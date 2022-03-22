Biden Warns of Russian Chemical and Cyberattacks

If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign up here .

Welcome to today's Morning Brief, where we're looking at the latest warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden on the war in Ukraine, a plane crash in China, and more news worth following from around the world.

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re looking at the latest warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden on the war in Ukraine, a plane crash in China, and more news worth following from around the world.

Biden Warns of Russian Escalation in Ukraine and U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could soon take steps to further escalate its war in Ukraine by deploying chemical weapons within the country and by launching cyberattacks against targets outside the country.

Speaking on Monday, Biden said that Russian propaganda asserting Ukraine is holding biological and chemical weapons is a “clear sign” Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to use them in the conflict now that his “back is against the wall.”

Biden cited “evolving intelligence” that suggested Russia is considering cyberattacks on U.S. businesses and institutions. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology followed up, saying that while “there is no certainty” of an impending cyberattack that U.S. companies must heed the presidential warnings and make sure their digital houses were in order.

Hypersonic … or just hype? The warnings come as Russia claims to have deployed advanced weaponry on the ground in Ukraine, launching what Russian officials described as hypersonic missiles at Ukrainian military targets over the weekend. Biden himself confirmed their usage saying they were the “the only thing that they can get through with absolute certainty.”

It’s a curious claim from the president seeing as many hundreds of Russian missiles have broken through Ukrainian defenses, so much so that the United States and Slovakia are discussing sending Bratislava’s Russian S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine—and Russia has threatened to attack any cross-border transfers of the system.

It’s possible the remark was a reflex, as U.S. messaging has generally been positive about Ukraine’s capabilities, or perhaps a reference to the fact that many of Russia’s missile strikes have been lacking in precision.

Either way, Biden needn’t worry, since Russia’s missile is not quite the technological marvel that “hypersonic” suggests. Almost all ballistic missiles are hypersonic—that is, they can travel five times faster than the speed of sound at some point in their flight. The current military definition of a hypersonic missile usually means one that can maneuver in new directions at high speed even after it is launched, outsmarting modern missile defenses.

The Russian Kinzhal is more accurately described as an air-launched ballistic missile, although Russia claims it can also change trajectory after launch. For the detail-oriented, Tom Karako and Masao Dahlgren at the Center for Strategic and International Studies have put together a handy chart to help tell when a hypersonic weapon is the real deal.



In other developments:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “certain formats and compromises” of any peace deal with Russia should put to a referendum. Zelensky also said that he was ready to meet with Putin to help conclude the war.

The pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda, citing defense ministry figures, briefly reported that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died and 16,153 were injured in the war so far, casualty figures that would eclipse those from Russia’s second Chechen war. Those figures were later deleted, but only after they had stayed on the site for hours. The outlet later claimed it had been hacked and said the numbers were inaccurate.

What We’re Following Today

China’s air tragedy. Chinese authorities continue to search through the wreckage of China Eastern flight MU5735 for evidence that could explain how the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Monday. All 132 people on board are believed to have died in the crash, which happened when the plane suddenly lost altitude and plunged into mountains in southern China. In response to the disaster China Eastern has grounded its fleet of 737-800 aircraft, a predecessor of Boeing’s infamous 737 MAX.

Jamaica’s chilly royal welcome. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, better known as Prince William and Kate, face a frosty welcome in Jamaica today as the couple continue a Caribbean tour. A group of 100 Jamaican leaders have signed a letter protesting their arrival, timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence and the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s rule, and have demanded an apology and reparations for slavery.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind,” the letter read.

Keep an Eye On

Education in Afghanistan. Girls in Afghanistan could be returning to school as soon as this Wednesday following an education ministry announcement. Since the Taliban swept to power in August, girls had only been allowed attend school up to the sixth grade. Without specifically mentioning girls, the ministry said “it is committed to the right to education of all its citizens,” and was working to “eliminate all kinds of discrimination” in a Monday statement. The Taliban had previously pledged to allow girls return to school at all levels after the Afghan new year, which began yesterday.

Babis on trial. Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis will face trial in his home country following a fraud indictment in a case involving EU farm subsidies. Babis, who left power in December 2021 after losing in October elections, has denied the charges and said they are politically motivated.

