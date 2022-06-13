Comments

FP Live: Assessing Biden’s Foreign Policy With Matthew Duss

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s foreign-policy advisor will answer subscriber questions in this special edition of FP Live.

the executive producer of FP Live at Foreign Policy.
Nearly 17 months after U.S. President Joe Biden came into office, the world is still reeling from a pandemic, Russia is fighting a brutal war in neighboring Ukraine, Iran has gotten closer to a nuclear bomb, and an energy crisis is spiraling out of control.

What is Biden’s foreign policy? Where should his administration be given credit, and where has it failed in this new geopolitical environment? What does the United States stand to gain if the president continues to view the world through the prism of democracies aligned against autocracies?

In a special edition of FP LiveMatthew Duss, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’s foreign-policy advisor, will join Foreign Policy’s editor in chief, Ravi Agrawal, for a wide-ranging interview analyzing U.S. foreign policy.

Want to ask him a question about Biden’s foreign policy or how he crafted Sanders’s foreign-policy outlook? Leave a question in the comment section below, and we may include it in the interview.

Tal Alroy is the executive producer of FP Live at Foreign Policy.

Matt Duss (center) attends the Netroots Nation progressive bloggers conference in Las Vegas on July 24, 2010.
Matt Duss (center) attends the Netroots Nation progressive bloggers conference in Las Vegas on July 24, 2010.

Bernie’s Outsider on the Inside

Bernie Sanders wants to reinvent progressive foreign policy. Here’s the man he hopes will make that happen.

Election 2020 |
Robbie Gramer

