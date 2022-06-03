What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the peace is kept in Yemen, and the White House goes K-pop.
What in the world has gone on this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Britain began celebrations this week in honor of 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule. How old was she when her reign began?
2. And how old is her son Prince Charles, who still awaits his ascent to the throne?
3. A majority of the 14 other countries that still recognize the British queen as their monarch are in what region?
Many of these Caribbean countries are moving away from the monarchy, FP’s Mary Yang reports.
4. The Saudi-led coalition agreed to extend its cease-fire with which rebel group in Yemen this week?
5. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made an official visit to India on Thursday. Which prominent Israeli is set to visit separately later this month, prompting speculation about divisions between the two?
6. Meanwhile, which nation became the first Arab country to sign a free trade agreement with Israel this week?
7. Sudan lifted a state of emergency on Sunday. How long had it been in place?
8. European Union leaders agreed to an oil embargo on Russia this week. What exemption to the embargo did the EU settle on?
9. Which K-pop group visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House this week?
BTS met with Biden to speak against anti-Asian hate crimes and promote inclusion.
10. The Spanish government introduced a bill this week that would mandate that customers must not wait longer than three minutes to do what?
“Far too many companies create bureaucratic labyrinths to stop you from exercising your right to service,” Consumption Minister Alberto Garzón said.
You scored
You scored
You scored
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
