What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Tunisia’s referendum, diplomacy in Uzbekistan, and a controversial Taiwan trip.
What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly news quiz.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. In a referendum boycotted by opposition groups, Tunisians approved a new constitution earlier this week that dramatically expands the power of the country’s president.
What is the Tunisian president’s name?
2. On Tuesday, who became the first foreign leader to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping since February, when Xi welcomed dignitaries attending Beijing’s Winter Olympics?
Xi has avoided diplomatic travel since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Which country did Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visit this week, marking his first trip to a European Union member state since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly four years ago?
4. What is the capital of Uzbekistan, which played host to a series of major meetings among regional leaders this week?
One set of meetings was a conference with the Taliban, where Afghanistan’s neighbors expressed concern about rising terrorism, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
5. Tensions have flared between Beijing and Washington over which U.S. politician’s plans to visit Taiwan in August?
6. Alejandro Giammattei—who became the first Latin American president to visit his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, Ukraine, this week—is the president of which country?
7. What is the westernmost country in continental Africa, which holds parliamentary elections on Sunday?
Senegal’s democratic backsliding threatens democracy across the continent, Danielle Resnick writes.
8. Which proportion of low-income countries are currently at a “high risk of debt distress,” according to the International Monetary Fund?
9. What is the name of the Russian state energy company that reduced gas deliveries to Europe this week?
Moscow said the reduction was due to technical difficulties, but the EU argued the move was politically motivated.
10. Which world leader did Ukrainian digital petitioners recently request as their new prime minister?
The petition, which gained thousands of signatures, lauded the British leader—who recently announced his resignation over a series of scandals—for his “clear position against the military invasion of Ukraine, [and] wisdom in the political, financial and legal spheres.”
You scored
You scored
You scored
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
