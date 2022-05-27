Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Biden talks Taiwan, the U.N. tours China, and Turkey’s top diplomat keeps busy.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden exits a plane in Japan
U.S. President Joe Biden exits a plane in Japan
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan, on May 22. Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Do you have a nose for news? Test your current events knowledge with our weekly quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Do you have a nose for news? Test your current events knowledge with our weekly quiz!

1. This week, the White House had to walk back yet another overstatement from U.S. President Joe Biden on Taiwan.

Which of Biden’s past statements is actually in line with formal U.S. policy?

FP’s Amy Mackinnon and Anna Weber previously reported on the implications of Biden’s repeated Taiwan flubs.

2. The United Nations’ human rights chief completed a tour of China this week, which some countries criticized as an opportunity for Chinese propaganda amid the state campaign against the Uyghur minority group.

What is the top human rights official’s name?

3. Meanwhile, a U.N. diplomat from which country resigned on Monday, criticizing his nation’s leaders for their “pompous tasteless palaces”?

4. If Gustavo Petro wins this Sunday’s election, he will become the first left-wing president of which Latin American country?

FP’s Maria Ximena Aragon explains what to expect in the election and what’s at stake for Colombia and the region.

5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to resign yet again this week after photos emerged of him doing what?

The November 2020 gathering appeared to flaunt COVID-19 restrictions.

6. Which country launched a missile test thought to include an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday?

7. Which former U.S. secretary of state said this week that Ukraine should avoid a worse outcome by ceding some territory to Russia?

8. The U.N. began its International Week of Solidarity With the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories on Wednesday. Which of the following is not a non-self-governing territory, according to the world body?

Samoa is an independent country. However, American Samoa is a non-self-governing territory.

9. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a busy day on Friday. Which fellow diplomat did he not meet with that day?

10. Commuters in Nigeria were startled on Tuesday when they saw something unusual heading along a major highway. What was it?

While some onlookers feared the plane had crash-landed, it turned out that the “aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was talking it to its final destination,” Nigerian airport authorities stated.

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    Russia’s War in Ukraine Could Become Genocide
  2. 2
    Is Biden Being Machiavellian or Misguided on Taiwan?
  3. 3
    Is Colombia Ready for a Leftist President?
  4. 4
    Azerbaijan Stands to Win Big in Europe’s Energy Crisis
  5. 5
    Restive Caucasus Sees Signs of Discontent with Putin’s War
Latest Analysis

Russia’s War in Ukraine Could Become Genocide
Azeem Ibrahim

Americans, Like Swedes, Need Help Telling Fact From Fiction
Elisabeth Braw

Why We Need Davos Man Back
Michael Hirsh

More from Foreign Policy

Soldiers of the P18 Gotland Regiment of the Swedish Army camouflage an armoured vehicle during a field exercise near Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland on May 17.
Soldiers of the P18 Gotland Regiment of the Swedish Army camouflage an armoured vehicle during a field exercise near Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland on May 17.

What Are Sweden and Finland Thinking?

European leaders have reassessed Russia’s intentions and are balancing against the threat that Putin poses to the territorial status quo. 

Ukrainian infantry take part in a training exercise with tanks near Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine, less than 50 miles from the front lines, on May 9.
Ukrainian infantry take part in a training exercise with tanks near Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Ukraine, less than 50 miles from the front lines, on May 9.

The Window To Expel Russia From Ukraine Is Now

Russia is digging in across the southeast.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken participate in a virtual summit with the leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries at the White House in Washington on March 12.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken participate in a virtual summit with the leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue countries at the White House in Washington on March 12.

Why China Is Paranoid About the Quad

Beijing has long lived with U.S. alliances in Asia, but a realigned India would change the game.

Members of the National Defence Training Association of Finland attend a training.
Members of the National Defence Training Association of Finland attend a training.

Finns Show Up for Conscription. Russians Dodge It.

Two seemingly similar systems produce very different militaries.

Trending

  1. Russia’s War in Ukraine Could Become Genocide
    Argument |
    Azeem Ibrahim

  2. Is Biden Being Machiavellian or Misguided on Taiwan?
    It's Debatable |
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  3. Is Colombia Ready for a Leftist President?
    Explainer |
    Maria Ximena Aragon

  4. Azerbaijan Stands to Win Big in Europe’s Energy Crisis
    Analysis |
    Gabriel Gavin

  5. Restive Caucasus Sees Signs of Discontent with Putin’s War
    Analysis |
    Maximilian Hess
Latest

Putin Hasn’t Gone Far Enough for Russia’s Hawks

Azerbaijan Stands to Win Big in Europe’s Energy Crisis

What in the World?

Al Qaeda Isn’t Dead Yet

Biden’s Economic Plan Leaves Asian Leaders Wanting More
See All Stories