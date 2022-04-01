What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Russia-Ukraine talks, elections in Hungary, and a summit in Israel.
Are you up to speed on this week’s biggest international news? Test yourself with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. How much money is U.S. President Joe Biden requesting the U.S. government spend on defense next year?
The Biden administration has rolled out a preview of its new National Defense Strategy in an attempt to convince lawmakers that a significant budget increase is necessary, FP’s Jack Detsch reports.
2. Which city hosted face-to-face peace talks between Russia and Ukraine this week?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees the war as an opportunity for his country, FP’s Steven A. Cook writes.
3. As Hungarians go to the polls this weekend, they are expected to reelect the incumbent prime minister, who is poised for a fourth consecutive term. What is the incumbent’s name?
Orban retains strong support at home, but he’s becoming increasingly isolated abroad, Amanda Coakley reports.
4. Which Central American country also holds elections this weekend?
5. Who traveled to Canada this week to make a historic apology to the country’s Indigenous people?
The pope apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in abuse within the Canadian residential school system.
6. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa narrowly avoided a no-confidence vote this week over what issue?
7. Which of the following countries did not participate in a historic security summit in Israel on Monday?
Representatives from Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates were also in attendance.
8. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi took a whirlwind tour of what region over the past week?
Wang’s trip included a stop in India, which is making the most of the current turmoil over Russia’s war in Ukraine, FP’s C. Raja Mohan writes.
9. Representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet next week to discuss which disputed territory?
10. Four Chinese badminton players were recently suspended over what infraction?
After a team ranked No. 17 beat the No. 2 pair, the players were accused by officials of not taking the game seriously. At their disciplinary hearing, “tournament referee Pencho Stoynov said he’d never seen an incident like it in a 14-year career as a ref,” The Associated Press reported.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
