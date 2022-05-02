Analysis

It’s Going to Be a Hot Summer for the U.S.-China Relationship

After an uneasy detente, the Biden administration’s China strategy is about to make itself felt.

By , Senior Manager at Rhodium Group
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping watch a dance performance during a visit to International Studies Learning Center February 16, 2012 in South Gate, California.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping watch a dance performance during a visit to International Studies Learning Center February 16, 2012 in South Gate, California.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping watch a dance performance during a visit to International Studies Learning Center February 16, 2012 in South Gate, California. Jay L. Clendenin-Pool/Getty Images

For all the economic turmoil stirred up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is one important step in the escalatory spiral that has been averted so far: China has gone out of its way to comply with the G-7-led sanctions regime. However, as the world moves into the next phase of the war and the U.S. administration’s China strategy, the uneasy detente between Beijing and Washington could break down, feeding a fresh cycle of U.S.-China tensions.

Blustery political rhetoric aside, both sides have exercised caution for good reason. Beijing, caught off guard by the nature of Russia’s aggression and the robustness of the G-7-led sanctions campaign, has prioritized access to dollar financing and critical technology at a time when the Chinese economy is facing headwinds at home. Washington, trying to avoid bruising allies with unilateral moves and aggravating trade tensions with China, has held back on expanding secondary sanctions while trying to tame inflationary pressures.

There are two big trends underway that could shake up this dynamic.

For all the economic turmoil stirred up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there is one important step in the escalatory spiral that has been averted so far: China has gone out of its way to comply with the G-7-led sanctions regime. However, as the world moves into the next phase of the war and the U.S. administration’s China strategy, the uneasy detente between Beijing and Washington could break down, feeding a fresh cycle of U.S.-China tensions.

Blustery political rhetoric aside, both sides have exercised caution for good reason. Beijing, caught off guard by the nature of Russia’s aggression and the robustness of the G-7-led sanctions campaign, has prioritized access to dollar financing and critical technology at a time when the Chinese economy is facing headwinds at home. Washington, trying to avoid bruising allies with unilateral moves and aggravating trade tensions with China, has held back on expanding secondary sanctions while trying to tame inflationary pressures.

There are two big trends underway that could shake up this dynamic.

The first is the trajectory of Russia’s war in Ukraine and growing distress in the global economy. The war, now entering its third month, could congeal into a frozen conflict as Russia tries to consolidate a southeast land corridor. Russia could also attempt an “escalate to de-escalate” path to negotiation (for example, by broadening its cutoff of European energy supplies; targeting arms convoys in NATO territory; making a grab for the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa; or even using tactical nuclear weapons).

In this next phase of the war, the United States will be tempted to expand secondary sanctions in trying to force a Russian capitulation. But the longer the war drags out, the more likely it is that cracks in the G-7 sanctions coalition emerge. A combination of physical supply disruptions, financial sanctions, export bans of critical goods, and overall geopolitical volatility has sent food and energy prices soaring. The United States and Europe have not seen such high inflation levels in nearly four decades. More dire is a bubbling wave of political unrest in deeply fragile countries on the edge of Europe, from Tunisia to Yemen, where embattled governments don’t have the reserves to buffer their restive populations from a sudden drop in grain imports and surges in energy prices.

In the words of singer Bob Marley, “a hungry mob is an angry mob.” Countries outside of the G-7 bubble grappling with food and energy insecurity are in no mood for lectures from Washington and Brussels on getting on the “right side of history.” If the Ukraine war is a reminder to the United States of the difficulty of pivoting to Asia to focus on China containment, imagine the wave of foreign-policy diversions that will come from various parts of the world experiencing deep famine and political upheaval.

China understands this dynamic quite well. Beijing, no stranger to the political consequences of famine, has spent the past several years hoarding over half of the world’s food supply for existential moments like this. While keeping a safe distance from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, Beijing is anticipating a point at which the Russian military eventually stalls out and the economic blowback causes the G-7 sanctions coalition to lose its nerve.

China would then assert itself as a mediator and reinforce its narrative of a multipolar world order. Although China is probably too big and polarizing to draw bloc-wary countries like India and Brazil into its nominally “nonaligned” tent, it does appear to have ample company in the “mind your own business” camp to undermine long-arm sanctions and poke holes in U.S. coalition-building efforts.

As Beijing awaits an inflection point in the war, it will also be reactive to a series of upcoming U.S. policy measures on China. The Biden administration is under growing bipartisan pressure to move beyond a cleanup of the Trump administration’s policies to a more comprehensive containment strategy on China.

The contours of the strategy, at least in some key areas, is starting to take shape. A four-year review of Trump-era tariffs is due sometime between June and September, which could compel the U.S. Trade Representative Office to announce a new investigation into China’s alleged trade abuses. A monthslong investigation would allow the White House to recalibrate the tariffs, potentially exempting more products from duties while raising tariffs on more sensitive goods.

