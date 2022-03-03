‘The West Didn’t Do Enough’: Ukraine Faces a Fight on Its Beaches

“The balance is tipped grossly in favor of the Russians,” Foggo, who now leads the Navy League of the United States think tank, told Foreign Policy . “They have an incredible amount of force in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov with which to dominate the maritime domain in and around Ukraine.”

Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine has become bogged down in logistical problems this week, most notably with tanks and armored vehicles breaking down, running out of fuel, or being abandoned on their march to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. But experts and U.S. officials are worried that the battle is turning seaward, where Ukrainian forces could find themselves at a disadvantage.

James Foggo, a retired admiral who commanded the U.S. Navy’s Sixth Fleet, responsible for Europe and Africa, is one of those worried about Russia using sea control to seize the initiative. Russia already has Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol surrounded and is likely to attempt an amphibious landing near Odessa, one of Ukraine’s major ports on the Black Sea. Russia has two amphibious battle groups approaching Ukraine’s southern coast as well as other warships and supporting vessels.

“The balance is tipped grossly in favor of the Russians,” Foggo, who now leads the Navy League of the United States think tank, told Foreign Policy. “They have an incredible amount of force in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov with which to dominate the maritime domain in and around Ukraine.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Foreign Policy: How do you assess the balance of forces between Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea? How far have Ukrainian reforms carried its navy since 2014?

James Foggo: If you go back to 2014, when the Russians essentially blockaded the Ukrainian fleet, they were both at the time in [the Crimean port of] Sevastopol and they had upwards of 80 ships. When [Russia] sank all these old relics in the harbor and the Ukrainians couldn’t get out, they lost their navy. They lost their naval headquarters. They lost their naval academy. And they lost some of their officers that were sympathetic to the Russian side. And it split even families.

It sort of conveys the split in the country between east and west. The west is much more pro-Western democracy and Europe than the east in Donbass, Donetsk, and Luhansk. On the naval front, really the only reputable ship that the Ukrainians got after that conflict was the [Hetman Sahaidachny], which they’ve made their flagship. It was a former Federal Security [Service] frigate. It’s really old; I’ve been on it. They keep it clean. They keep it painted up. They keep it running. The weapons systems are old, and they have a big blue and gold Ukrainian holiday colored flag flying from it.

FP: That was it?

JF: That was pretty much all they had. And so then we started giving them excess defense articles. What we gave them were Island-class Coast Guard cutters that were probably 30 years old as part of our inventory that we were willing to transfer. And we didn’t put any weapons on those vessels. The Island-class has a forward deck on it. We took it off. We left the mount. We said, “If you want to put a gun on it, you guys put a gun on it.” We’ve given them the Mark VI-class patrol boats, which are great to zip around in, little sexy, kind of fast ribs. But if you put a .50 [caliber machine gun] on there, it’s not going to do anything against a Russian amphibious onslaught.

So the balance is tipped grossly in favor of the Russians who now have, I’ve heard reporting of 75 ships in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, so about 30-plus in the Black Sea, including a Slava, which is a big missile cruiser. And then the Caspian Sea fleet came down from the Caspian to basically blockade the Sea of Azov. The Russians own that. There’s not a lot that the Ukrainians can do about that. And then the Russians brought in from the Northern Fleet and Murmansk and Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad, [Russia], the six Ropucha-class amphibious assault ships. So they have an incredible amount of force in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov with which to dominate the maritime domain in and around Ukraine.

FP: So looking at the maritime domain, is this going to be an easy campaign for the Russians?

JF: I hate to say I hope this happens because it’s bad for both sides, but I hope this is not an easy campaign or a cakewalk for the Russians. I think the Ukrainians have shown great courage. Certainly [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky was probably underestimated. You know, he’s just an actor, but he was a stand-up guy at the Munich [Security Conference], and he went back to his country. He didn’t flee his country like [former President] Ashraf Ghani did in Afghanistan. He stayed to fight. And, unfortunately, he might pay consequences for that, and his cabinet as well. But they are fighting. And if this fighting, this resistance, turns into an insurgency over the long term, not only will the Russians get a bloody nose. We know that the Ukrainians have Stinger missiles. They got it from allies, right? Too bad they don’t have thousands of them, like Afghanistan, like Charlie Wilson’s War.

