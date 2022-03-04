Exclusive

Biden Eyes Adding Top Foreign-Policy Strategist

Thomas Wright of Brookings has made a career studying the international order. Now he might get to fix it.

By , Foreign Policy’s Pentagon and national security reporter, and , a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.
Vice President Kamala Harris (left), President Joe Biden (center) and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken (right) participate in a virtual bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris (left), President Joe Biden (center) and US Secretary of State Tony Blinken (right) participate in a virtual bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. photo by Pete Marovich for The New York Times

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

The White House is considering adding a prominent foreign-policy scholar to the National Security Council (NSC) to manage U.S. national security strategy as it grapples with the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. 

Thomas Wright, an expert on trans-Atlantic relations and foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, is being considered for a top White House job on the NSC as senior director for strategy. Several current and former officials familiar with the matter cautioned that no formal offer or announcement on the post has been made. 

The NSC is moving into crisis mode to respond to Russia’s massive military offensive in Ukraine, a war that has the potential to spiral into the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. The invasion threatens to hijack U.S. President Joe Biden’s broader foreign-policy agenda, including extricating the United States from the Middle East and pivoting to focus on geopolitical competition with great-power rival China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already prompted Defense Department planners to delay and revisit a long-planned National Defense Strategy, which was supposed to be rolled out in February, as Politico reported. 

The White House is considering adding a prominent foreign-policy scholar to the National Security Council (NSC) to manage U.S. national security strategy as it grapples with the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. 

Thomas Wright, an expert on trans-Atlantic relations and foreign policy at the Brookings Institution, is being considered for a top White House job on the NSC as senior director for strategy. Several current and former officials familiar with the matter cautioned that no formal offer or announcement on the post has been made. 

The NSC is moving into crisis mode to respond to Russia’s massive military offensive in Ukraine, a war that has the potential to spiral into the largest conflict in Europe since World War II. The invasion threatens to hijack U.S. President Joe Biden’s broader foreign-policy agenda, including extricating the United States from the Middle East and pivoting to focus on geopolitical competition with great-power rival China. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already prompted Defense Department planners to delay and revisit a long-planned National Defense Strategy, which was supposed to be rolled out in February, as Politico reported. 

The NSC senior director for strategy would have to balance Washington’s competing global priorities as the administration works to respond to the immediate crisis in Ukraine and the broader threat to European security while maintaining a focus on China. Wright, who leads Brookings’s practice on Europe, has tweeted that the invasion is the “[m]ost dangerous moment in Europe since 1962,” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a so-called peacekeeping operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region last week that served as a pretext for a full-scale Russian military invasion of the country. 

Both Wright and the NSC declined to comment.

A new NSC senior director for strategy would fill a gap left in part by the departure of Sasha Baker, former NSC senior director for strategic planning, who left the White House to join the Pentagon earlier this month as deputy undersecretary of defense for policy. 

Long close to some top Biden administration foreign-policy officials, Wright has spent much of his time outside of government grappling with how to strengthen the American-led postwar international order from challenges by resurgent authoritarian powers like Russia and China. Wright saw the election of President Donald Trump as accelerating a trend toward nationalism and competition in power politics, and he advocated a more cooperative international alternative to the emerging military and economic challenges from China and Russia under the bumper-sticker-like slogan of “responsible competition.” 

“Americans have a strategic choice to make as consequential as the decision to create the liberal order in the late 1940s,” Wright wrote in his popular 2017 book All Measures Short of War, which became a mainstay on think tank bookshelves.

“The United States can reduce its role in the world and allow a spheres-of-influence system to emerge, one in which revisionist powers like Russia and China share power with the United States in Europe and East Asia. Or the United States can compete responsibly with these powers to revive and uphold the liberal order.”

Notably, Wright would be the latest in a line of younger, more competitive-minded China hawks who have entered the Biden administration from the Brookings Institution, a noted Washington foreign-policy think tank, putting another key advisor next to Jake Sullivan, U.S. Biden’s national security advisor. Those include Tarun Chhabra, the NSC’s senior director for technology and national security, and Rush Doshi, the NSC’s China director. Wright also recently published a book with Colin Kahl, currently the Defense Department’s top policy official and a close Biden aide during the Obama administration.

Jack Detsch is Foreign Policy’s Pentagon and national security reporter. Twitter: @JackDetsch

Robbie Gramer is a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RobbieGramer

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Europe, Joe Biden

Read More

People fly the U.S. flag, NATO flag, and European Union flag alongside the Ukrainian flag. Skyscrapers in background.

The West Is Rewriting the Rules of Foreign Policy Over Ukraine

Decades of U.S. and European precedents are going up in smoke.

Situation Report |
Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch

Trending

  1. 1
    NATO Must Prepare to Defend Its Weakest Point—the Suwalki Corridor
  2. 2
    Putin’s War Is Xi’s Worst Nightmare
  3. 3
    What Putin’s Past Says About Ukraine’s Future
  4. 4
    The Doomed Voyage of Pepsi’s Soviet Navy
  5. 5
    Why Putin Keeps Talking About Kosovo
Latest Analysis

Putin’s War Is Xi’s Worst Nightmare
Craig Singleton

There Could Be 10 Million Ukrainians Fleeing Putin’s Bombs
Bart M. J. Szewczyk

India Must Take a Stand on Russia’s War in Ukraine
Sumit Ganguly

More from Foreign Policy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, south-west England on June 11, 2021.

The West Is Sleepwalking Into War in Ukraine

It’s not easy to make sense of how the United States and Europe are responding to Russia’s aggression.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Is There a Risk of a NATO vs. Russia War?

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine marks a tectonic shift in world politics and increases the danger of superpower confrontation and the militarization of Europe.

Russian army trucks are pictured on a riverbank in Nar, near the border between Russia and Georgia, on Aug. 15, 2008.

Russia Is Reenacting Its Georgia Playbook in Ukraine

False claims of military withdrawal followed by recognition of breakaway regions is a tried and tested Kremlin strategy.

Ukrainian servicemen patrol the front line.

Insurgency in Ukraine Could Lead to Major War in Europe

Avoiding escalation with Russia would become even harder.

Trending

  1. NATO Must Prepare to Defend Its Weakest Point—the Suwalki Corridor
    Argument |
    John R. Deni

  2. Putin’s War Is Xi’s Worst Nightmare
    Argument |
    Craig Singleton

  3. What Putin’s Past Says About Ukraine’s Future
    Q&A |
    Mary Yang

  4. The Doomed Voyage of Pepsi’s Soviet Navy
    Feature |
    Paul Musgrave

  5. Why Putin Keeps Talking About Kosovo
    Analysis |
    Jade McGlynn
Latest

Putin’s War Is Xi’s Worst Nightmare

There Could Be 10 Million Ukrainians Fleeing Putin’s Bombs

Biden Eyes Adding Top Foreign-Policy Strategist

‘This Is a Man Who, When Backed Into the Corner, Raises the Stakes’

Could Putin Actually Face Accountability at the ICC?
See All Stories