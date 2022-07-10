How Shinzo Abe Shaped Japan’s Foreign Policy

On Friday, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot in the chest during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. Abe’s assassination has stunned Japan—a country where obtaining a gun is nearly impossible and political violence is relatively rare—as well as the foreign-policy community. Under Abe’s tenure, Tokyo pursued a newly ambitious foreign policy and shaped the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific for years to come.

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the controversial legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from his “Abenomics” program to his impact on the Japan-South Korea relationship and his role in laying the groundwork for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. —Chloe Hadavas

Abe killing shocks one of the world’s safest countries, William Sposato writes.