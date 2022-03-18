Exclusive

WFP Women Fault Food Agency’s Boys’ Club

Hundreds of employees at the World Food Program protest the dominant role of men in responding to world’s humanitarian emergencies.

By , a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy.
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley at the U.N. Office in Geneva.
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley at the U.N. Office in Geneva on May 15, 2017. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

It started with a seemingly innocuous tweet.

Jakob Kern, the World Food Program’s emergency coordinator in Ukraine, posted a photograph of his boss, David Beasley, alongside the global food agency’s staff in western Ukraine.

“The @WFP team in #Lviv #Ukraine,” the tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, said. “Dedicated and committed to support the civilians affected by the war.”‘

It started with a seemingly innocuous tweet.

Jakob Kern, the World Food Program’s emergency coordinator in Ukraine, posted a photograph of his boss, David Beasley, alongside the global food agency’s staff in western Ukraine.

“The @WFP team in #Lviv #Ukraine,” the tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, said. “Dedicated and committed to support the civilians affected by the war.”‘

Kern’s tweet—which featured a photograph of Beasley, a former South Carolina governor who serves as WFP’s executive director, along with nine other male employees—seemed to anticipate what would come next, acknowledging that the “gender balance is not there yet. Female colleagues are being deployed in the next days.”

But those assurances were not sufficient to forestall a coming protest from the Rome-based agency’s female staff. In a March 16 letter to Beasley and his top management team signed by more than 250 employees, most of them women, the staffers made it clear they believe the agency has fallen short of its frequent pledges to promote greater gender equality and diversity.

“We are writing this in response to a Twitter post with a photo of the all-male and mostly white WFP Lviv team surrounding our Executive Director,” said the letter, which was obtained by Foreign Policy. “The limited gender balance and diversity in the Ukraine crisis operations had already been noticed among WFP staff and flagged on social media. The Tweet sparked disappointment in many of us at WFP, both women and men.”

“To us, it reflects the entrenched problem that WFP still is in essence a mainly white, male-dominated club, particularly in emergencies,” the WFP employees added.

The letter comes at a time when the global food agency is facing one of the greatest humanitarian and food crises in Europe since World War II as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s cities, driving more than 3 million people across the border into Poland, Romania, and Moldova for safety.

On Thursday, Foreign Policy reported that the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres had decided to extend Beasley’s term, which was scheduled to end next month, for another year in order to avoid a leadership transition in the face of the worst food crises in generations. The United States, which provides the majority of WFP’s funds, has endorsed the decision,  according to two diplomatic sources.

In their letter, the WFP staffers said they wanted to “acknowledge the tremendous work of our colleagues, women and men, who are setting up the massive operation in Ukraine and surrounding countries. Secondly, we fully realize that senior leadership is dealing with difficult decisions to get a major operation up and running, in very difficult circumstances. We wouldn’t raise this issue now if we didn’t think it was of critical importance to WFP.”

The authors of the letter included a few observations from staffers at the U.N. food agency. “It felt like a stab,” said one unidentified WFP staffer. “I know several people in the picture and truly appreciate how they work. But seeing them standing there for the shot smiling, not realizing what it meant, felt like a betrayal.”

“I looked at the picture and realized that despite working hard, being as qualified and experienced as almost any man, I couldn’t see a future for myself at this organization,” added another.

A spokesperson for WFP, Gregory Barrow, declined to make Kern available for an interview on the tweet or the protest. The tweet has since been deleted.

But Barrow sent figures indicating that while the food agency had not reached gender parity in its workforce during Beasley’s term, it has improved. As of February 2022, nearly 42 percent of WFP’s 21,830 employees were women, compared with 33.9 percent in April 2017, according to the figures Barrow provided. The WFP doesn’t track the racial composition of its workforce, but the spokesperson stated that some 18,218 WFP workers are nationals from the developing world.

“Achieving gender parity is something that WFP’s Executive Director has invested in personally and from a corporate perspective during his term and that is reflected in the positive trend we are seeing in the statistics,” Barrow told Foreign Policy in a text message. “That does not mean that WFP has reached the end point in this journey and there is a clear recognition among managers that more can still be done.”

