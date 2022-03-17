Exclusive

U.N. to Keep Beasley at WFP as Food Crises Roil the World

The head of the United Nations’ top food agency will get a job extension now that Russia’s invasion has put food security at risk for millions.

By , a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy.
World Food Program Chief David Beasley
World Food Program Chief David Beasley speaks during an interview in Rome on Oct. 9, 2020. Gregorio Borgia/AP

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

David Beasley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina who heads the World Food Program, will stay on the job for another year, according to three well-placed diplomatic sources.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has decided to extend Beasley’s five-year term, which was set to expire early next month, to avoid a leadership transition at a time of unprecedented global food crises. The extension will have to be approved by the Chinese director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has massively disrupted global agriculture markets, with aftershocks expected to continue for months. Ukraine, alongside Russia, accounts for 30 percent of global wheat exports and is the largest supplier of food commodities for WFP. Countries in the Middle East and North Africa—especially Yemen and Lebanon—are set to bear the brunt of the fallout of more expensive and scarcer food staples.

David Beasley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina who heads the World Food Program, will stay on the job for another year, according to three well-placed diplomatic sources.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has decided to extend Beasley’s five-year term, which was set to expire early next month, to avoid a leadership transition at a time of unprecedented global food crises. The extension will have to be approved by the Chinese director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has massively disrupted global agriculture markets, with aftershocks expected to continue for months. Ukraine, alongside Russia, accounts for 30 percent of global wheat exports and is the largest supplier of food commodities for WFP. Countries in the Middle East and North Africa—especially Yemen and Lebanon—are set to bear the brunt of the fallout of more expensive and scarcer food staples.

The top U.N. food job is customarily given to a political appointee privately recommended by the United States, which is the agency’s largest donor. The United States, according to two diplomatic sources, has signed off on the extension.

The South Carolina native, and onetime Democrat was appointed jointly by Guterres and the director general of the Food and Agricultural Organization as executive director of the Rome-based food agency in late March 2017, and he assumed the role early the following month. His candidacy, which was supported by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, had been championed by Nikki Haley, an influential South Carolina politician who served at the time as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Beasley also maintained close ties to other influential South Carolina politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and the then-White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, which helped him secure funding for the food agency at a time when the administration was seeking to dramatically roll back funding for U.N. agencies.

During his term at WFP, Beasley has proved to be a highly visible salesman for the organization, documenting his world travels on Twitter and making frequent appearances on international news programs. He has also developed a sprawling network of foreign dignitaries, officials, and world leaders, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, through personal invitations to his South Carolina farm, Christian activism, and promoting business opportunities.

Beasley declined to comment. A WFP spokesperson, Greg Barrow, also declined to comment on Beasley’s future with the U.N. But he noted that Ukraine had emerged as WFP’s largest supplier of food commodities, providing 789,000 metric tons of wheat grain to the food agency in 2021 and an additional 91,000 metric tons of split peas.

“WFP has alternative sources from the international market should there be a disruption,” he said, noting that any potential impacts from the crisis would take time to impact the agency’s operations. “However, we do expect price increases due to conflict as both Ukraine and Russia are large food exporters.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine has not just disrupted spring planting and closed export markets of two major grain exporters. It has also led to secondary shocks that could wreak further havoc on agricultural markets, including Russian limits on fertilizer exports (a major source of world supply) and higher energy prices, which make it harder for other countries to produce fertilizer. Experts fear widespread price increases and food insecurity, especially in vulnerable countries, in the months to come.

WFP’s Barrow said that with “food prices already at an all-time high, and oil process skyrocketing,” WFP transport costs are going to spike. “The gulf between our funding needs and available resources will continue to widen,” he added. “This could be a catastrophic situation for millions of families who rely on WFP for food assistance.”

Colum Lynch is a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @columlynch

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Europe, Russia, Ukraine, United Nations, United States

Read More

David Beasley, Abdalla Hamdok, and Abdelaziz al-Hilu attend a World Food Program visit.

The World Food Program’s Freelance Diplomacy

David Beasley’s unsanctioned mediation efforts in Khartoum rankle U.S. and U.N. diplomats.

Exclusive |
Colum Lynch, Robbie Gramer
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley at the U.N. Office in Geneva.

Popular U.N. Food Agency Roiled by Internal Problems, Survey Finds

Staffers complain of abuse of authority, harassment, and widespread discrimination at the World Food Program.

Report |
Colum Lynch
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes following an offensive led by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, collect boxes of food donated by the World Food Program (WFP) in the southern city of Basra on October 2, 2014. United Nations agencies are running out of funding to help the 1.8 million people displaced by violence in Iraq, UN humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said. AFP PHOTO/HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI (Photo credit should read HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images)

U.N. to Put Trump Appointee at Head of World Food Programme to Help Stave Off U.S. Cuts

U.N. officials hope former South Carolina Governor David Beasley can persuade his D.C. friends to spare the food agency from the White House budget axe.

Exclusive |
Colum Lynch

Trending

  1. 1
    Putin’s Thousand-Year War
  2. 2
    The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin
  3. 3
    U.N. to Keep Beasley at WFP as Food Crises Roil the World
  4. 4
    Je Suis Refugee 16672 Shares
  5. 5
    Ukrainian Staff at U.S. Embassy, Left Behind, Say U.S. Is Backtracking on Promises of Support
Latest Analysis

Kazakhstan Can’t Torture Its Way to Stability
Botakoz Kassymbekova, Erica Marat

Six Things NATO Can Do to Help Ukraine Right Now
David A. Deptula, Marc R. DeVore, Emma Salisbury, Michael Hunzeker

The Global South’s Looming Debt Crisis—and How to Stop It
Mark Malloch-Brown

More from Foreign Policy

Newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examines books on the IX International Book Festival "Book Arsenal" in Kiev on May 23, 2019.

An International Relations Theory Guide to the War in Ukraine

A consideration of which theories have been vindicated—and which have fallen flat.

A map showing Ukraine is pictured at the German Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command.

In Putin’s War, the Map Is Not the Territory

Depictions of territory supposedly occupied by Russia are misleading.

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a billboard displaying the symbol “Z.”

Russia’s Propaganda Machine Is Faltering Over Ukraine

A once well-oiled system has been shocked by the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin

The meaning of Russia’s war in Ukraine is its own national weakness.

Trending

  1. Putin’s Thousand-Year War
    Deep Dive |
    Michael Hirsh

  2. The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin
    Essay |
    Paul Berman

  3. U.N. to Keep Beasley at WFP as Food Crises Roil the World
    Exclusive |
    Colum Lynch

  4. Je Suis Refugee
    Voice |
    Julia Ioffe

  5. Ukrainian Staff at U.S. Embassy, Left Behind, Say U.S. Is Backtracking on Promises of Support
    Exclusive |
    Robbie Gramer, Amy Mackinnon
Latest

U.N. to Keep Beasley at WFP as Food Crises Roil the World

A Possible Peace Deal Takes Shape Between Russia and Ukraine

In Mariupol, Russia’s Barbarity Is Laid Bare

Kazakhstan Can’t Torture Its Way to Stability

China Confronts Looming COVID-19 Crisis
See All Stories