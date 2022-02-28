Report

U.S. Shutters Embassy in Minsk as Belarus Backs Putin’s War

The State Department also authorizes nonessential personnel to leave the embassy in Moscow if they choose.

By , a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy, and , an intern at Foreign Policy.
United States national flag flies behind white concrete embassy building.
The U.S. flag flies behind a fence at the U.S. Embassy in Minsk on March 7, 2008. VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

The United States is trimming its diplomatic ties with Russia and Belarus as Moscow continues its all-out assault on Ukraine, triggering massive Western sanctions and international condemnation. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Washington is closing its embassy in Belarus and authorizing the voluntary departure of nonessential staff from its embassy in Moscow. “We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement

The move came as Western officials warned that Belarus could join the war against Ukraine and following a constitutional referendum on Sunday that led Belarus to renouncing its nonnuclear status, paving the way for Russia to install nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. Belarus is expected to deploy troops against Ukraine as soon as Monday, according to U.S. officials and new reports from Ukrainian intelligence. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory as a launching pad to invade Ukraine from the north. Russian forces have already launched missiles from Belarus to strike targets in Ukraine, including airports, according to Ukrainian officials.

The United States is trimming its diplomatic ties with Russia and Belarus as Moscow continues its all-out assault on Ukraine, triggering massive Western sanctions and international condemnation. 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that Washington is closing its embassy in Belarus and authorizing the voluntary departure of nonessential staff from its embassy in Moscow. “We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement

The move came as Western officials warned that Belarus could join the war against Ukraine and following a constitutional referendum on Sunday that led Belarus to renouncing its nonnuclear status, paving the way for Russia to install nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil. Belarus is expected to deploy troops against Ukraine as soon as Monday, according to U.S. officials and new reports from Ukrainian intelligence. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory as a launching pad to invade Ukraine from the north. Russian forces have already launched missiles from Belarus to strike targets in Ukraine, including airports, according to Ukrainian officials.

Read More

A man looks at paperwork on a desk presented by a poll worker.

Belarus Vote to Amend Constitution Worries NATO

The changes, certain to pass, will let Russia house nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.

Report |
Amanda Coakley

U.S. officials have ramped up their criticism of Lukashenko for enabling the Russian invasion from Belarus—the latest example in a stark shift in U.S.-Belarusian relations from several years ago, when top officials in the Trump administration were meeting with Lukashenko and trying to draw the autocratic country away from Russia’s orbit. Those efforts abruptly halted after Lukashenko unleashed a violent crackdown on massive pro-democracy protests in 2020 after a rigged election. The embattled Belarusian leader turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin to shore up his regime against what constituted the largest threat to his nearly three-decade rule. 

Now, U.S. officials believe that Lukashenko has ceded virtually all of Belarus’s authority to Moscow as it becomes the launchpad for Russia’s assault on Kyiv. “Belarus’ complicity in Russia’s war against Ukraine has shown the regime’s loss of sovereign decision-making,” Julie Fisher, the U.S. envoy to Belarus, said on Monday. (Fisher operates a diplomatic mission to Belarus from neighboring Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member country, after Belarus denied her entry.)

Fisher said Belarus has taken a “series of hostile actions to limit” the embassy’s effectiveness, including cutting the number of diplomats allowed at the embassy, forcing the closure of a U.S. cultural center in Minsk, and halting U.S. Agency for International Development operations in the country. “Our commitment to the people of Belarus endures. We will continue our support from Washington, [New York], Vienna, Vilnius, Warsaw and other diplomatic posts as we support those promoting democracy, the rule of law and accountability,” Fisher said

Russia has taken similar moves in the past year as relations with Washington deteriorated—even before it launched its invasion of Ukraine. Putin in 2021 cut the number of U.S. diplomats allowed in the country and forced the U.S. diplomatic mission to stop employing local Russians, forcing Washington to close several consulates and leaving the embassy in Moscow thinly staffed. 

U.S.-Russia relations have plummeted in the days since Russian forces launched assaults on major Ukrainian cities by land and air. U.S. officials said over the weekend that Russia has deployed at least two-thirds of its troops amassed near Ukraine into the country. 

Immediately following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine from multiple fronts last week, the United States and European governments responded with several waves of increasingly punishing sanctions targeting Russian banks, oil companies, and business elites, including Putin and members of his inner circle. Over the weekend and on Monday, Europe and the United States took aim at the Russian Central Bank, curtailing Moscow’s ability to tap its rainy day fund or prop up a ruble in freefall.

Robbie Gramer is a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RobbieGramer

Mary Yang is an intern at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @MaryRanYang

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Belarus, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, Nuclear Weapons, Russia, U.S. Economic Sanctions, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin

Read More

A man looks at paperwork on a desk presented by a poll worker.

Belarus Vote to Amend Constitution Worries NATO

The changes, certain to pass, will let Russia house nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.

Report |
Amanda Coakley

Trending

  1. 1
    An Afghan in Ukraine
  2. 2
    Putin Accidentally Started a Revolution in Germany
  3. 3
    Russia Tries to Terrorize Ukraine With Images of Chechen Soldiers
  4. 4
    Former NATO Commander: ‘Is the West Going to Tolerate Russia Doing This to Ukraine?’
  5. 5
    The West Is Sleepwalking Into War in Ukraine
Latest Analysis

Targeted Sanctions Can Help Restore Democracy in Sudan
Chris Coons, John Prendergast

When Recognition Is Reckless
Dahlia Scheindlin

Putin Made Fools Out of His Admirers
Natalia Antonova

More from Foreign Policy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, south-west England on June 11, 2021.

The West Is Sleepwalking Into War in Ukraine

It’s not easy to make sense of how the United States and Europe are responding to Russia’s aggression.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Is There a Risk of a NATO vs. Russia War?

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine marks a tectonic shift in world politics and increases the danger of superpower confrontation and the militarization of Europe.

Russian army trucks are pictured on a riverbank in Nar, near the border between Russia and Georgia, on Aug. 15, 2008.

Russia Is Reenacting Its Georgia Playbook in Ukraine

False claims of military withdrawal followed by recognition of breakaway regions is a tried and tested Kremlin strategy.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol the front line.

Insurgency in Ukraine Could Lead to Major War in Europe

Avoiding escalation with Russia would become even harder.

Trending

  1. An Afghan in Ukraine
    Profile |
    Amy Mackinnon

  2. Putin Accidentally Started a Revolution in Germany
    Analysis |
    Jeff Rathke

  3. Russia Tries to Terrorize Ukraine With Images of Chechen Soldiers
    Report |
    Justin Ling

  4. Former NATO Commander: ‘Is the West Going to Tolerate Russia Doing This to Ukraine?’
    Q&A |
    Amy Mackinnon

  5. The West Is Sleepwalking Into War in Ukraine
    Analysis |
    Stephen M. Walt
Latest

Putin Just Pushed the World Into an Even Bigger Energy Crisis

U.S. Shutters Embassy in Minsk as Belarus Backs Putin’s War

Pakistan’s New Media Crackdown Threatens Press Freedom

Targeted Sanctions Can Help Restore Democracy in Sudan

In Modern War, Short-Sellers Aren’t on the Sidelines
See All Stories