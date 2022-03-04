What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Russia’s war in Ukraine, abortion rights in Latin America, and elections in South Korea.
It’s been a big news week in Ukraine and beyond. Test how well you’ve kept up with our weekly quiz.
1. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted massive foreign-policy shifts around the world. In Germany, leaders finally agreed to increase defense spending to a target set by NATO.
What percent of GDP are NATO members expected to spend on defense?
Former foreign service officer Jeff Rathke goes in-depth on Germany’s foreign-policy revolution.
2. The Russian economy has struggled under intense sanctions since the invasion. What is Russia’s currency, which fell to record lows against the dollar this week?
3. In response to Russia’s invasion, Turkey, a NATO member, invoked a 1936 treaty that allows it to restrict access to strategic Black Sea straits.
What is the agreement called?
The strategic importance of Turkey’s straits puts it in a tricky position, maritime law professor James Kraska writes.
4. Who did Russian President Vladimir Putin call on Thursday, the only Western leader to remain in frequent touch with him publicly since the invasion?
5. U.S. President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. For foreign policy, he largely focused on Russia. Before the Russian military buildup and invasion, he was expected to home in on China instead.
How many times did the word “China” pop up in Biden’s final hourlong speech?
“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has forced Biden to recalibrate his priorities on the fly,” FP’s Colum Lynch wrote after the speech.
6. Which Latin American country recently made history, legalizing abortion in the first 24 weeks of gestation in a region where the procedure is heavily restricted?
7. South Korea is less than a week away from its presidential election. Who is the country’s outgoing president, who can’t run again due to term limits?
8. Which country celebrates its annual Independence Day, marking its liberation from British rule, on Sunday?
9. Nearly 200 countries met in Nairobi this week to begin efforts on a treaty to reduce pollution from what source?
A coordinated effort to reduce plastic waste presents a major opportunity for the world, write Alejandra Parra and Claire Arkin with the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.
10. Christians around the world celebrated Shrove Tuesday this week. Which of the following is not a popular name for the holiday?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
