Inside the Universities Incubating the Foreign-Policy Elite
And how they’re being shaped by international politics.
Why are German politicians obsessed with Ph.D.s? How has Beijing’s crackdown changed Hong Kong’s universities? And are the United States’ international relations schools broken?
As graduation season comes to a close, we thought we’d dive into our archives on the universities incubating the world’s foreign-policy elite. The following essays answer these questions and more, exploring how institutions from the University of Hong Kong to Tehran’s Imam Sadiq University shape and are shaped by politics at home and abroad.—Chloe Hadavas
In Hong Kong, a Once Liberal University Feels Beijing’s Weight
With protesters crushed and memorials removed, there’s no room for campus dissent, Karen Cheung writes.
Don’t Call Me Doktor
German politicians are obsessed with earning Ph.D.s—but plagiarism scandals tend to catch up to them and derail careers, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.
America’s IR Schools Are Broken
There’s a lot of innovation on the surface, but the rot runs deep. Here’s how to fix it, FP’s Stephen M. Walt writes.
Tehran’s Harvard Incubated Iran’s New Government
The school’s mission is to find the most talented Iranians willing to serve the state—and give them access to power, Mohammad Hashemi writes.
German Academic Freedom Is Now Decided in Beijing
German universities are bowing to China on censorship. That could finally change under the new government, Andreas Fulda and David Missal write.
