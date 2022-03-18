What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Ukraine seeks global support, Ireland’s prime minister visits Washington, and another big ship gets stuck.
Think you’re up to speed on all the latest world news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
1. Which organization held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine?
2. Which Chinese diplomat did U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meet with this week?
3. India is reportedly looking to take advantage of the conflict in Europe by buying what Russian product—sanctioned by much of the Western world—at a steep discount?
4. Which Soviet-era fighter jet did Poland consider transferring to Ukraine to help the country in its fight against Russia?
In reality, sending the jets to Ukraine would have been a terrible idea, defense expert Blake Herzinger writes.
5. Colombia held presidential primary elections last weekend. Who is the country’s term-limited incumbent president?
The May 29 presidential vote is leftist primary winner Gustavo Petro’s to lose, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes in this week’s Latin America Brief.
6. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met last Sunday with the prime minister of what country, a traditional rival of Turkey?
7. Who is Ireland’s taoiseach, the country’s prime minister, who visited Washington this week?
Martin was in town to attend St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, events that had to be conducted over Zoom after Martin tested positive for COVID-19.
8. How did South Africa vote earlier this month on the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine?
South Africa’s reluctance to directly criticize Russia is a sign of moral cowardice stemming from misplaced nostalgia, Eusebius McKaiser and FP’s Sasha Polakow-Suransky argue.
9. The French government said this week that it was ready to discuss “autonomy” for which territory?
10. This week—nearly a year after the Ever Given notoriously got stuck in the Suez Canal—one of its cousin ships has similarly run aground in the Chesapeake Bay. What is the second ship’s name?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
