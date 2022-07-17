Flash Points
Themed journeys through our archive.

What Popular TV Shows Reveal About a Country

And how they can shape national identity.

Israel G. Vargas illustration for Foreign Policy/Netflix/Amazon
Israel G. Vargas illustration for Foreign Policy/Netflix/Amazon
Israel G. Vargas illustration for Foreign Policy/Netflix/Amazon

In Russia in the 1990s, missing an episode of the American soap opera Santa Barbara was “considered to be a personal mini-tragedy,” Mikhail Iossel writes. Although the peculiar post-Soviet obsession with the show has waned in the Putin era, it has never faded entirely. In fact, Iossel argues, it continues to shape everyday Russians’ views of the West.

In this collection of essays from our archive, we examine what popular TV shows, from Santa Barbara to Chinese ta shidai dramas, say about the countries that produce and consume them—and how these shows often reflect, and help shape, national identity.—Chloe Hadavas

The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything

In the post-Soviet experience, there was a peculiar obsession with “Santa Barbara,” Mikhail Iossel writes.

In Russia in the 1990s, missing an episode of the American soap opera Santa Barbara was “considered to be a personal mini-tragedy,” Mikhail Iossel writes. Although the peculiar post-Soviet obsession with the show has waned in the Putin era, it has never faded entirely. In fact, Iossel argues, it continues to shape everyday Russians’ views of the West.

In this collection of essays from our archive, we examine what popular TV shows, from Santa Barbara to Chinese ta shidai dramas, say about the countries that produce and consume them—and how these shows often reflect, and help shape, national identity.—Chloe Hadavas

Left: An ad featuring a woman in a fur coat in Santa Barbara, Crimea. Right: An unfinished McMansion-style house in Santa Barbara, Kaliningrad.

Left: An ad featuring a woman in a fur coat in Santa Barbara, Crimea. Right: An unfinished McMansion-style house in Santa Barbara, Kaliningrad.

The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything

In the post-Soviet experience, there was a peculiar obsession with “Santa Barbara,” Mikhail Iossel writes.

From left, Kalki Koechlin, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi, in a scene from season 2 of Netflix’s Sacred Games.

From left, Kalki Koechlin, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi, in a scene from season 2 of Netflix’s Sacred Games.Netflix

The Great Indian Streaming Wars

The battle over the country’s future is being waged one TV screen—and smartphone—at a time, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.

Me Too protest in China

Supporters of Zhou Xiaoxuan, a feminist who rose to prominence during China’s #MeToo movement, display posters in Beijing on Dec. 2, 2020, during Zhou’s sexual harassment case against a television host. NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Sneaky Conservatism of China’s Feminist Dramas

As Beijing limits women’s choices, ta shidai television shows soothe without offering real change, Amandas Ong writes.

How Turkey’s Soft Power Conquered Pakistan

The TV drama “Ertugrul” reveals how neo-Ottoman fantasies are finding an enthusiastic audience in a country that struggles with Saudi and Western influence, Fatima Bhutto writes.

A scene from "Babylon Berlin," now streaming on Netflix. (Beta Film)

A scene from “Babylon Berlin,” now streaming on Netflix. (Beta Film)

German TV Is Sanitizing History

A new wave of historical dramas is telling the wrong stories about the country’s past, Alan Posener writes.

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Culture

Trending

  1. 1
    Civilian Men Are Trapped in Ukraine
  2. 2
    How Putin Learned to Hold Deadly Grudges
  3. 3
    Fiona Hill: Putin’s Running Out of Time
  4. 4
    The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything 2246 Shares
  5. 5
    In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
Latest Analysis

The U.S. Needs a Million Talents Program to Retain Technology Leadership
Graham Allison, Eric Schmidt

The U.S. Should Get Out of the Way in East Asia’s Nuclear Debates
Robert E. Kelly

How to Feed the Planet
Nigel Purvis, Joshua McBee

More from Foreign Policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4.

Putin’s War Was Never About NATO

Russia makes its own choices—however bad they are.

Protesters hold signs that read "No-Fly Zone = WW3" and "Ceasefire now."
Protesters hold signs that read "No-Fly Zone = WW3" and "Ceasefire now."

Why America’s Far Right and Far Left Have Aligned Against Helping Ukraine

The discourse surrounding Russia’s war on Ukraine has created strange bedfellows.

Ground personnel unload U.S.-supplied weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other military hardware at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 25.
Ground personnel unload U.S.-supplied weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other military hardware at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 25.

How to Equip Ukraine to Break the Black Sea Blockade

Russia’s grain blockade is a global catastrophe. It can be broken without NATO intervention.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting.

Vladimir Putin Often Backs Down

The idea that Russia’s leader always fights to the finish is a myth.

Trending

  1. Civilian Men Are Trapped in Ukraine
    Analysis |
    Charli Carpenter

  2. How Putin Learned to Hold Deadly Grudges
    Feature |
    William Taubman

  3. Fiona Hill: Putin’s Running Out of Time
    Q&A |
    Ravi Agrawal

  4. The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything
    Feature |
    Mikhail Iossel

  5. In Sri Lanka, Organic Farming Went Catastrophically Wrong
    Analysis |
    Ted Nordhaus, Saloni Shah
Latest

What Popular TV Shows Reveal About a Country

The Education of Pap Ndiaye

How Putin Learned to Hold Deadly Grudges

Meet the Taliban’s Would-Be Rainmaker

Will Zintan Determine Libya’s Future?
See All Stories