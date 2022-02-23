Russia Announces Military Operation in Ukraine

In a direct message to any countries that may want to intervene, Putin said: “Russia will respond immediately, and you will face consequences that you never have had before in your history.”

In an ominous speech laden with historical inaccuracies and debunked conspiracy theories, Putin said he was responding to a request for assistance from the de facto authorities in Ukraine’s breakaway regions in Donetsk and Luhansk, and he vowed to “demilitarize and de-Nazify” the country. He offered no detail about the timeline of the operation or specifics about where it would take place.

In a dramatic split screen, Putin’s speech was released at the exact same time as the U.N. Security Council convened an emergency meeting to condemn Russia’s actions and urge a diplomatic solution to the crisis. But the diplomats appeared to be falling behind the news of a rapidly advancing military offensive. Putin said that he had no intention of occupying Ukrainian territory. Moments after his speech concluded, explosions could be heard on CNN’s live coverage from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv. Ukraine’s operational command said shortly after Putin’s speech that cruise and ballistic missile strikes were ongoing in the capital city.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement, calling the Russian attack unprovoked. “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Western governments have been warning about a possible Russian invasion for weeks, while Russian officials dismissed those claims as false and alarmist. The Kremlin had amassed an estimated 190,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders ahead of Putin’s decision on Monday to recognize the independence of two pro-Russia separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deploy so-called peacekeepers there.

In a direct address to the Ukrainian armed forces, Putin urged them to put down their weapons. “Your fathers, grandfathers, and great grandfathers did not do battle with the Nazis in defense of our shared homeland so that today’s neo-Nazis could seize power in Ukraine,” he said. Russian officials have routinely sought, without evidence, to characterize the Ukrainian government and its Jewish president as fascist and to liken the conflict in eastern Ukraine with the fight against the Nazis in World War II.

Putin’s announcement came after a slate of unconfirmed reports of Russian troops moving on key checkpoints in eastern Ukraine, cyberattacks targeting Ukrainian government agencies, and the closure of commercial airline flight space over Ukraine.

The United States had made clear it would not deploy troops to Ukraine, but it would unleash devastating economic sanctions on Russia, in cooperation with European countries and other allies around the world, if Moscow carried forward with invasion plans.

The decision to invade, which a week ago Biden said that Putin had already made, came after the Kremlin rebuffed diplomatic offramps earlier this week.

Putin’s declaration could launch Europe into the largest conflict on the continent since World War II, with U.S. officials already estimating thousands of deaths and as many as 5 million refugees fleeing west in a worst-case scenario if Russian troops attempt to capture Kyiv and topple the Ukrainian government.

At the U.N., just as Putin gave what amounted to a declaration of war on Ukraine, top global powers were urging him to stand down.

“We’re here for one reason, and one reason only: to ask Russia to stop,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the meeting. “To back away from the brink before it’s too late.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres issued a similarly desperate plea. “If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died.”

But it seemed as though the Russian playbook had been written long before. In the hours before Putin’s speech, cyberattacks hit Ukrainian government websites, and Russia issued notices shutting down airspace in the east of the country, which cut off all air traffic by the early hours of the morning on Thursday, with passenger aircraft routing around Ukraine. The last plane in Ukraine’s skies was a U.S. Global Hawk surveillance drone surveying Russian troops as it moved west across the country toward Poland, according to flight tracking software.

Ukrainian officials, who had spent weeks playing down the imminent risk of invasion, have struck a more somber tone in recent days, spending much of Wednesday digging in for an invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the military to call up veterans and announced compulsory military service as well as a national state of emergency, which began at midnight Thursday.

In a last gasp of diplomacy after Western leaders canceled last-ditch meetings with Putin earlier this week, Zelensky said he tried to contact Putin one last time on Wednesday but was rebuffed. So instead, the former television actor turned his wartime address into a dramatic address directly to the Russian people.

“Lots of you have relatives in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in the impassioned address, speaking in Russian. “You studied in Ukrainian universities, you have Ukrainian friends. You know our character, our principles, what matters to us. Listen to yourselves, to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace.”