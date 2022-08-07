How Soviet Artists Created Their Own Vision of Tolkien
Around the world, artists provide snapshots into national psyches.
All art may be political, the adage goes, but some—as Diana Seave Greenwald writes of former U.S. President George W. Bush’s portraits—“begs for political interpretation.” That is especially the case, it seems, for art created amid conflict, oppression, and political polarization.
This collection of essays from our archive explores how artists, intentionally or not, make political statements through their work and provide snapshots into a country’s politics, from Soviet artists creating a Russian Middle-earth to a sculptor in Myanmar commemorating dissidents to a cartoonist defying Chinese censorship.—Chloe Hadavas
Comrades of the Ring
How Soviet artists evaded censors to create their own visions of Tolkien, according to Joel Merriner.
China’s Rebel Cartoonist Unmasks
Badiucao’s work has brought him praise from critics—and threats from Beijing, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.
George W. Bush’s Newest Portraits Are Political
The amateur painter still shows an eye for spin, Diana Seave Greenwald writes.
A Russian Artist’s Snapshot of the National Psyche
Why Russia’s entry at the world’s toniest art fair speaks volumes about the country’s predicament, according to Anna Nemtsova.
A Political Artist’s Tools
In his sculptures, Htein Lin commemorates the sacrifices that dissidents made under Myanmar’s military junta, Francis Wade writes.
