What Popular TV Shows Reveal About a Country
And how they can shape national identity.
In Russia in the 1990s, missing an episode of the American soap opera Santa Barbara was “considered to be a personal mini-tragedy,” Mikhail Iossel writes. Although the peculiar post-Soviet obsession with the show has waned in the Putin era, it has never faded entirely. In fact, Iossel argues, it continues to shape everyday Russians’ views of the West.
In this collection of essays from our archive, we examine what popular TV shows, from Santa Barbara to Chinese ta shidai dramas, say about the countries that produce and consume them—and how these shows often reflect, and help shape, national identity.—Chloe Hadavas
The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything
In the post-Soviet experience, there was a peculiar obsession with “Santa Barbara,” Mikhail Iossel writes.
In Russia in the 1990s, missing an episode of the American soap opera Santa Barbara was “considered to be a personal mini-tragedy,” Mikhail Iossel writes. Although the peculiar post-Soviet obsession with the show has waned in the Putin era, it has never faded entirely. In fact, Iossel argues, it continues to shape everyday Russians’ views of the West.
In this collection of essays from our archive, we examine what popular TV shows, from Santa Barbara to Chinese ta shidai dramas, say about the countries that produce and consume them—and how these shows often reflect, and help shape, national identity.—Chloe Hadavas
The 1980s American Soap Opera That Explains How Russia Feels About Everything
In the post-Soviet experience, there was a peculiar obsession with “Santa Barbara,” Mikhail Iossel writes.
The Great Indian Streaming Wars
The battle over the country’s future is being waged one TV screen—and smartphone—at a time, FP’s Ravi Agrawal writes.
The Sneaky Conservatism of China’s Feminist Dramas
As Beijing limits women’s choices, ta shidai television shows soothe without offering real change, Amandas Ong writes.
How Turkey’s Soft Power Conquered Pakistan
The TV drama “Ertugrul” reveals how neo-Ottoman fantasies are finding an enthusiastic audience in a country that struggles with Saudi and Western influence, Fatima Bhutto writes.
German TV Is Sanitizing History
A new wave of historical dramas is telling the wrong stories about the country’s past, Alan Posener writes.
More from Foreign Policy
Putin’s War Was Never About NATO
Russia makes its own choices—however bad they are.
Why America’s Far Right and Far Left Have Aligned Against Helping Ukraine
The discourse surrounding Russia’s war on Ukraine has created strange bedfellows.
How to Equip Ukraine to Break the Black Sea Blockade
Russia’s grain blockade is a global catastrophe. It can be broken without NATO intervention.
Vladimir Putin Often Backs Down
The idea that Russia’s leader always fights to the finish is a myth.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.