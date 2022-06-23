Argument
An expert's point of view on a current event.

The European Union Is Turning on China

Ukraine might be the last nail in the coffin for a friendly relationship.

By , an analyst at Greenmantle, and , the director of Indo-Pacific at Greenmantle.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speak via video conference during an EU-China summit at the European Council building in Brussels on April 1. Oliver Matthys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven a wedge between the European Union and China, and for the first time in the history of their relationship, Brussels is ready to go on the offensive.

The world’s second and third-largest economies have been at loggerheads since March 2021, when the European Parliament halted ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment over human rights concerns. But since Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, relations have cratered, and there seems to be little prospect of any reconciliation.

Brussels is irate at Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine. In the early days of the war, EU officials hoped that China would try to broker a peace deal, but a frosty virtual summit between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 1 dashed these expectations. More importantly though, the war in Ukraine has forced Europe to start thinking geopolitically for the first time since 1991. EU countries’ growth expectations for 2022 have been slashed amid spiking energy prices. The EU’s long-standing assumption that economics can be a substitute for actual foreign policy in dealing with authoritarian states now looks like a bad bet.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven a wedge between the European Union and China, and for the first time in the history of their relationship, Brussels is ready to go on the offensive.

The world’s second and third-largest economies have been at loggerheads since March 2021, when the European Parliament halted ratification of the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment over human rights concerns. But since Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, relations have cratered, and there seems to be little prospect of any reconciliation.

Brussels is irate at Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine. In the early days of the war, EU officials hoped that China would try to broker a peace deal, but a frosty virtual summit between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 1 dashed these expectations. More importantly though, the war in Ukraine has forced Europe to start thinking geopolitically for the first time since 1991. EU countries’ growth expectations for 2022 have been slashed amid spiking energy prices. The EU’s long-standing assumption that economics can be a substitute for actual foreign policy in dealing with authoritarian states now looks like a bad bet.

In the past few weeks, the European Commission has introduced an ambitious suite of policies to distance itself economically from China. Some predate the war: The proposed anti-coercion mechanism that would enable Brussels to impose trade retaliation measures on imports from countries that apply economic coercion to EU member states was put forward by the European Commission in December 2021. It clearly targets Beijing, which in 2021 put Lithuania under a de facto trade embargo after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. But most of the European Commission’s new, China-oriented policy initiatives were minted after Feb. 24.

In May, at the EU-Japan summit, Brussels and Tokyo pledged to “deepen our exchanges on China, notably with regard to … security dynamics.” That same month, Brussels announced that it would conduct an “upgraded” trade dialogue with Taiwan in June, one ostensibly aimed at deepening EU-Taiwan cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing. In reality, it was a signal that the EU is willing to reopen discussions on boosting links with Taiwan irrespective of China’s reaction: This proposal was previously floated in late 2021 but scrapped for fear of backlash from Beijing.

More initiatives are in the pipeline, not explicitly directed against China but offering tools for a drawn-out fight. EU institutions are negotiating a new mechanism that will allow the bloc to assess trading partners’ industrial subsidies and apply compensatory tariffs. Brussels could certainly use this against China, which has heavily subsidized many of its export-oriented domestic industries. This year, the European Commission will table another trade mechanism to prevent imports made using forced labor from entering the bloc. This, too, could create an open-ended instrument for trade regulators to dial up protectionist pressure on Beijing.

To become law, the European Commission’s proposals need member states’ signoff. Before the war, this was the key sticking point. No longer. Central and Eastern Europe have turned particularly hawkish. Russia’s aggression has reminded them how much they depend on the U.S. security umbrella. Taiwan has stepped up its economic engagement with the region. And those Eastern European leaders with close ties to Beijing are increasingly isolated. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban can still hold Brussels hostage over foreign-policy votes, where EU rules require unanimity, but not these other initiatives, which require only a qualified majority

Western EU member states with decadeslong economic links to China are prevaricating, but the consensus there is shifting too. Germany’s implicit policy toward authoritarian states, known as Wandel durch Handel or “change through trade,” lost all legitimacy on Feb. 24. During a recent tour in Asia—which did not include China—German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for reducing German dependency on individual countries, a barb aimed at Beijing. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has invoked “golden power” rules to block Chinese corporate acquisitions. With 3 percent of Italian exports and nearly 8 percent of German exports bound for China every year, Rome and Berlin are not seeking full economic decoupling but will certainly be less hostile to the European Commission’s initiatives on China than in the past.