There are indications that a White House executive order could be issued in late summer marking the first of a series of steps toward building a screening mechanism for investment in China. Meanwhile, U.S. financial regulators are proceeding apace with a mandate to delist from U.S. stock exchanges any Chinese firms that are noncompliant with disclosure rules, with little prospect for compromise with Chinese regulators. Export controls targeting China may also be tightened further, especially as pressure grows on the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security to clarify U.S. emerging and foundational technologies that should be restricted in U.S.-China trade flows. Washington will also likely try to ride the multilateral momentum from Russia’s war to coordinate technology export controls with its G-7 partners.

The White House will also be weighing whether to apply the foreign-direct product rule (FDPR)—a potent export control on any U.S.-origin technology—against additional targets. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is one prime target for this tool. Chinese memory chip company Yangtze Memory Technologies is already under investigation for violating FDPR sanctions against Huawei

On the security front, Indo-Pacific competition is escalating quickly. The Ukraine war is accelerating cross-strait tensions as Taiwan seizes the moment to lobby for security, economic, and political support. The Australia-United Kingdom-United States security alliance is ramping up coordination on hypersonic capabilities and may soon extend bloc membership to Japan. More recently, a security pact between China and the Solomon Islands appears to have blindsided Washington and Canberra.

The boomerang effects of Russia’s war, combined with the flurry of China policy measures underway, point to a hot political summer ahead for U.S.-China relations. This could be a combustible mix, fueled in part by the unavoidably narrow political calculations in Washington and Beijing that will be made in the lead-up to U.S. midterm elections and China’s 20th Party Congress in November. To be sure, China’s deepening economic vulnerabilities, compounded by its blundering COVID-19 containment policies, limit the degree to which Beijing can push back on sanctions irritants. However, political hawks in Beijing eyeing up stranded assets in Russia may be tempted to test the waters in some areas, especially if the U.S.-led sanctions coalition shows signs of duress and Beijing becomes more reactive to U.S. policy triggers.

The United States is about to face the next big test in its awkward adjustment to the new multipolar order: Will the U.S. administration reach for more punitive measures to target an economically vulnerable yet politically combative China? Or will it opt for restraint in dealing with China as the global economy teeters and political turmoil threatens to consume more vulnerable middle powers? Either way, a tempest looms.

Reva Goujon is Senior Manager at Rhodium Group

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, U.S. Foreign Policy, United States

Read More

Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his tea cup during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, in Beijing, China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his tea cup during the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, in Beijing, China.

Xi Jinping Is Fighting a War for China’s History

Fear of “historical nihilism” has haunted China’s leadership for years.

Excerpt |
Katie Stallard

Trending

  1. 1
    ‘Stay Down Low’: Ukraine Fears Formidable Russian Air Defenses in the Donbas
  2. 2
    Biden’s Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame
  3. 3
    The West vs. the Rest
  4. 4
    In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
  5. 5
    It’s Going to Be a Hot Summer for the U.S.-China Relationship
Latest Analysis

How Western Media Framed Kazakhstan’s Protests
Emily Couch, Sher Khashimov

Election Conspiracy Theories Grow After Macron Victory
Kimberly Tower, Lucas Dolan

How the Rajapaksas Destroyed Sri Lanka’s Economy
Amita Arudpragasam

More from Foreign Policy

Xi and Putin in Moscow
Xi and Putin in Moscow

Why Xi Is Trapped in Ukraine

Now, it is Russia, not China, sitting in the geopolitical driver’s seat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in front of Russian and U.S. flags at a G-20 summit in 2019 amid rising nationalism in both countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in front of Russian and U.S. flags at a G-20 summit in 2019 amid rising nationalism in both countries.

Elites Are Getting Nationalism All Wrong

Russia, the United States, and the European Union are each suffering from resulting disasters.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders at the White House in Washington on April 20.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders at the White House in Washington on April 20.

Biden’s Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame

With his strategy to “weaken” Russia, the U.S. president may be turning the Ukraine war into a global one.

Russia's navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea on September 9, 2016.
Russia's navy ships take part in a military exercise called Kavkaz (the Caucasus) 2016 at the coast of the Black Sea in Crimea on September 9, 2016.

Welcome to the Black Sea Era of War

It has been the world’s bloodiest body of water since the Cold War—and not just because of Ukraine.

Trending

  1. ‘Stay Down Low’: Ukraine Fears Formidable Russian Air Defenses in the Donbas
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  2. Biden’s Dangerous New Ukraine Endgame: No Endgame
    Analysis |
    Michael Hirsh

  3. The West vs. the Rest
    Analysis |
    Angela Stent

  4. In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
    Analysis |
    Ted Nordhaus, Saloni Shah

  5. It’s Going to Be a Hot Summer for the U.S.-China Relationship
    Analysis |
    Reva Goujon
Latest

How Western Media Framed Kazakhstan’s Protests

It’s Going to Be a Hot Summer for the U.S.-China Relationship

The West vs. the Rest

‘Stay Down Low’: Ukraine Fears Formidable Russian Air Defenses in the Donbas

Modi’s European Tour Kicks Off in Germany
See All Stories