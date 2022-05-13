What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: a global COVID-19 meeting, a new South Korean president, and a first ladies’ summit.
Do you have a nose for news? Test your knowledge with our weekly current events quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Belize, Germany, Indonesia, Senegal, and the United States co-hosted a virtual Global COVID-19 Summit this week. How many coronavirus cases have been recorded worldwide since the pandemic began?
The United States, for its part, passed the grim toll of 1 million COVID-19 deaths this week.
2. Who is South Korea’s new president, who was inaugurated on Tuesday?
S. Nathan Park explains the roots of the conservative politician’s victory.
3. U.S. President Joe Biden met with representatives from most members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week. Which of the group’s members was missing?
Myanmar was excluded from the event as its post-coup government drags its feet on dialogue with the opposition.
4. Meanwhile, U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with the first lady of Ukraine over the weekend. What is her name?
5. Protests in Sri Lanka prompted the resignation this week of which politician?
Mahinda Rajapaksa is just one of many powerful Rajapaksas in Sri Lanka. His brothers Basil and Chamal Rajapaksa resigned along with the rest of the presidential cabinet in early April, and their other brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, remains in office. The country’s political crisis has no end in sight, FP’s Michael Kugelman writes in this week’s South Asia Brief.
6. Somalia will elect a new president this weekend. The country’s executive is chosen indirectly by the lower house of Somalia’s Federal Parliament, known as what?
7. Whom did French President Emmanuel Macron visit Monday on his first international trip since being reelected last month?
8. North Korea finally acknowledged its COVID-19 outbreak this week, after claiming to have avoided any cases at all for the first two years of the pandemic. It is one of only two countries to refuse to vaccinate its population. What is the other?
9. Lebanon holds parliamentary elections on Sunday amid an economic crisis. Around how much has the Lebanese pound depreciated in value since 2019?
This election could be crucial to turning things around for Lebanon, but there’s little optimism, FP’s Anchal Vohra writes.
10. Local media in India reported this week that an Indian couple is suing their son—over what supposed transgression?
The couple, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, are requesting their son and daughter-in-law pay back more than $600,000 spent on their wedding, honeymoon, education, and home if they fail to produce a child within a year. “At least if we have a grandchild to spend time with, our pain will become bearable,” the Prasads said.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
