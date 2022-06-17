Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: weapons tests, union strikes, and a new virus spreading around the world.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labor Union gather with national flags.
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labor Union gather with national flags.
Supporters of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) gather with national flags during a rally outside its headquarters in the capital, Tunis, on June 16 amid a general strike announced by the UGTT. FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images

What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!

1. On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced legislation that could nix a central component of the Brexit deal. What does Johnson’s bill target?

The Northern Ireland Protocol ensures there are no new checks on goods traded between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and Ireland.

2. South Korea’s government has found evidence that its northern neighbor may have “completed preparations” for a new nuclear weapons test. If it goes through, how many nuclear weapons tests will North Korea have conducted in its history?

FP’s Howard French argues that ending North Korea’s economic and political isolation is the only way to cool U.S.-North Korean nuclear hostilities.

3. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-July to discuss rising oil prices. Which is not a reason activists are condemning the trip?

Before a recently enacted truce in Yemen’s civil war, Washington struggled to maintain a fine line between helping Saudi Arabia defend itself against Houthi-backed rebels in Yemen and halting arms deals to the kingdom, Katherine Zimmerman explains.

4. The World Health Organization is convening an emergency committee to decide whether to declare the spread of which disease an international health emergency?

5. On Wednesday, the U.K. announced it would continue to prepare to deport asylum-seekers to a different country—even after the European Court of Human Rights stopped the program’s first flight on Tuesday night.

Which country is the United Kingdom seeking to redirect asylum-seekers to?

6. British bureaucrats are protesting the U.K.’s planned deportation of asylum-seekers by doing what?

7. The Tunisian General Labor Union’s 1 million members held a nationwide strike on Wednesday to protest the current Tunisian president’s rule. Who is the Tunisian president?

As national unrest grows, the union is the only body with enough power to “derail Saied’s plans to overhaul the constitution,” Simon Speakman Cordall reports from Tunis.

8. This Sunday, Colombians will vote in the runoff of their country’s presidential election. Which two final candidates are neck and neck in the polls?

9. U.S. senators requested an increase to the United States’ defense budget—already the world’s largest—to combat inflation, support Ukraine’s war effort, and increase the U.S. weapons stockpile. What is their total defense budget request?

10. One of the following companies—which all left Russia after its invasion of Ukraine—has returned to the country under Russian ownership and is now called Vkusno i tochka. Which is it?

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    U.S. Restraint Has Created an Unstable and Dangerous World
  2. 2
    Why China Threads the Needle on Ukraine
  3. 3
    China’s Crisis of Confidence
  4. 4
    China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
  5. 5
    America’s Foreign Aid Is Shackled by Budgetary Obligations
Latest Analysis

Leaning on Pakistan Can Get Abandoned Afghans to Safety
Philip Caruso

America’s Foreign Aid Is Shackled by Budgetary Obligations
Walter Kerr, Amanda Arch

China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
Zongyuan Zoe Liu

More from Foreign Policy

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe look on at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019.
Then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe look on at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 28, 2019.

What The West (Still) Gets Wrong About Putin

Asking whether to appease or not appease him is completely beside the point.

Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships practice a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean.
Iranian, Russian, and Chinese warships practice a joint military drill in the Indian Ocean.

The United States Can’t Afford to Stay Entangled With China

Russia’s war shows paying the price of decoupling now is worth it.

Shanghai lockdown
Shanghai lockdown

As China’s Economy Falters, Be Careful What You Wish For

Why Western schadenfreude about Beijing’s economic troubles is misplaced.

An earth mover prepares the construction site of the new Topography of Terror information and exhibition center behind a photograph of Adolf Hitler shaking hands with Heinrich Himmler on Jan. 29, 2008 in Berlin, Germany.
An earth mover prepares the construction site of the new Topography of Terror information and exhibition center behind a photograph of Adolf Hitler shaking hands with Heinrich Himmler on Jan. 29, 2008 in Berlin, Germany.

Will Teaching Aggressors a Lesson Deter Future Wars?

Calls to inflict a decisive defeat on Russia are misguided and won’t necessarily prevent Putin or others from using force.

Trending

  1. U.S. Restraint Has Created an Unstable and Dangerous World
    Shadow Government |
    H. R. McMaster, Gabriel Scheinmann

  2. Why China Threads the Needle on Ukraine
    Argument |
    Andrew J. Nathan

  3. China’s Crisis of Confidence
    Analysis |
    Craig Singleton

  4. China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
    Argument |
    Zongyuan Zoe Liu

  5. America’s Foreign Aid Is Shackled by Budgetary Obligations
    Argument |
    Walter Kerr, Amanda Arch
Latest

The Reckoning for War Crimes in Ukraine Has Begun

The Fed Interest Rate Hike

Leaning on Pakistan Can Get Abandoned Afghans to Safety

What in the World?

Washington Worries China Is Winning Over Thailand
See All Stories