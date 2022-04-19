Report

Diplomatic Life Returns to Kyiv—Slowly

Some, but not all, of the embassies that fled Ukraine’s capital are coming back.

By , a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy, and , a national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy.
French ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins is seen in his office.
French ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins is seen in his office.
French ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins is seen in his office after the reopening of the French Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 17. Daphne Rousseau/AFP/Getty Images

Putin’s War

How the world is dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More on this topic

Foreign diplomats are slowly returning to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and reopening their embassies, a vote of confidence that the worst of Russia’s assault against the Ukrainian city may be over—for now at least.

At least 17 countries have sent their diplomats back to Kyiv, mostly European Union and NATO members that are supporting Ukraine in fighting off the Russian invasion. The return of foreign diplomats makes clear that there is a return to some semblance of safety in the Ukrainian capital after nearly two months of Russian bombardment that saw Moscow’s forces come within 15 miles of the city’s center. Their return also presents a symbolic victory for Kyiv and a show of solidarity from its allies in Europe, which have supplied the Ukrainian government with economic support and military assistance to help repel the Russian invasion, which entered a new phase on Tuesday with its long-awaited assault on the eastern provinces.

“For Ukrainians, it’s symbolically important, definitely, that foreign countries are with them and supporting Ukraine with military aid and humanitarian aid but also with trying to continue embassy work as normally as possible,” said one senior Eastern European diplomat.

Foreign diplomats are slowly returning to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and reopening their embassies, a vote of confidence that the worst of Russia’s assault against the Ukrainian city may be over—for now at least.

At least 17 countries have sent their diplomats back to Kyiv, mostly European Union and NATO members that are supporting Ukraine in fighting off the Russian invasion. The return of foreign diplomats makes clear that there is a return to some semblance of safety in the Ukrainian capital after nearly two months of Russian bombardment that saw Moscow’s forces come within 15 miles of the city’s center. Their return also presents a symbolic victory for Kyiv and a show of solidarity from its allies in Europe, which have supplied the Ukrainian government with economic support and military assistance to help repel the Russian invasion, which entered a new phase on Tuesday with its long-awaited assault on the eastern provinces.

“For Ukrainians, it’s symbolically important, definitely, that foreign countries are with them and supporting Ukraine with military aid and humanitarian aid but also with trying to continue embassy work as normally as possible,” said one senior Eastern European diplomat.

Among the countries sending their diplomats back to Kyiv to reopen their embassies are: France, Italy, Turkey, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Belgium, and Austria. The European Union also reopened its diplomatic mission in Kyiv this month. Several major countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have kept their diplomatic missions out of the capital for now.

In another sign that the security situation in the Ukrainian capital has stabilized, Kyiv has received a flurry of visits from high-level European officials in recent weeks, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia; and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who took a walk around central Kyiv, still eerily empty, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although some countries are reopening their embassies in Kyiv, others are holding off to assess the security situation. Zelensky has warned that while Russia is shifting the thrust of its attack to eastern Ukraine, Moscow could look to launch a renewed assault on the capital in the future.

A German official said its diplomats had yet to return to Kyiv and Berlin was carefully assessing the security situation in Ukraine. A spokesperson for the U.K. government said they were looking to reopen the British Embassy “as soon as feasibly possible.” The spokesperson noted that security concerns dictate the pace of any diplomatic reopening. “The safety of our staff is always paramount,” the spokesperson said. A senior Israeli official said reopening the country’s embassy was not currently under consideration, but they were continuing to assess the situation.

U.S. diplomats are continuing to operate out of Rzeszow, Poland, near the Ukrainian border but are “not currently traveling over the border to Ukraine due to the unstable security situation,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

“We don’t have specifics on the timing of when our team will return, but our team is actively planning, and we very much look forward to resuming embassy operations in Ukraine to facilitate our support to the government and people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their country,” the U.S. spokesperson added. Still, some U.S. lawmakers are urging U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to reopen the embassy in Kyiv as a sign of support for Ukraine.

The United States was one of the first countries to begin drawing down its diplomatic footprint in Kyiv in January in anticipation of the coming Russian assault. At the time, the move drew the ire of Ukrainian officials who accused Washington of stoking panic and undermining the country’s economy.

