Biden and AMLO Hold Talks at Tense Moment in U.S.-Mexico Ties

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, looking at the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador , new U.S. funding for Ukraine , and more news worth following from around the world.

Biden and AMLO Hold Talks

U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador today, with the two leaders expected to address migration, security, and economic cooperation and prepare for the Summit of the Americas in June.

The two countries made progress in security cooperation in October with the announcement of the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities, there are still plenty of challenges the two men must address.

Migration. Today’s meeting comes as the U.S. border authorities reported record numbers of migrants at the Mexican border during the month of March, with agents reporting processing migrants 221,000 times that month. The Biden administration has sought to allow more migrants to file their asylum claims on U.S. soil by ending a Trump-era policy, known as Title 42, that allowed border agents to refuse entry to migrants as a coronavirus prevention measure.

If recent economic figures from the International Monetary Fund are any indication, the numbers of migrants approaching the U.S. border is unlikely to ebb in the coming months. The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook projects economic growth of just 2.5 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2022, the lowest for any region worldwide.

Energy. López Obrador’s government has been at odds with the Biden administration over its energy reform plans, where it seeks to increase state control of Mexico’s electric power market from 38 percent to 54 percent. As FP’s Catherine Osborn wrote in Latin America Brief this month, the move would amount to “the biggest conflict yet” between Mexico and the United States under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

As well as potentially cutting U.S. companies out of Mexico’s market, the move also has implications for Mexico’s climate policy, with increased private sector participation since 2013 leading to a quadrupling of Mexico’s renewable energy capacity. (Mexico’s state-owned power plants tend to burn fuel oil or coal).

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry visited Mexico in March, his second trip in two months, to negotiate with López Obrador on the issue, but the Mexican president has shown no appetite to back down.

Kerry, speaking to FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal at this week’s FP Climate Summit, said he was working with Mexico and other less-developed countries to help them reach 65 percent renewable energy production but that “they’ve got to be willing to try to make that happen. We can’t do it for them.”

Ukraine. López Obrador’s neutral position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is more of an annoyance than a strategic obstacle for Biden, but does highlight the global divide between the West and the rest in responding to the war. López Obrador has at least condemned the invasion, while in the same breath condemning previous invasions of Mexican territory by France, Spain, and the United States.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, the head of the North American continent-spanning U.S. Northern Command, has accused Mexico of being too soft on Russian espionage activity. On March 24, VanHerck told a U.S. Senate committee that Mexico “currently hosts the largest number of Russian spies in the world” a claim that López Obrador neither confirmed nor denied, saying he did not “hold any information” on the subject.

A left-wing group of Mexican parliamentarians created further tensions by forming a “Mexico-Russia Friendship Group” in the middle of March. The move was condemned by U.S. ambassador Ken Salazar after his Russian counterpart addressed Mexican lawmakers last month.

“The Russian ambassador was here yesterday making a lot of noise about how Mexico and Russia are so close. This, sorry, can never happen. It can never happen,” Salazar said.

What We’re Following Today

Kyiv targeted on Guterres visit. Russian cruise missiles struck Kyiv on Thursday, shortly after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader said the attack “says a lot about Russia’s true attitude to global institutions, about the efforts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the U.N. and everything that the organization represents.”

Guterres had been speaking with Zelensky following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week in what has become an unusually active role for the U.N. chief. FP’s Colum Lynch, in an in-depth report on Guterres’s role in managing the crisis, said the war has allowed the risk-averse former Portuguese politician “an opportunity to reshape a secretary-generalship that has been defined by caution, amid rising tension among the U.N.’s most powerful nations, particularly the United States, China, and Russia.”

Biden announces Ukraine boost. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for a dramatic increase in funding to Ukraine, requesting $33 billion in military, economic, and humanitarian assistance. The funds include $20 billion to support Ukraine’s war effort, which, added to the $4 billion already committed in military aid, would make Ukraine’s de facto military budget just outside the top 10 military spenders globally—ahead of Iran, Israel, and Canada.

Sharif in Saudi Arabia. New Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meets today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah. Sharif chose Saudi Arabia, home to two million Pakistanis, as his first foreign trip since becoming the leader of Pakistan’s government following the ouster of Imran Kahn earlier this month. The meeting comes a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also paid a visit to the de facto Saudi leader.

Keep an Eye On Palestine’s looming food crisis. The Palestinian territories face a severe food crisis as the war in Ukraine dramatically increases the price of staples in the already food insecure West Bank and Gaza. As FP’s Robbie Gramer and Christina Lu report, aid agencies are already sounding the alarm amid fears their aid budgets will be cut as donors seek to provide relief to Ukraine. Kishida on tour. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a five-nation tour of Southeast Asia and Europe today, where he’s expected to meet with the leaders of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy and the United Kingdom over the course of eight days. Kishida’s trip will address “regional and global issues, including the situations in Ukraine, the East and South China seas, North Korea and Myanmar,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.

Odds and Ends The German city of Göttingen will allow swimmers to go topless, regardless of gender, in a first for public pools in the country. The measure, which will only apply on weekends, stemmed from a dispute last year when a swimmer, who identified as male, was asked to leave a pool for not covering up.

The move is in line with Germany’s Freikörperkultur or FKK movement, which celebrates body positivity and nudism in bathing and leisure activities.