How Putin’s War Caused a Global Food Crisis
A “perfect storm” in agriculture is contributing to a global economic unwinding.
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, experts worried that a potential attack would spark a global hunger crisis. Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat, after all, and Russia is the world’s top fertilizer exporter. Since the war began, food prices and food insecurity have indeed soared worldwide as a result of what Ertharin Cousin, former executive director of the World Food Program, has called a “perfect storm” in global agriculture.
In this edition of Flash Points, we delve into the origins of the food crisis and examine what’s making it worse, its effects on wheat-dependent countries, and its global economic ramifications.—Chloe Hadavas
Russia’s Invasion Unleashes ‘Perfect Storm’ in Global Agriculture
Curtailed harvests and scarcer fertilizer all but promise hunger and hardship for tens of millions, FP’s Christina Lu writes.
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, experts worried that a potential attack would spark a global hunger crisis. Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat, after all, and Russia is the world’s top fertilizer exporter. Since the war began, food prices and food insecurity have indeed soared worldwide as a result of what Ertharin Cousin, former executive director of the World Food Program, has called a “perfect storm” in global agriculture.
In this edition of Flash Points, we delve into the origins of the food crisis and examine what’s making it worse, its effects on wheat-dependent countries, and its global economic ramifications.—Chloe Hadavas
Russia’s Invasion Unleashes ‘Perfect Storm’ in Global Agriculture
Curtailed harvests and scarcer fertilizer all but promise hunger and hardship for tens of millions, FP’s Christina Lu writes.
Afghanistan’s Hungry Will Pay the Price for Putin’s War
The knock-on effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine are hammering wheat-dependent countries such as Afghanistan, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
Russia’s Black Sea Blockade Will Turbocharge the Global Food Crisis
Lithuania’s call for a naval coalition to break Russia’s stranglehold on Ukraine’s exports hasn’t been taken up—yet, FP’s Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu, and Mary Yang write.
‘War in Ukraine Means Hunger in Africa’
The International Monetary Fund’s two top leaders discuss the global economic ramifications of Russia’s invasion, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.
Sri Lanka Is an Omen
To solve a global economic unwinding, the world must learn to focus on more than one crisis at a time, Mark Malloch-Brown writes.
More from Foreign Policy
What Are Sweden and Finland Thinking?
European leaders have reassessed Russia’s intentions and are balancing against the threat that Putin poses to the territorial status quo.
The Window To Expel Russia From Ukraine Is Now
Russia is digging in across the southeast.
Why China Is Paranoid About the Quad
Beijing has long lived with U.S. alliances in Asia, but a realigned India would change the game.
Finns Show Up for Conscription. Russians Dodge It.
Two seemingly similar systems produce very different militaries.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.