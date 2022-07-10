How Shinzo Abe Shaped Japan’s Foreign Policy
And made Tokyo a major player across the Indo-Pacific.
On Friday, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot in the chest during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. Abe’s assassination has stunned Japan—a country where obtaining a gun is nearly impossible and political violence is relatively rare—as well as the foreign-policy community. Under Abe’s tenure, Tokyo pursued a newly ambitious foreign policy and shaped the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific for years to come.
In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the controversial legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from his “Abenomics” program to his impact on the Japan-South Korea relationship and his role in laying the groundwork for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. —Chloe Hadavas
‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’
Abe killing shocks one of the world’s safest countries, William Sposato writes.
On Friday, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot in the chest during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. Abe’s assassination has stunned Japan—a country where obtaining a gun is nearly impossible and political violence is relatively rare—as well as the foreign-policy community. Under Abe’s tenure, Tokyo pursued a newly ambitious foreign policy and shaped the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific for years to come.
In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the controversial legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from his “Abenomics” program to his impact on the Japan-South Korea relationship and his role in laying the groundwork for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. —Chloe Hadavas
‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’
Abe killing shocks one of the world’s safest countries, William Sposato writes.
How Shinzo Abe Changed Japan
The assassinated former prime minister leaves behind a complex legacy, Tobias Harris writes.
Abe’s Legacy Will Outlive Him
Washington mourns the man who made Japan a real security ally in the Indo-Pacific, FP’s Jack Detsch and Amy Mackinnon report.
Abe Ruined the Most Important Democratic Relationship in Asia
His ultranationalism destroyed ties with South Korea, S. Nathan Park writes.
Unloved But Successful, Shinzo Abe Takes His Bow
The longest-ever-serving Japanese prime minister steered the country through rocky years, William Sposato writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Why Do People Hate Realism So Much?
The school of thought doesn’t explain everything—but its proponents foresaw the potential for conflict over Ukraine long before it erupted.
China’s Crisis of Confidence
What if, instead of being a competitor, China can no longer afford to compete at all?
Why This Global Economic Crisis Is Different
This is the first time since World War II that there may be no cooperative way out.
China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War
Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.