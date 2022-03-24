Report

Russia’s Invasion Unleashes ‘Perfect Storm’ in Global Agriculture

Curtailed harvests and scarcer fertilizer all but promise hunger and hardship for tens of millions.

By , an editorial fellow at Foreign Policy.
A grain harvester in the Russian Federation
A harvester works a field in in Mari El, an autonomous republic of the Russian Federation, on Aug. 18, 2002. Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Russia Invades Ukraine

A major land war looms over Europe.

More on this topic

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to spark a global food crisis, as simultaneous disruptions to harvests and global fertilizer production are driving up food prices and sending economic shock waves throughout the world. 

After a month of war, economists and aid agencies say the world is facing merging crises that could rapidly spiral into a global food emergency. The conflict has already slashed Russian and Ukrainian exports of crucial commodities such as wheat, sunflower oil, and corn, a disturbance that has rippled across import-reliant countries in the Middle East and North Africa. At the same time, the ongoing energy crunch has drastically increased fertilizer prices and transportation costs, squeezing the key inputs for global agricultural production. 

These disruptions have converged in a “perfect storm,” said Ertharin Cousin, a distinguished fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and former executive director of the World Food Program. “That could result in a cataclysmic spike in food prices.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to spark a global food crisis, as simultaneous disruptions to harvests and global fertilizer production are driving up food prices and sending economic shock waves throughout the world. 

After a month of war, economists and aid agencies say the world is facing merging crises that could rapidly spiral into a global food emergency. The conflict has already slashed Russian and Ukrainian exports of crucial commodities such as wheat, sunflower oil, and corn, a disturbance that has rippled across import-reliant countries in the Middle East and North Africa. At the same time, the ongoing energy crunch has drastically increased fertilizer prices and transportation costs, squeezing the key inputs for global agricultural production. 

These disruptions have converged in a “perfect storm,” said Ertharin Cousin, a distinguished fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and former executive director of the World Food Program. “That could result in a cataclysmic spike in food prices.”

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for roughly 30 percent of global wheat exports, while Russia is the world’s top fertilizer exporter. Both fertilizer and food prices have already climbed to record levels as the war impedes shipments and Western sanctions hit Russia. In the early weeks of the conflict, Kyiv also banned exports of wheat and other key food staples, while Moscow urged its fertilizer producers to temporarily suspend exports.

In the coming months, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization estimates that food prices could surge by as much as 20 percent, a significant spike that could exacerbate global food insecurity. Nearly 283 million people in 81 countries currently face acute food insecurity or are at high risk, according to the World Food Program, with 45 million on the brink of famine. 

Russia’s invasion could be a “tipping point” into a world hunger crisis, Cousin said: “The entire global community will be hard hit by this.”

Rising food prices could also fuel political instability in import-reliant countries. Food prices and political unrest have historically been correlated with one another: A decade ago, skyrocketing grain costs—which drove bread prices up by 37 percent in Egypt—contributed to the Arab Spring. Earlier in 2008, spiraling prices spurred global riots and protests.

“People will react when they’re hungry … when the cost of food goes so high that they can’t afford the rent,” said Catherine Bertini, a distinguished fellow at the Chicago Council and also a former executive director of the World Food Program. 

Surging prices have already sparked unrest in countries like Sudan, which imports more than 80 percent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine. As bread prices rose, thousands of Sudanese demonstrators faced tear gas and bullets to protest. In recent weeks, protests have also rocked Iraq and Greece, where hundreds of farmers demonstrated against soaring fertilizer prices. 

If these economic shocks continue, the instability could spread to other regions around the world, said Michael Tanchum, an energy expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Middle East Institute. “This time around, it won’t be just an Arab Spring, it won’t be just North Africa, if measures aren’t taken,” Tanchum said.

Since global food markets were already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, economists say the war’s economic fallout has been particularly painful—and especially so for nations that are heavily dependent on Russia and Ukraine’s supply. Almost 50 countries rely on Russia and Ukraine for at least 30 percent of their wheat imports, and 26 depend on them for more than half of their imports. 

“This is compounding an already bad situation,” said Chris Barrett, an agricultural economist at Cornell University. “The real worry right now is that the perfect storm comes as we still are not out of the woods from all of the massive economic displacement caused by the pandemic.”

Read More

Wheat harvest in Ukraine

A Russia-Ukraine War Could Ripple Across Africa and Asia

Beware of food price spikes and revolutions if Ukrainian grain deliveries are disrupted.

