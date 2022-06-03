Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the peace is kept in Yemen, and the White House goes K-pop.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her family
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her family
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (center) stands with (from left) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Prince Louis; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; and Prince William during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace in London on June 2. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

What in the world has gone on this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly international news quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

What in the world has gone on this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly international news quiz!

1. Britain began celebrations this week in honor of 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule. How old was she when her reign began?

2. And how old is her son Prince Charles, who still awaits his ascent to the throne?

3. A majority of the 14 other countries that still recognize the British queen as their monarch are in what region?

Many of these Caribbean countries are moving away from the monarchy, FP’s Mary Yang reports.

4. The Saudi-led coalition agreed to extend its cease-fire with which rebel group in Yemen this week?

5. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made an official visit to India on Thursday. Which prominent Israeli is set to visit separately later this month, prompting speculation about divisions between the two?

6. Meanwhile, which nation became the first Arab country to sign a free trade agreement with Israel this week?

7. Sudan lifted a state of emergency on Sunday. How long had it been in place?

8. European Union leaders agreed to an oil embargo on Russia this week. What exemption to the embargo did the EU settle on?

9. Which K-pop group visited U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House this week?

BTS met with Biden to speak against anti-Asian hate crimes and promote inclusion.

10. The Spanish government introduced a bill this week that would mandate that customers must not wait longer than three minutes to do what?

“Far too many companies create bureaucratic labyrinths to stop you from exercising your right to service,” Consumption Minister Alberto Garzón said.

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    What The West (Still) Gets Wrong About Putin
  2. 2
    Finnish President: Putin Took NATO Application News ‘Very, Very Calmly’
  3. 3
    Biden's Saudi Trip May Be Too Little, Too Late
  4. 4
    It’s Time to End the Age of Impunity
  5. 5
    The Republicans Could Win the U.S. Midterms. Here’s What that Means for the World.
Latest Analysis

How Autocrats Use Women’s Rights to Boost Themselves
Elin Bjarnegård, Pär Zetterberg

It’s Time to End the Age of Impunity
David Miliband

Egypt’s Remilitarized Sinai Is a Future Powder Keg
David Schenker

More from Foreign Policy

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Is Biden Missing a Chance to Engage China?

Appalled by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine debacle, Beijing could be open to a new U.S. approach.

An airport vehicle pulls a portion of a shipment of weapons that include Javelin anti-tank missiles and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by the United States military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on January 25, 2022 in Boryspil, Ukraine.
An airport vehicle pulls a portion of a shipment of weapons that include Javelin anti-tank missiles and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by the United States military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on January 25, 2022 in Boryspil, Ukraine.

Inside a Major Nerve Center for Shipping Military Aid to Ukraine

In just a few weeks, U.S. and British officials have turned an ad hoc operation into a pipeline.

Honor guards carry the coffin of Rustam Zarifulin, a Kyrgyz soldier who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine, in Kara-Balta, Kyrgyzstan, on March 27.
Honor guards carry the coffin of Rustam Zarifulin, a Kyrgyz soldier who died fighting for Russia in Ukraine, in Kara-Balta, Kyrgyzstan, on March 27.

Restive Caucasus Sees Signs of Discontent with Putin’s War

But with power increasingly centralized in the Kremlin, don’t look for Moscow’s empire to fracture anytime soon.

Taiwanese reservists take part in military training at a base in Taoyuan on March 12, 2022.
Taiwanese reservists take part in military training at a base in Taoyuan on March 12, 2022.

Is Biden Being Machiavellian or Misguided on Taiwan?

The U.S. president’s surprise statement could deter China—or increase the risk of war.

Trending

  1. What The West (Still) Gets Wrong About Putin
    Argument |
    Tatiana Stanovaya

  2. Finnish President: Putin Took NATO Application News ‘Very, Very Calmly’
    Q&A |
    Amy Mackinnon

  3. Biden's Saudi Trip May Be Too Little, Too Late
    Analysis |
    Michael Hirsh

  4. It’s Time to End the Age of Impunity
    Argument |
    David Miliband

  5. The Republicans Could Win the U.S. Midterms. Here’s What that Means for the World.
    Analysis |
    Danielle Pletka
Latest

Finnish President: Putin Took NATO Application News ‘Very, Very Calmly’

How Autocrats Use Women’s Rights to Boost Themselves

It’s Time to End the Age of Impunity

What in the World?

Estonia’s Prime Minister: ‘We Need to Help Ukraine Win’
See All Stories