in Beijing

Don’t Buy the Xi-Putin Hype

Beijing went out of its way to downplay the summit's significance, revealing a potential wedge for the West.

Russian hypersonic missiles fly over a military parade.

The Pentagon Wants to Ruin China’s ‘Sputnik Moment’

Microwaves and turbulent air could kill China’s hypersonic missiles on the cheap.

Olaf Scholz looks on during a press conference after a meeting between German State Premiers on November 18, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

The Gold Medal for Foreign Policy Goes to Germany

Berlin’s approach to the world is far better than its reputation.

The destruction of the Rus fleet at Constantinople

Russia and Ukraine Are Trapped in Medieval Myths

A shared past underpins—and worsens—the conflict.

Trending

  1. Washington Must Prepare for War With Both Russia and China
    Argument |
    Matthew Kroenig

  2. Russia Planning Post-Invasion Arrest and Assassination Campaign in Ukraine, U.S. Officials Say
    Exclusive |
    Amy Mackinnon, Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch

  3. All the Presidents’ Meals
    Feature |
    C.K. Hickey

  4. What Biden Can Learn From Nixon About China
    Deep Dive |
    Michael Hirsh

  5. Eastern Ukraine’s Problematic Peace Plan
    Explainer |
    Amy Mackinnon
Latest

The Forced Smiles of Beijing’s Olympics

For Migrants in Bosnia, the ‘Game’ Is the Road to a Better Life

Military Violence Emboldens Myanmar’s Ethnic Resistance

Causing Crisis Works

Biden: Putin Has Decided to Invade Ukraine
See All Stories