Most foreign embassies evacuated their ambassadors and staff immediately prior to Russia launching its invasion or in the immediate aftermath of the war’s outbreak. A handful of countries—including Poland, Georgia, and Estonia—kept their diplomatic missions in Kyiv operational, even as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital, though they drew down the number of staff at their embassies. Estonia has yet to send its ambassador back to Kyiv but plans to do so in the coming weeks. Most embassies will still have a reduced presence in Kyiv and may not immediately restart routine diplomatic work, such as consular services.

Throughout all the diplomatic turmoil and exodus, there was one constant: The Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See, the Vatican’s diplomatic mission to Ukraine, has remained in Kyiv for the duration of the war so far, along with its essential staff.

Robbie Gramer is a diplomacy and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @RobbieGramer

Amy Mackinnon is a national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @ak_mack

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Europe, Foreign & Public Diplomacy, War

Read More

Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces

The West Finally Starts Rolling Out the Big Guns for Ukraine

Some Ukrainians fear it could be too little, too late.

Report |
Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch, Amy Mackinnon
A Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher BM-21 "Grad" shells Russian troops' position, near Lugansk, in the Donbas region, on April 10, 2022.
A Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher BM-21 "Grad" shells Russian troops' position, near Lugansk, in the Donbas region, on April 10, 2022.

Russia Tries for a Do-Over of Ukraine Invasion in the Donbas

It’s going to be “very, very tough,” one European official said—but Ukrainians remain defiant.

Report |
Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer

Trending

  1. 1
    Russia Tries for a Do-Over of Ukraine Invasion in the Donbas
  2. 2
    Why the World Isn’t Really United Against Russia
  3. 3
    China’s Taiwan Invasion Plans May Get Faster and Deadlier
  4. 4
    The Seduction of George W. Bush 8021 Shares
  5. 5
    The Real Reason Germany Is Always Afraid
  6. 6
    The West Finally Starts Rolling Out the Big Guns for Ukraine
Latest Analysis

Bucha Must Be Remembered
Andrew Lohsen

The Real Reason Germany Is Always Afraid
James Hawes

Why the World Isn’t Really United Against Russia
Howard W. French

More from Foreign Policy

A destroyed building in Ukraine
A destroyed building in Ukraine

Ukraine’s War Has Already Changed the World’s Economy

Global economics will never be the same—but not in the ways you might think.

china-russia-ukraine-war-sebastien-thibault-illustration-foreign-policy-hero
china-russia-ukraine-war-sebastien-thibault-illustration-foreign-policy-hero

What Lessons Does China Take From Putin’s War?

A month into the invasion, Beijing is still backing Russia.

The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his China's President Xi Jinping stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2014.
The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his China's President Xi Jinping stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2014.

Opposing China Means Defeating Russia

Moscow’s war isn’t a distraction. It’s part and parcel of the threat posed by Beijing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting on Ukraine with German Chancellor at the Elysee Palace, on December 9, 2019 in Paris.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting on Ukraine with German Chancellor at the Elysee Palace, on December 9, 2019 in Paris.

The Meaning of Ukraine’s Coming Neutrality

History offers clear examples of what neutral status means—and what it doesn’t.

Trending

  1. Russia Tries for a Do-Over of Ukraine Invasion in the Donbas
    Report |
    Jack Detsch, Robbie Gramer

  2. Why the World Isn’t Really United Against Russia
    Argument |
    Howard W. French

  3. China’s Taiwan Invasion Plans May Get Faster and Deadlier
    Analysis |
    Bonny Lin, John Culver

  4. The Seduction of George W. Bush
    Excerpt |
    Peter Baker

  5. The Real Reason Germany Is Always Afraid
    Argument |
    James Hawes

  6. The West Finally Starts Rolling Out the Big Guns for Ukraine
    Report |
    Robbie Gramer, Jack Detsch, Amy Mackinnon
Latest

Diplomatic Life Returns to Kyiv—Slowly

Part 5: The Path to Permanence

Bucha Must Be Remembered

Russia Tries for a Do-Over of Ukraine Invasion in the Donbas

The Real Reason Germany Is Always Afraid
See All Stories