Does Kyiv Need a Marshall Plan?
Top policymakers discuss how to rebuild Ukraine.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has now entered its fifth month—and there’s no end in sight. Despite the prospect of a protracted conflict, it’s important for Ukraine and its international partners to begin thinking about how to rebuild the country once war ends and what kinds of measures need to be put in place now.
On Monday, June 27, Foreign Policy editor in chief Ravi Agrawal will moderate a live panel at the German Marshall Fund’s annual Brussels Forum. The discussion, titled “A Marshall Plan for Ukraine,” features four senior policymakers: Olga Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister of Ukraine; Martin Klus, deputy foreign minister of Slovakia; U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen; and Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
The panel will discuss why Ukraine needs the equivalent of a Marshall Plan and what that could look like. Participants will debate who should take the lead in overseeing such an endeavor and how joining the European Union might impact Ukraine’s rebuilding efforts.
Watch the discussion here live at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 27.
Tal Alroy is the executive producer of FP Live at Foreign Policy.
