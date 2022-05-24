Watch FP at Davos on the Return to War

DAVOS, Switzerland—Interstate conflict in Europe on the scale of Russia’s Ukraine invasion had come to seem unthinkable. What does the eruption of this conflict tell us about the durability of peace in Europe and the prospects for war in other conflict zones around the world?

Join Foreign Policy editor in chief Ravi Agrawal on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. EDT for a session called “Return to War” live at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He’ll be joined by four top thinkers: Shangri-La Dialogue senior fellow Lynn Kuok, Harvard University’s Graham Allison, Human Rights Watch’s Kenneth Roth, and King’s College London’s Lawrence Freedman.

The panel will discuss the implications of the war in Ukraine on international relations and geopolitics, with a particular emphasis on Europe, the United States, and China, as well as exploring how the conflict’s fallout will affect security challenges in other parts of the world. They will also examine how the international community could address serious human rights violations.