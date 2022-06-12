Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

Inside the Universities Incubating the Foreign-Policy Elite

And how they’re being shaped by international politics.

Opening day at the University of Hong Kong old hall in 1969
Opening day at the University of Hong Kong old hall in 1969
Opening day at the University of Hong Kong old hall in 1969. Eddie Jim/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Why are German politicians obsessed with Ph.D.s? How has Beijing’s crackdown changed Hong Kong’s universities? And are the United States’ international relations schools broken?

As graduation season comes to a close, we thought we’d dive into our archives on the universities incubating the world’s foreign-policy elite. The following essays answer these questions and more, exploring how institutions from the University of Hong Kong to Tehran’s Imam Sadiq University shape and are shaped by politics at home and abroad.—Chloe Hadavas

In Hong Kong, a Once Liberal University Feels Beijing’s Weight

With protesters crushed and memorials removed, there’s no room for campus dissent, Karen Cheung writes.

Why are German politicians obsessed with Ph.D.s? How has Beijing’s crackdown changed Hong Kong’s universities? And are the United States’ international relations schools broken?

As graduation season comes to a close, we thought we’d dive into our archives on the universities incubating the world’s foreign-policy elite. The following essays answer these questions and more, exploring how institutions from the University of Hong Kong to Tehran’s Imam Sadiq University shape and are shaped by politics at home and abroad.—Chloe Hadavas

The Pillar of Shame is displayed at the campus of the University of Hong Kong.

The Pillar of Shame is displayed at the campus of the University of Hong Kong on Oct. 10, 2021. The statue, created by Danish artist Jens Galschiot, had been on display at the university since 1998 until its removal in December 2021.Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/LightRocket via Getty Images

In Hong Kong, a Once Liberal University Feels Beijing’s Weight

With protesters crushed and memorials removed, there’s no room for campus dissent, Karen Cheung writes.

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg

Former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg arrives to testify at the Bundestag commission investigating the Wirecard scandal in Berlin on Dec. 17, 2020.Andreas Gora – Pool/Getty Images

Don’t Call Me Doktor

German politicians are obsessed with earning Ph.D.s—but plagiarism scandals tend to catch up to them and derail careers, FP’s Elisabeth Braw writes.

America’s IR Schools Are Broken

There’s a lot of innovation on the surface, but the rot runs deep. Here’s how to fix it, FP’s Stephen M. Walt writes.

Portraits of Islamic clerics hang in an Iranian library.

Portraits of Islamic clerics hang in an Islamic library in Qom, Iran, on Sept. 22, 1996.Scott Peterson/Liaison

Tehran’s Harvard Incubated Iran’s New Government

The school’s mission is to find the most talented Iranians willing to serve the state—and give them access to power, Mohammad Hashemi writes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the opening of the Confucius Institute in Stralsund, Germany, on Aug. 30, 2016.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at the opening of the Confucius Institute in Stralsund, Germany, on Aug. 30, 2016.Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images

German Academic Freedom Is Now Decided in Beijing

German universities are bowing to China on censorship. That could finally change under the new government, Andreas Fulda and David Missal write.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Education

Trending

  1. 1
    America’s IR Schools Are Broken 3984 Shares
  2. 2
    Russia’s War Is the End of Climate Policy as We Know It
  3. 3
    America’s Iran Follies
  4. 4
    Biden Was Always Going to Need Saudi Arabia
  5. 5
    Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia Might Not Lose
Latest Analysis

Washington Should Chill About China’s Cambodia Base
Blake Herzinger

2 Percent Defense Spending Is a Bad Target for NATO
Kathleen J. McInnis, Daniel Fata

To Avert a Global Food Crisis, Arm Ukraine
Andriy Ryzhenko, Daria Kaleniuk

More from Foreign Policy

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe look on at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019.
Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe look on at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019.

What The West (Still) Gets Wrong About Putin

Asking whether to appease or not appease him is completely beside the point.

Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships practice a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean.
Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships practice a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean.

The United States Can’t Afford to Stay Entangled With China

Russia’s war shows paying the price of decoupling now is worth it.

Shanghai lockdown
Shanghai lockdown

As China’s Economy Falters, Be Careful What You Wish For

Why Western schadenfreude about Beijing’s economic troubles is misplaced.

An earth mover prepares the construction site of the new Topography of Terror information and exhibition center behind a photograph of Adolf Hitler shaking hands with Heinrich Himmler on Jan. 29, 2008 in Berlin, Germany.
An earth mover prepares the construction site of the new Topography of Terror information and exhibition center behind a photograph of Adolf Hitler shaking hands with Heinrich Himmler on Jan. 29, 2008 in Berlin, Germany.

Will Teaching Aggressors a Lesson Deter Future Wars?

Calls to inflict a decisive defeat on Russia are misguided and won’t necessarily prevent Putin or others from using force.

Trending

  1. America’s IR Schools Are Broken
    Feature |
    Stephen M. Walt

  2. Russia’s War Is the End of Climate Policy as We Know It
    Argument |
    Ted Nordhaus

  3. America’s Iran Follies
    Analysis |
    Michael Hirsh

  4. Biden Was Always Going to Need Saudi Arabia
    Argument |
    Steven A. Cook

  5. Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia Might Not Lose
    Q&A |
    Amy Mackinnon
Latest

Inside the Universities Incubating the Foreign-Policy Elite

The Brewing Battle Over Africa’s Ivory

Learning to Think Nuclearly Again

The Secret to Getting What You Need in Ghana

What Is Biden’s Policy in the Persian Gulf?
See All Stories