This week in FP’s international news quiz: Sri Lanka’s president flees, Biden visits the Middle East, and an American tourist falls into a volcano.

People play a tabletop game inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister
People play a tabletop game inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister
People play carrom inside the official residence of Sri Lanka's prime minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 10. ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

What in the world has gone on this week? Test your knowledge with our international news quiz!

1. Sri Lanka’s massive protests came to a head last weekend when demonstrators stormed government offices and official residences. Amid the ensuing political upheaval, who was sworn in on Friday as the country’s acting president?

While the immediate causes of Sri Lanka’s crisis are economic, its roots are political, Neil DeVotta writes.

2. Which country did now-former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flee to on Wednesday?

Rajapaksa then headed to Singapore, where he tendered his resignation via email.

3. The president of the BRICS International Forum said this week that several more countries may join the grouping, which now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Which of the following countries is not currently preparing to apply for membership?

4. Which Latin American leader did U.S. President Joe Biden host at the White House on Tuesday?

5. Biden then jetted off for a series of diplomatic visits in the Middle East, where he became the first U.S. president to fly a direct route from Tel Aviv, Israel, to what city?

6. What is the name of Japan’s ruling party, which deepened its parliamentary majority in upper house elections on Sunday?

The elections came just days after the assassination of the party’s former leader and longtime Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. FP’s Chloe Hadavas rounds up our coverage of his death and legacy

7. A new report published by a consortium of investigative journalists this week accused French President Emmanuel Macron of having personally intervened on behalf of which tech company when he was France’s economy minister?

8. Which country unexpectedly dropped out of the Pacific Islands Forum this week?

The opposition in Kiribati suggested Chinese influence may have affected the decision to withdraw. U.S.-China competition in the Pacific islands is heating up, FP’s Robbie Gramer, Mary Yang, and Jack Detsch report.

9. The global population is now expected to reach what milestone later this year, according to a new United Nations report?

10. What was an American tourist doing when he fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy last weekend?

The tourist was rescued from the volcano and then cited by police for going off official trails—apparently to take a selfie.

You scored

You scored

You scored

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

