The Secrets of Modern Espionage

Changes in technology, politics, and business are all transforming espionage. Intelligence agencies must adapt—or risk irrelevance, Edward Lucas writes.

In this collection of stories, we dive into the history of spycraft, from the theft of trade secrets in 500 B.C. to first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton advocating for stealing European technical knowledge in 18th-century America, and explore how espionage has been revolutionized—and fictionalized—in the modern era.—Chloe Hadavas

With Season 4 of FP’s podcast I Spy in full swing, we thought it was time to revisit some of our best reads on the art of espionage.

The very long history of industrial espionage, according to Mara Hvistendahl.

Two roommates traveling in Florida found themselves caught in the teeth of espionage fears, Eric Fish writes.

The British novelist didn’t just write about the world of intelligence. He changed it forever, Calder Walton and Christopher Andrew write.

Former intelligence officers need compassion—or they can turn sour, Philip Caruso writes.