Analysis |
Alex Smith

The ongoing energy crunch has only intensified these pressures as skyrocketing natural gas prices drive up the costs of fertilizer production. Natural gas is required to make both ammonia and urea, key components in nitrogen-based fertilizers. To cope with these increased costs, some producers have resorted to slashing production. In March, fertilizer giant Yara International announced that it would have to operate at about half capacity in Europe to accommodate rising prices and planned maintenance. 

A shock of “this magnitude has not been experienced before,” said Svein Tore Holsether, the CEO of Yara, who noted that roughly 80 percent of the cost of making nitrogen-based fertilizer comes from energy. “What we’re experiencing now are complete shutdowns of parts of the value chain.”

This disruption has strained countries like Brazil, which relies on Russia for over one-fifth of its fertilizer imports. Faced with a shrinking supply, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay pleaded to exclude fertilizer from Western sanctions on Russia in March. “Brazil depends on fertilizers,” Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told reporters. “It’s a sacred question for us.” 

As the cutbacks and shortages bleed into the next planting season, experts warn that its impacts will be felt for months to come—and across a wide range of crops. 

This fertilizer crunch “is going to impact every production in the world,” said David Laborde, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. “It’s not just wheat.”

Aid agencies are now scrambling to secure sufficient funding to support the world’s most at-risk populations. Meeting the global need, however, may be challenging: In March, the World Food Program announced that it would need to raise an additional $71 million per month to purchase enough food. But as its resources are stretched by the war, the agency said, it has also been forced to reduce rations for refugees in the Middle East and Africa. 

“We have no choice but to take food from the hungry to feed the starving,” David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program, said in a statement

“The Russian attack on Ukraine was an attack on food insecure people everywhere in the world,” said Barrett, the agricultural economist. In the worst-case scenario, he said, “we are going to see tens of millions of people suddenly facing famine.”

Christina Lu is an editorial fellow at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @christinafei

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Agriculture, Energy Policy, Natural Gas, Russia, Ukraine

Read More

Wheat harvest in Ukraine

A Russia-Ukraine War Could Ripple Across Africa and Asia

Beware of food price spikes and revolutions if Ukrainian grain deliveries are disrupted.

Analysis |
Alex Smith

Trending

  1. 1
    ‘Winging It’: Russia Is Getting Its Generals Killed on the Front Lines
  2. 2
    Putin Has Coup-Proofed His Regime
  3. 3
    Biden Should Punish Saudi Arabia for Backing Russia
  4. 4
    Plane Crash in China Raises Puzzling Questions
  5. 5
    Mohammed bin Salman Has Leverage on Biden—and Is Using It
Latest Analysis

Putin Has Popped the EU Defense Bubble
Bart M. J. Szewczyk

Learning the Right Cybersecurity Lessons From Putin
Christopher Whyte

The EU Can Walk a Tightrope on Admitting Ukraine
Henrik Larsen

More from Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Intellectual Catastrophe of Vladimir Putin

The meaning of Russia’s war in Ukraine is its own national weakness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony marking the 1,030th anniversary of the adoption of Christianity by Prince Vladimir, the leader of Kievan Rus, in Moscow on July 28, 2018.

Putin’s Thousand-Year War

The reasons for his anti-Western enmity stretch back over Russia’s entire history—and they will be with us for a long time.

The mother of Ukrainian officer Ivan Skrypnyk cries over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Lviv, Ukraine.

How Does the Ukraine War End?

The West needs to prepare for a lose-lose cease-fire.

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard on a road north of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Staff at U.S. Embassy, Left Behind, Say U.S. Is Backtracking on Promises of Support

“It looks as if some officials have already given up on Ukraine,” local staff told the State Department.

Trending

  1. ‘Winging It’: Russia Is Getting Its Generals Killed on the Front Lines
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  2. Putin Has Coup-Proofed His Regime
    Analysis |
    Adam E. Casey

  3. Biden Should Punish Saudi Arabia for Backing Russia
    Argument |
    Khalid Al-Jabri, Annelle Sheline

  4. Plane Crash in China Raises Puzzling Questions
    China Brief |
    James Palmer

  5. Mohammed bin Salman Has Leverage on Biden—and Is Using It
    Analysis |
    Anchal Vohra
Latest

Putin Has Popped the EU Defense Bubble

The U.S. Has Recognized Myanmar’s Genocide. But Is That Enough?

NATO to Deploy Four New Battle Groups to Eastern Flank

Learning the Right Cybersecurity Lessons From Putin

Russia’s Invasion Unleashes ‘Perfect Storm’ in Global Agriculture
See All Stories