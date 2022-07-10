Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

How Shinzo Abe Shaped Japan’s Foreign Policy

And made Tokyo a major player across the Indo-Pacific.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a bi-lateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2016 in New York City.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a bi-lateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2016 in New York City.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives for a bi-lateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2016 in New York City. WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Friday, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot in the chest during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. Abe’s assassination has stunned Japan—a country where obtaining a gun is nearly impossible and political violence is relatively rare—as well as the foreign-policy community. Under Abe’s tenure, Tokyo pursued a newly ambitious foreign policy and shaped the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific for years to come.

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the controversial legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from his “Abenomics” program to his impact on the Japan-South Korea relationship and his role in laying the groundwork for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. —Chloe Hadavas

‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’

Abe killing shocks one of the world’s safest countries, William Sposato writes.

On Friday, Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot in the chest during a campaign event in Nara, Japan. Abe’s assassination has stunned Japan—a country where obtaining a gun is nearly impossible and political violence is relatively rare—as well as the foreign-policy community. Under Abe’s tenure, Tokyo pursued a newly ambitious foreign policy and shaped the security architecture of the Indo-Pacific for years to come.

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the controversial legacy of Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, from his “Abenomics” program to his impact on the Japan-South Korea relationship and his role in laying the groundwork for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. —Chloe Hadavas

People mourn former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's killing

People pay their respects in front of a makeshift memorial outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station, where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier in the day, in Nara, Japan, on July 8. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’

Abe killing shocks one of the world’s safest countries, William Sposato writes.

A closeup photo shows a smiling Abe wearing a blue suit.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends an event before the Liberal Democratic Party’s annual convention in Tokyo on Feb. 10, 2019.Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

How Shinzo Abe Changed Japan

The assassinated former prime minister leaves behind a complex legacy, Tobias Harris writes.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam's Kilo Pier on December 27, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Kilo Pier in Honolulu on Dec. 27, 2016. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Abe’s Legacy Will Outlive Him

Washington mourns the man who made Japan a real security ally in the Indo-Pacific, FP’s Jack Detsch and Amy Mackinnon report.

An anti-Japan rally in Seoul

A South Korean protester attaches fake money on a picture of Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an anti-Japan rally outside the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 5, 2019.Jeon Yeon-je/AP via Getty Images

Abe Ruined the Most Important Democratic Relationship in Asia

His ultranationalism destroyed ties with South Korea, S. Nathan Park writes.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes off his protective mask as he begins a news conference in Tokyo on May 25. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Getty Images

Unloved But Successful, Shinzo Abe Takes His Bow

The longest-ever-serving Japanese prime minister steered the country through rocky years, William Sposato writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tags: Asia, East Asia, Japan

Trending

  1. 1
    The 1970s Weren’t What You Think
  2. 2
    In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
  3. 3
    Abe’s Legacy Will Outlive Him
  4. 4
    ‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’
  5. 5
    Vladimir Putin Often Backs Down
Latest Analysis

South Korea’s Film Rules Need a Reboot
Seoho Lee

Libya Could Be Putin’s Trump Card
Robert Uniacke

Vladimir Putin Often Backs Down
Maria Snegovaya, Brian Whitmore

More from Foreign Policy

A worker cuts the nose off the last Ukraine's Tupolev-22M3, the Soviet-made strategic aircraft able to carry nuclear weapons at a military base in Poltava, Ukraine on Jan. 27, 2006. A total of 60 aircraft were destroyed according to the USA-Ukrainian disarmament agreement.
A worker cuts the nose off the last Ukraine's Tupolev-22M3, the Soviet-made strategic aircraft able to carry nuclear weapons at a military base in Poltava, Ukraine on Jan. 27, 2006. A total of 60 aircraft were destroyed according to the USA-Ukrainian disarmament agreement.

Why Do People Hate Realism So Much?

The school of thought doesn’t explain everything—but its proponents foresaw the potential for conflict over Ukraine long before it erupted.

Employees watch a cargo ship at a port in China, which is experiencing an economic downturn.
Employees watch a cargo ship at a port in China, which is experiencing an economic downturn.

China’s Crisis of Confidence

What if, instead of being a competitor, China can no longer afford to compete at all?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies in the U.S. Senate in Washington on Sept. 24, 2020.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies in the U.S. Senate in Washington on Sept. 24, 2020.

Why This Global Economic Crisis Is Different

This is the first time since World War II that there may be no cooperative way out.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud at the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang applaud at the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11.

China Is Hardening Itself for Economic War

Beijing is trying to close economic vulnerabilities out of fear of U.S. containment.

Trending

  1. The 1970s Weren’t What You Think
    Essay |
    Adam Tooze

  2. In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
    Analysis |
    Ted Nordhaus, Saloni Shah

  3. Abe’s Legacy Will Outlive Him
    Report |
    Jack Detsch, Amy Mackinnon

  4. ‘How Could This Happen in Japan?’
    Analysis |
    William Sposato

  5. Vladimir Putin Often Backs Down
    Argument |
    Maria Snegovaya, Brian Whitmore
Latest

How Shinzo Abe Shaped Japan’s Foreign Policy

South Korea’s Film Rules Need a Reboot

In Cuba, Protesting While Poor Is Now a Crime

Cold War 2.0 Is Ushering In Nonalignment 2.0

Five Years After Liberation, There Is New Hope Among Mosul’s Ruins
See All Stories