We know that the Russians are moving from Kharkiv towards Kyiv and from Belarus into the direction of Kyiv. And that if they solidify this spark, they will control the eastern side of the country well beyond Donbass. But Lviv and to the west of Lviv is a very pro-European part of Ukraine, and I think that this protracted fight will continue for quite some time. And then what do we do about it as either Americans or as NATO partners and allies? Frankly, I think lethal weapons should continue to flow in there.

FP: What will Russian President Vladimir Putin do about that?

JF: He’s made some serious veiled threats: that any interference with this operation will lead to consequences of epic proportions. Does it mean nukes, tactical nukes, or other nukes? I don’t know. I’m starting to wonder about his rationality in making this decision because I think that the Russian economy is going to be crushed by this. I hope they pay a huge price. He’s got to pay for that army in the field of 200,000 men that are now invading Ukraine. That’s a big bill.

And you’ve got to ask yourself: What are the Russians gapping? What area are they not covered down on because we have 200,000 troops in Ukraine. Is it the border with China? Is it other places? And could it cause them problems? It remains to be seen. Too early in the campaign. But, you know, they clearly have the wherewithal to continue a joint sea, air and land, cyber, and space campaign.

They borrowed a play from our playbook. They started with cyber and shut down the Ministry of Defence, the Rada [Ukraine’s parliament] with denial of service and other cabinet ministries to remove the ability for command and control. They have bombed airfields, so they want air superiority. They want to be sure that nobody is going to interdict the ability of Russian troops and armor to move freely throughout the country. You have to do that with pretty much a no-fly zone. You take out any resistance from the Ukrainian Air Force, small as it is, but they do get airborne to bomb the airfields. Perhaps you destroy the fixed wing and then you go in and establish control [over] those airfields. And the airfields once they’re bombed aren’t that hard to fix. So the Russians could then use them as part of their base.

FP: Was Russia underestimated?

JF: It’s a very challenging scenario, and it kind of turns the geopolitical balance that we’ve achieved post-World War II up on its head. It just goes to show you that the only theory that really works in international relations is realism. Kenneth Waltz, John Mearsheimer. Power is finite, everybody wants it, and we’re now starting to see a shift of the pieces of pie. A lot of that’s moving towards China. And we discounted Russia for a long time. They should not be discounted. They’ve proven themselves a major power.

I did not think Russia was finished. Everybody told me that: “They’re a failure. They’re a failed state, one-trick-pony economy. If oil goes down below $50 a barrel, they’ll be crushed. Putin won’t be around for long.” Well, guess what? They established a base in Syria. They defeated the insurgency in Syria. They’re in Libya with surrogates. They’re causing a lot of trouble around the world.

Nobody thought [Putin] had the wherewithal to invade this country because he’s basically sentenced a number of innocent Ukrainians to death. And he’s going to see a lot of body bags from [the] Russian Armed Forces going back to Russia. And he’s going to pay a certain political price for that, and he does care about that. He does care about his polls.

We have underestimated Russia. At the same time, I thought we should have done more for Ukraine while I was on active duty, and I still do.

FP: Right, did the United States do enough to shift the military balance in the Ukraine crisis?

JF: Frankly, I used to say [that] after the illegal annexation of Crimea, we should have been flowing lethal weapons in there from 2014 onward. And maybe by now they would have an Iron Dome system like Israel to be able to defend their airspace. Maybe they’d have something similar to the Patriot [U.S. air defense system]. They don’t. We can’t use ours, and we can’t even fire from outside the territory because that’s collective defense and that’s part of the NATO charter. And they’re not members.

We should be giving them a lot more stuff than just a massive flow of Javelin anti-tank weapons in the Ukraine over the last few months. We debated that during the Obama administration, the Trump administration. [U.S. President Joe] Biden came in and he debated that for a while and decided to do it. Frankly, history will look at this and say, “The West didn’t do enough.”