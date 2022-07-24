How Historic Sites Have Become Battlegrounds Around the World
And the stories they tell about the past and the future.
“There was a time, long ago, when Kabul sat at an axis of global power, its rulers enthroned in a vast citadel, surrounded by Buddhist monasteries, on the crossroads of trading routes that took wealth and learning to all points of Asia and beyond,” FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes. “Today, the remains of that citadel tell the story of thousands of years in the history of what is now a very different Afghanistan.”
In this edition of Flash Points, we wanted to share our essays and reporting on historic sites around the world—from Afghanistan’s Bala Hissar to Laos’s Luang Prabang—and the stories they tell about their countries’ past and future as they’re being preserved, disputed, and destroyed.—Chloe Hadavas
From the Ruins of War, a Tourist Resort Emerges
Shusha was the key to the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Now Baku wants to turn the fabled fortress town into a resort, Liz Cookman writes.
A Taliban Challenge: To Learn the Lessons of History
What an ancient citadel can teach us about Afghanistan’s past—and its potential future, according to FP’s Lynne O’Donnell.
The Reconquista of the Mosque of Córdoba
Spain’s most famous mosque is at the center of a dispute between activists seeking to preserve its Muslim heritage and the Catholic Church, which has claimed it as its own, Eric Calderwood writes.
In Laos, a Dubious Dam Threatens Luang Prabang
A hydroelectric project could force UNESCO to delist the spectacular World Heritage Site, Nathan Thompson writes.
Russia’s Imperial Arrogance Is Destroying Ukrainian Heritage
The Kremlin believes it’s the true heir of classical civilization—and is poised to replicate its pillage of Syria in Ukraine under the guise of cultural preservation, Jade McGlynn and Fiona Greenland write.
