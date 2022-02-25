Report

Russia Vetoes U.N. Resolution Demanding Troop Withdrawal From Ukraine

China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstain.

By , a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy.
Vassily Nebenzya (center), Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, keeps his hand down during a vote on a draft resolution that would deplore Russia for invading Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York on Feb. 25.
Vassily Nebenzya (center), Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, keeps his hand down during a vote on a draft resolution that would deplore Russia for invading Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York on Feb. 25. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

Russia on Friday vetoed a U.S.-backed U.N. Security Council resolution deploring its invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s growing isolation—but three countries abstained in the vote, at least in part to avoid antagonizing Moscow.

The resolution, which was co-sponsored by 81 countries, secured the support of 11 members of the council, with China, India, and the United Arab Emirates casting abstentions. The United States had to soften the language of the text to forestall the possibility of China casting a second veto, according to two diplomatic sources familiar with the negotiations.

The original draft demanded that Russia halt its offensive and withdraw its forces from Ukraine under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter, a legally binding provision that has been traditionally enforced through the imposition of sanctions or the use of force. Beijing indicated during negotiations that it would be easier to accept the adoption of a resolution passed under the less powerful Chapter 6. The United States and other backers of the resolution made the change.

The United States and its allies also offered more cosmetic changes, for instance, deploring rather than condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The changes, however, were not sufficient to persuade India and the UAE to vote in favor of the resolution. 

The United States and other supporters of the draft are now expected to put the resolution to a vote before the 193-member U.N. General Assembly, where the United States hopes it can demonstrate the extent of Russia’s political isolation.

Colum Lynch is a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @columlynch

Tags: China, Russia, United Nations, United States, War

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speak.

Biden Struggles to Get Some Allies to Support Condemnation of Russia at the U.N.

India and the UAE remain on the fence, worried about relations with Moscow.

Report |
Colum Lynch

Putin Made Fools Out of His Admirers
Natalia Antonova

Why Australia’s Chief Spy Rebuked Its Prime Minister Over China
Misha Zelinsky

Imran Khan Goes to Moscow as Pakistan Romances Russia
C. Raja Mohan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with soldiers

Russia Planning Post-Invasion Arrest and Assassination Campaign in Ukraine, U.S. Officials Say

Intelligence on possible targets has been shared with Ukraine and other partners in the region.

Picture taken on March 3, 1977 in Loviisa, Finland shows Urho Kaleva Kekkonen, then President of Finland, and then Premier of the Soviet Union Alexei Kosygin putting the Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant into operation.

Putin Won’t Ever Let Ukraine Be Finland

Why a widely touted model for Ukrainian neutrality won’t work to stop a Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Support for a Russian Attack on Ukraine Cannot Be Cost-Free

Beijing backing Moscow should trigger a rethink of China-European relations.

Big data industrial park in Tai'an, China

America Is Showering China With New Restrictions

A slew of new measures are fundamentally transforming economic relations.

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Just Beginning

Russia Vetoes U.N. Resolution Demanding Troop Withdrawal From Ukraine

Winning in Ukraine Will Require Paying the Cost

Why the Last War May Have Triggered This One

U.N. to Call for Up to $2 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
