Quiz

What in the World?

This week in FP’s international news quiz: Tunisia’s referendum, diplomacy in Uzbekistan, and a controversial Taiwan trip.

By , a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution
Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution
Supporters of a new Tunisian Constitution rejoice after early estimates point to an almost certain victory in Tunis, Tunisia, on July 26. SOFIENE HAMDAOUI/AFP via Getty Images

What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly news quiz.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly news quiz.

1. In a referendum boycotted by opposition groups, Tunisians approved a new constitution earlier this week that dramatically expands the power of the country’s president.

What is the Tunisian president’s name?

2. On Tuesday, who became the first foreign leader to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping since February, when Xi welcomed dignitaries attending Beijing’s Winter Olympics?

Xi has avoided diplomatic travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Which country did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit this week, marking his first trip to a European Union member state since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly four years ago?

4. What is the capital of Uzbekistan, which played host to a series of major meetings among regional leaders this week?

One set of meetings was a conference with the Taliban, where Afghanistan’s neighbors expressed concern about rising terrorism, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

5. Tensions have flared between Beijing and Washington over which U.S. politician’s plans to visit Taiwan in August?

6. Alejandro Giammattei—who became the first Latin American president to visit his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine, this week—is the president of which country?

7. What is the westernmost country in continental Africa, which holds parliamentary elections on Sunday?

Senegal’s democratic backsliding threatens democracy across the continent, Danielle Resnick writes.

8. Which proportion of low-income countries are currently at a “high risk of debt distress,” according to the International Monetary Fund?

9. What is the name of the Russian state energy company that reduced gas deliveries to Europe this week?

Moscow said the reduction was due to technical difficulties, but the EU argued the move was politically motivated.

10. Which world leader did Ukrainian digital petitioners recently request as their new prime minister?

The petition, which gained thousands of signatures, lauded the British leader—who recently announced his resignation over a series of scandals—for his “clear position against the military invasion of Ukraine, [and] wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres.”

You scored

It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.

You scored

Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.

You scored

Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.

Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

Join the Conversation

Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.

Already a subscriber? .

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.

Not your account?

View Comments

Join the Conversation

Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.

You are commenting as .
Tag: Politics

Trending

  1. 1
    Actually, the Russian Economy Is Imploding
  2. 2
    A Shrinking China Can’t Overtake America
  3. 3
    Pelosi Visit Sets Up No-Win Situation on Taiwan
  4. 4
    What Does the Pelosi Taiwan Uproar Mean for U.S. China Policy?
  5. 5
    Ukraine’s Breadbasket Is (Almost) Open for Business Again
Latest Analysis

Senegal’s Democratic Backsliding Is a Threat to African Democracy
Danielle Resnick

A Shrinking China Can’t Overtake America
Howard W. French

Why Indonesia Has Embraced Huawei
Benjamin Herscovitch, Dirk van der Kley, Gatra Priyandita

More from Foreign Policy

A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on May 26.
A view of the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on May 26.

Actually, the Russian Economy Is Imploding

Nine myths about the effects of sanctions and business retreats, debunked.

Taliban fighters wait as people gather for a ceremony to raise the Taliban flag in Kabul.
Taliban fighters wait as people gather for a ceremony to raise the Taliban flag in Kabul.

The Taliban Detained Me for Doing My Job. I Can Never Go Back.

FP’s columnist on a harrowing return to Kabul, almost one year after the United States left Afghanistan.

A man walks past a closed store of the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo in Moscow on June 8.
A man walks past a closed store of the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo in Moscow on June 8.

Russian Sanctions Are Working but Slowly

Moscow’s military capabilities are being ground down, piece by piece.

Men stand atop a wooden platform over a muddy river holding a long pole down into the water.
Men stand atop a wooden platform over a muddy river holding a long pole down into the water.

Ghana’s ‘Success’ Exposes the West’s Toxic Development Model

Standard theories of global progress continue to be largely limited to raw extraction.

Trending

  1. Actually, the Russian Economy Is Imploding
    Argument |
    Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Steven Tian

  2. A Shrinking China Can’t Overtake America
    Argument |
    Howard W. French

  3. Pelosi Visit Sets Up No-Win Situation on Taiwan
    Report |
    Jack Detsch

  4. What Does the Pelosi Taiwan Uproar Mean for U.S. China Policy?
    It's Debatable |
    Emma Ashford, Matthew Kroenig

  5. Ukraine’s Breadbasket Is (Almost) Open for Business Again
    Report |
    Robbie Gramer, Christina Lu
Latest

What in the World?

Ukraine’s Breadbasket Is (Almost) Open for Business Again

FP Live: How Will the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Change Europe?

Senegal’s Democratic Backsliding Is a Threat to African Democracy

What Does the Pelosi Taiwan Uproar Mean for U.S. China Policy?
See All Stories