The Connection Between LGBTQ Rights and Democracy
Inside the worldwide fight for equality.
It’s the final weekend of Pride Month—a time to commemorate the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States and beyond. For decades, that struggle has been closely intertwined with movements for democracy, freedom, and human rights worldwide.
In this collection of essays and reporting from our archives, we document LGBTQ activism in spaces from the U.S. military to a choir in Turkey. We also explore why gay reparations may be past due, how gay rights advance democracy, and where LGBTQ Muslims in India turn for solace.—Chloe Hadavas
Gay Reparations Are Past Due
The United States lags behind many other countries in making up for its abusive past. Here’s why—and how to fix it, Omar G. Encarnación writes.
It’s the final weekend of Pride Month—a time to commemorate the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States and beyond. For decades, that struggle has been closely intertwined with movements for democracy, freedom, and human rights worldwide.
In this collection of essays and reporting from our archives, we document LGBTQ activism in spaces from the U.S. military to a choir in Turkey. We also explore why gay reparations may be past due, how gay rights advance democracy, and where LGBTQ Muslims in India turn for solace.—Chloe Hadavas
Gay Reparations Are Past Due
The United States lags behind many other countries in making up for its abusive past. Here’s why—and how to fix it, Omar G. Encarnación writes.
How Gay Rights Advance Democracy in the Middle East
LGBT activists are in the vanguard of the struggle against the region’s dictators and theocrats, Antoun Issa writes.
Fighting ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ Paved the Way for Gay Rights
A new book chronicles the arduous struggle for LGBTQ equality in the U.S. military, Elizabeth Becker writes.
Singing for Inclusivity in Turkey
Yeliz Guzel’s pride choir brought LGBTQ Turks together—but left her ostracized, Ahmer Khan writes.
LGBTQI Muslims in India Find Solace in Their Pets
“The first living being to know that I am a gay was my pet parakeet,” Shadab, a 28-year-old man from New Delhi, told Saqib Mugloo and Shefali Rafiq.
More from Foreign Policy
Why Do People Hate Realism So Much?
The school of thought doesn’t explain everything—but its proponents foresaw the potential for conflict over Ukraine long before it erupted.
China’s Crisis of Confidence
What if, instead of being a competitor, China can no longer afford to compete at all?
Why This Global Economic Crisis Is Different
This is the first time since World War II that there may be no cooperative way out.
China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.