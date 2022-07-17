What Popular TV Shows Reveal About a Country

In Russia in the 1990s, missing an episode of the American soap opera Santa Barbara was “considered to be a personal mini-tragedy,” Mikhail Iossel writes. Although the peculiar post-Soviet obsession with the show has waned in the Putin era, it has never faded entirely. In fact, Iossel argues, it continues to shape everyday Russians’ views of the West.

In this collection of essays from our archive, we examine what popular TV shows, from Santa Barbara to Chinese ta shidai dramas, say about the countries that produce and consume them—and how these shows often reflect, and help shape, national identity.—Chloe Hadavas

