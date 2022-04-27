FP Live: Q&A With Dr. Anthony Fauci
Subscribers can submit questions for the White House’s chief medical advisor and NIAID director for this special edition of FP Live.
In a special edition of FP Live, join Dr. Anthony Fauci and Foreign Policy’s editor in chief, Ravi Agrawal, for a conversation about the global response to COVID-19, the war in Ukraine’s impact on the world’s economic recovery, the rise of misinformation surrounding the virus, challenges ahead, and more.
Dr. Fauci plans to take questions from Foreign Policy subscribers in an interview that will be released at 12 p.m. on May 4. Subscribers can submit their questions below.
FP Live is Foreign Policy's forum for live journalism, analyzing the world's biggest events and bringing in-depth discussions with senior government officials, leading foreign-policy experts, and thinkers.
Tal Alroy is the executive producer of FP Live at Foreign Policy.
