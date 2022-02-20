For Migrants in Bosnia, the ‘Game’ Is the Road to a Better Life

Travelers come from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa to flee poverty, war, and persecution. They call their unhappy journey to the EU “the game.” If they cross from Bosnia into Croatia without getting caught by police, they win, as borders between EU member states are either uncontrolled or can be easily crossed. If they lose, they are sent back, often as far south as Greece, to start over. Some are deported from Europe entirely. A handful settle in Bosnia, often to bide their time.

After authorities closed the previous routes through Serbia and Hungary in 2016, Bosnia—a country that was decimated by war and still bears many of its scars—became Europe’s main hub for migrants. It’s on the shortest route to the richer countries of Northern and Western Europe.

Bihac, an isolated enclave in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, was once the scene of brutal fighting during the 1992 to 1995 Bosnian war. Now, it is an entry point for migrants and asylum-seekers into the heart of the European Union, the final stop in the transit corridor running through Greece, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Bihac, an isolated enclave in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, was once the scene of brutal fighting during the 1992 to 1995 Bosnian war. Now, it is an entry point for migrants and asylum-seekers into the heart of the European Union, the final stop in the transit corridor running through Greece, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

After authorities closed the previous routes through Serbia and Hungary in 2016, Bosnia—a country that was decimated by war and still bears many of its scars—became Europe’s main hub for migrants. It’s on the shortest route to the richer countries of Northern and Western Europe.

Travelers come from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa to flee poverty, war, and persecution. They call their unhappy journey to the EU “the game.” If they cross from Bosnia into Croatia without getting caught by police, they win, as borders between EU member states are either uncontrolled or can be easily crossed. If they lose, they are sent back, often as far south as Greece, to start over. Some are deported from Europe entirely. A handful settle in Bosnia, often to bide their time.

Some end up in Velika Kladusa, another Bosnian border town and migrant hot spot, to sleep in abandoned buildings where soldiers once fought hand-to-hand battles 30 years ago. As temperatures slip below zero, migrants build fires to stay warm, forage for food, and build up strength to try their luck with the game the following night.

Their voyage to freedom is one of misery. Bosnian winters are long and unforgiving, and some of the roads are still littered with mines from the war. Many of the travelers find themselves moored in the snow and mud or slipping on icy roads with all their heavy possessions on their backs. They don’t have the clothes, food, or roofs over their heads to survive the elements. Some build huts or outdoor shelters in the woods. Others live in the abandoned Krajina Metal factory outside of Bihac. A stark reminder of the dangers they face is a bleak cemetery nearby, where eight refugees—their identities unknown—are buried under frozen earth and deep snow.

Despite the added danger of catching COVID-19 in their weakened state, the migrants still yearn and risk their lives for a life in Europe. In 2021, around 15,000 migrants arrived in Bosnia alone; some 200 of them were unaccompanied children.







In 2020, the Danish Refugee Council reported that some of the migrants claimed “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment” by Croatian border police, including spray-painting crosses on their foreheads, giving severe beatings, and confiscating their property. The Croatian government denied the reports.

Still, they gamble to win the game, believing life somewhere else will be better than in the countries of their birth. “I will reach a better country, God willing,” a 57-year-old migrant from Afghanistan told NPR last year. “You cannot take the wrong path in this way.”