European politics is diverse and complicated, with many veto points. This makes it hard for the bloc’s foreign-policy stance to change quickly. Brussels’s initiatives to reduce the bloc’s economic and political exposure to China have more traction in some EU member states than in others, and business groups will keep working behind the scenes to prevent decoupling. Yet the trend lines are clear—and probably irreversible. Before Ukraine, Brussels-Beijing relations were already cooling. The year 2022 will be remembered as the year the frost settled in.

Elettra Ardissino is an analyst at Greenmantle, a macroeconomic and geopolitical advisory firm. Twitter: @elettra_ardi

Eyck Freymann is the author of One Belt One Road: Chinese Power Meets the World and the director of Indo-Pacific at Greenmantle, a macroeconomic advisory firm.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: China, Europe, Geopolitics

Read More

U.S. and Chinese officials meet to discuss U.S.-China relations in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, 2021.
U.S. and Chinese officials meet to discuss U.S.-China relations in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, 2021.

The U.S. and China Haven’t Divorced Just Yet

Decoupling is all the rage. But a strong dollar and long-term corporate ties make the relationship as co-dependent as ever.

Analysis |
Michael Hirsh

Trending

  1. 1
    The European Union Is Turning on China
  2. 2
    Why the West Should Make Peace With Erdogan Now
  3. 3
    Ukraine’s Bomb Squads Have a New Top Dog
  4. 4
    The Fall and Fall of Dmitry Medvedev
  5. 5
    ‘It’s Not Afghanistan’: Ukrainian Pilots Push Back on U.S.-Provided Drones
Latest Analysis

The European Union Is Turning on China
Elettra Ardissino, Eyck Freymann

Can Plea Bargains Save the ICC?
Andrew Cesare Miller

How Biden Can Thwart Putin Loyalists in Bulgaria
Edward P. Joseph

More from Foreign Policy

A worker cuts the nose off the last Ukraine's Tupolev-22M3, the Soviet-made strategic aircraft able to carry nuclear weapons at a military base in Poltava, Ukraine on Jan. 27, 2006. A total of 60 aircraft were destroyed according to the USA-Ukrainian disarmament agreement.
A worker cuts the nose off the last Ukraine's Tupolev-22M3, the Soviet-made strategic aircraft able to carry nuclear weapons at a military base in Poltava, Ukraine on Jan. 27, 2006. A total of 60 aircraft were destroyed according to the USA-Ukrainian disarmament agreement.

Why Do People Hate Realism So Much?

The school of thought doesn’t explain everything—but its proponents foresaw the potential for conflict over Ukraine long before it erupted.

Employees watch a cargo ship at a port in China, which is experiencing an economic downturn.
Employees watch a cargo ship at a port in China, which is experiencing an economic downturn.

China’s Crisis of Confidence

What if, instead of being a competitor, China can no longer afford to compete at all?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies in the U.S. Senate in Washington on Sept. 24, 2020.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies in the U.S. Senate in Washington on Sept. 24, 2020.

Why This Global Economic Crisis Is Different

This is the first time since World War II that there may be no cooperative way out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud at the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud at the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11.

China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War

Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment.

Trending

  1. The European Union Is Turning on China
    Argument |
    Elettra Ardissino, Eyck Freymann

  2. Why the West Should Make Peace With Erdogan Now
    Argument |
    Maximilian Hess

  3. Ukraine’s Bomb Squads Have a New Top Dog
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  4. The Fall and Fall of Dmitry Medvedev
    Report |
    Amy Mackinnon

  5. ‘It’s Not Afghanistan’: Ukrainian Pilots Push Back on U.S.-Provided Drones
    Report |
    Jack Detsch
Latest

The Fall and Fall of Dmitry Medvedev

The European Union Is Turning on China

India’s BRICS Balancing Act

Baby Formula Marketing Practices Are Still Too Aggressive

Will China Use Health Apps to Crack Down on Dissent?
See All Stories