“The gender balance of the deployment in the current Ukraine response is actually a good example of an operation where half of the senior management leading WFP’s teams on the ground are women and this is something that the Executive Director pays close attention to,” he added.

The staff letter appealed to WFP’s leadership to issue a comprehensive report breaking down the gender, nationality, and rank of staffers deployed in Ukraine and explaining how they were selected.

“We are calling out WFP leadership on this not for the sake of it, but because we truly care about this organization, the values it embodies and about its future,” the letter stated. “The problem is real, and we hope that it will not just be covered up with new posts or images showing diversity and gender balance now, as this would be a bit too late and not sufficient.”

Colum Lynch is a senior staff writer at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @columlynch

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Foreign Aid, Russia, Ukraine, United Nations

Read More

World Food Program Chief David Beasley

U.N. to Keep Beasley at WFP as Food Crises Roil the World

The head of the United Nations’ top food agency will get a job extension now that Russia’s invasion has put food security at risk for millions.

Exclusive |
Colum Lynch
David Beasley, Abdalla Hamdok, and Abdelaziz al-Hilu attend a World Food Program visit.

The World Food Program’s Freelance Diplomacy

David Beasley’s unsanctioned mediation efforts in Khartoum rankle U.S. and U.N. diplomats.

Exclusive |
Colum Lynch, Robbie Gramer
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes following an offensive led by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, collect boxes of food donated by the World Food Program (WFP) in the southern city of Basra on October 2, 2014. United Nations agencies are running out of funding to help the 1.8 million people displaced by violence in Iraq, UN humanitarian chief Valerie Amos said. AFP PHOTO/HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI (Photo credit should read HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images)

U.N. to Put Trump Appointee at Head of World Food Programme to Help Stave Off U.S. Cuts

U.N. officials hope former South Carolina Governor David Beasley can persuade his D.C. friends to spare the food agency from the White House budget axe.

Exclusive |
Colum Lynch

Trending

  1. 1
    How Putin Bungled His Invasion of Ukraine
  2. 2
    Putin’s Thousand-Year War
  3. 3
    How Does the Ukraine War End?
  4. 4
    The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin
  5. 5
    6 Questions About Russia’s War in Ukraine, Answered
Latest Analysis

South Korea’s New President Understands the Threat From Pyongyang
Benjamin R. Young

Europe’s Hospitality for Refugees Won’t Last Forever
Muhammad Idrees Ahmad

South Africa’s Self-Defeating Silence on Ukraine 
Eusebius McKaiser, Sasha Polakow-Suransky

More from Foreign Policy

Newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky examines books on the IX International Book Festival "Book Arsenal" in Kiev on May 23, 2019.

An International Relations Theory Guide to the War in Ukraine

A consideration of which theories have been vindicated—and which have fallen flat.

A map showing Ukraine is pictured at the German Bundeswehr Joint Forces Operations Command.

In Putin’s War, the Map Is Not the Territory

Depictions of territory supposedly occupied by Russia are misleading.

Pedestrians cross a street in front of a billboard displaying the symbol “Z.”

Russia’s Propaganda Machine Is Faltering Over Ukraine

A once well-oiled system has been shocked by the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin

The meaning of Russia’s war in Ukraine is its own national weakness.

Trending

  1. How Putin Bungled His Invasion of Ukraine
    Report |
    Jack Detsch, Amy Mackinnon

  2. Putin’s Thousand-Year War
    Deep Dive |
    Michael Hirsh

  3. How Does the Ukraine War End?
    Analysis |
    Esther Tetruashvily

  4. The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin
    Essay |
    Paul Berman

  5. 6 Questions About Russia’s War in Ukraine, Answered
    Explainer |
    Christina Lu
Latest

WFP Women Fault Food Agency’s Boys’ Club

What in the World?

How Putin Bungled His Invasion of Ukraine

‘The World Must Know What Happened to Us’

South Korea’s New President Understands the Threat From Pyongyang
See All Stories