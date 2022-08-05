What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: a targeted assassination, Senegal’s election, and changing fashion politics.
What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
What in the world has gone on this week? See what you can remember with our weekly international news quiz!
1. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the evacuation of which region after an explosion killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war?
2. Over the weekend, the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul.
How long had he been in charge of the terrorist group?
His death is the end of an era for al Qaeda, Middle East expert Daniel Byman wrote in Zawahiri’s obituary.
3. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathered this week for its 55th ministerial meeting to discuss Russia, China, and U.S. relations.
Which country is hosting the proceedings?
4. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his counterpart in another country on Wednesday. One expert described the two countries’ relationship as a “little club of pariahs.”
What was the country?
5. Experts are pointing to extreme weather events around the world as evidence of climate change’s growing threat. Which of these was not one of the natural disasters documented this week?
FP’s Christina Lu and Anusha Rathi reported on the catastrophic heat waves stripping the Mediterranean region of its staple crops and tourism industry.
6. Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted on Wednesday in the Lachin corridor of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Which country has peacekeeping forces positioned in the region?
7. Senegalese President Macky Sall’s ruling coalition lost its absolute majority in parliament by one seat, the country’s electoral commission said on Thursday.
What is the name of his coalition?
8. On Thursday, a Russian court found U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of marijuana possession. She was sentenced to how many years in prison?
9. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is promoting a new tactic to keep cool and save electricity. Which fashion trend has he encouraged Spaniards to adopt?
10. Jean-Marc Peillex, the mayor of France’s Saint-Gervais-les-Bains commune, has called for future climbers of Mont Blanc, France’s tallest mountain, to pay a hefty deposit to cover the cost of rescue or potential burial. How much is the suggested fee?
You scored
It’s a big world out there! Brush up on global goings-on by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign Policy’s flagship daily newsletter.
You scored
Great job! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign Policy’s one-stop regional newsletters: Africa Brief, China Brief, Latin America Brief, and South Asia Brief.
You scored
Perfection! You’re a pro who needs the in-depth insights offered in Situation Report, our newsletter on national security and defense.
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
Alexandra Sharp is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @AlexandraSSharp
More from Foreign Policy
Actually, the Russian Economy Is Imploding
Nine myths about the effects of sanctions and business retreats, debunked.
The Taliban Detained Me for Doing My Job. I Can Never Go Back.
FP’s columnist on a harrowing return to Kabul, almost one year after the United States left Afghanistan.
Russian Sanctions Are Working but Slowly
Moscow’s military capabilities are being ground down, piece by piece.
Ghana’s ‘Success’ Exposes the West’s Toxic Development Model
Standard theories of global progress continue to be largely limited to raw extraction.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.