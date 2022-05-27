What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Biden talks Taiwan, the U.N. tours China, and Turkey’s top diplomat keeps busy.
Do you have a nose for news? Test your current events knowledge with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Do you have a nose for news? Test your current events knowledge with our weekly quiz!
1. This week, the White House had to walk back yet another overstatement from U.S. President Joe Biden on Taiwan.
Which of Biden’s past statements is actually in line with formal U.S. policy?
FP’s Amy Mackinnon and Anna Weber previously reported on the implications of Biden’s repeated Taiwan flubs.
2. The United Nations’ human rights chief completed a tour of China this week, which some countries criticized as an opportunity for Chinese propaganda amid the state campaign against the Uyghur minority group.
What is the top human rights official’s name?
3. Meanwhile, a U.N. diplomat from which country resigned on Monday, criticizing his nation’s leaders for their “pompous tasteless palaces”?
4. If Gustavo Petro wins this Sunday’s election, he will become the first left-wing president of which Latin American country?
FP’s Maria Ximena Aragon explains what to expect in the election and what’s at stake for Colombia and the region.
5. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls to resign yet again this week after photos emerged of him doing what?
The November 2020 gathering appeared to flaunt COVID-19 restrictions.
6. Which country launched a missile test thought to include an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday?
7. Which former U.S. secretary of state said this week that Ukraine should avoid a worse outcome by ceding some territory to Russia?
8. The U.N. began its International Week of Solidarity With the Peoples of Non-Self-Governing Territories on Wednesday. Which of the following is not a non-self-governing territory, according to the world body?
Samoa is an independent country. However, American Samoa is a non-self-governing territory.
9. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had a busy day on Friday. Which fellow diplomat did he not meet with that day?
10. Commuters in Nigeria were startled on Tuesday when they saw something unusual heading along a major highway. What was it?
While some onlookers feared the plane had crash-landed, it turned out that the “aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was talking it to its final destination,” Nigerian airport authorities stated.
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
More from Foreign Policy
What Are Sweden and Finland Thinking?
European leaders have reassessed Russia’s intentions and are balancing against the threat that Putin poses to the territorial status quo.
The Window To Expel Russia From Ukraine Is Now
Russia is digging in across the southeast.
Why China Is Paranoid About the Quad
Beijing has long lived with U.S. alliances in Asia, but a realigned India would change the game.
Finns Show Up for Conscription. Russians Dodge It.
Two seemingly similar systems produce very different militaries.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.