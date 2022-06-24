What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Israel’s government falls, BRICS gathers, and Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Have you been closely following the news this week? Test your knowledge with our weekly news quiz.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Israel’s government collapsed on Monday. Who is acting as caretaker prime minister until new elections are held?
Netanyahu, the embattled former prime minister, is now eyeing a path back to leadership, Neri Zilber reports from Tel Aviv, Israel.
2. Chinese President Xi Jinping gave the keynote speech at the BRICS Business Forum on Wednesday. What does BRICS stand for?
3. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which had enshrined the constitutional right to abortion.
The United States now joins a handful of other countries that have increased restrictions on abortion access since 1990. Which of the following is not among them?
As dozens of countries liberalized abortion access in recent decades, the United States and just about 10 others have restricted it. FP mapped how abortion access has changed around the world.
4. Who was elected on Sunday to be Colombia’s first Black woman vice president?
5. The European Union-Western Balkans summit was held this week. Which of the following is not a Western Balkan country?
6. Who is Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, who met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week?
7. Amid escalating violence between Burkina Faso’s government and Islamist insurgents, the government has ordered residents to evacuate two regions encompassing how large of an area?
8. Which German town is hosting this weekend’s G-7 summit?
9. Which city in Ecuador has been brought to a standstill this week by Indigenous protests over economic concerns? Hint: It’s the nation’s capital.
10. A Chinese property developer announced this month that it would allow buyers to pay their down payments with what?
The temporary promotion is aimed at local farmers in Henan province.
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
