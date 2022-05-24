Watch FP at Davos on the Return to War

Dispatch
The view from the ground.

A Russian serviceman patrols the destroyed part of the Ilyich Steel and Iron Works in Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 18. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

DAVOS, Switzerland—Interstate conflict in Europe on the scale of Russia’s Ukraine invasion had come to seem unthinkable. What does the eruption of this conflict tell us about the durability of peace in Europe and the prospects for war in other conflict zones around the world?

Join Foreign Policy editor in chief Ravi Agrawal on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. EDT for a session called “Return to War” live at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He’ll be joined by four top thinkers: Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow Lynn Kuok, Harvard University’s Graham Allison, Human Rights Watch’s Kenneth Roth, and King’s College London’s Lawrence Freedman.

The panel will discuss the implications of the war in Ukraine on international relations and geopolitics, with a particular emphasis on Europe, the United States, and China, as well as exploring how the conflict’s fallout will affect security challenges in other parts of the world. They will also examine how the international community could address serious human rights violations.

What Are Sweden and Finland Thinking?

European leaders have reassessed Russia’s intentions and are balancing against the threat that Putin poses to the territorial status quo. 

Ukrainian infantry take part in a training exercise with tanks near Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine, less than 50 miles from the front lines, on May 9.
Ukrainian infantry take part in a training exercise with tanks near Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine, less than 50 miles from the front lines, on May 9.

The Window To Expel Russia From Ukraine Is Now

Russia is digging in across the southeast.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken participate in a virtual summit with the leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries at the White House in Washington on March 12.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken participate in a virtual summit with the leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries at the White House in Washington on March 12.

Why China Is Paranoid About the Quad

Beijing has long lived with U.S. alliances in Asia, but a realigned India would change the game.

Members of the National Defence Training Association of Finland attend a training.
Members of the National Defence Training Association of Finland attend a training.

Finns Show Up for Conscription. Russians Dodge It.

Two seemingly similar systems produce very different militaries.

