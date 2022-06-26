The Connection Between LGBTQ Rights and Democracy

The United States lags behind many other countries in making up for its abusive past. Here’s why—and how to fix it, Omar G. Encarnación writes.

In this collection of essays and reporting from our archives, we document LGBTQ activism in spaces from the U.S. military to a choir in Turkey. We also explore why gay reparations may be past due, how gay rights advance democracy, and where LGBTQ Muslims in India turn for solace.—Chloe Hadavas

It’s the final weekend of Pride Month—a time to commemorate the fight for LGBTQ rights in the United States and beyond. For decades, that struggle has been closely intertwined with movements for democracy, freedom, and human rights worldwide.

LGBT activists are in the vanguard of the struggle against the region’s dictators and theocrats, Antoun Issa writes.

A new book chronicles the arduous struggle for LGBTQ equality in the U.S. military, Elizabeth Becker writes.

Yeliz Guzel’s pride choir brought LGBTQ Turks together—but left her ostracized, Ahmer Khan writes.

“The first living being to know that I am a gay was my pet parakeet,” Shadab, a 28-year-old man from New Delhi, told Saqib Mugloo and Shefali Rafiq.