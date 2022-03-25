What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Supreme Court confirmation hearings in the United States, a no-confidence vote in Pakistan, and a Taliban promise broken.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. U.S. President Joe Biden visited which city—the seat of the European Union—this week for a series of summits on Russia’s war in Ukraine?
2. Back in Washington, confirmation hearings began for Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. What is her name?
3. Which Caribbean island nation announced Wednesday that it will seek independence from the British Commonwealth?
4. Pakistan’s prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in the coming days. What is the cricket player-turned-politician’s name?
Ahead of the vote, FP’s Michael Kugelman lays out what this means for Khan in this week’s South Asia Brief.
5. Germany’s finance minister is calling for a revival of talks on a trade deal between the United States and the EU. What was the name of the previous proposed deal, which fell apart during the Trump administration?
6. On Wednesday, the Taliban rescinded plans to allow all Afghan girls to return to secondary school. What is the female literacy rate in Afghanistan?
The Taliban are tightening their grip on power as the world is busy watching Ukraine, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
7. What smaller Canadian party did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals sign a deal with on Tuesday to help him stay in power until 2025?
8. Which country recalled its ambassador to Spain this week over the status of disputed Western Sahara?
9. Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, died on Wednesday at age 84. How many other women have held the position since?
Albright was followed by Condoleezza Rice in 2005 and Hillary Clinton in 2009. Read an obituary of the late diplomat from FP’s Michael Hirsh.
10. In the English countryside this week, authorities were sent to track down an unusual sighting: a crocodile on the loose. What did the 2-foot-long supposed crocodile actually end up being?
Police promptly confiscated the toy to avoid any further confusion.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
