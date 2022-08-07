How Soviet Artists Created Their Own Vision of Tolkien

How Soviet artists evaded censors to create their own visions of Tolkien, according to Joel Merriner.

This collection of essays from our archive explores how artists, intentionally or not, make political statements through their work and provide snapshots into a country’s politics, from Soviet artists creating a Russian Middle-earth to a sculptor in Myanmar commemorating dissidents to a cartoonist defying Chinese censorship.—Chloe Hadavas

All art may be political, the adage goes, but some—as Diana Seave Greenwald writes of former U.S. President George W. Bush’s portraits—“begs for political interpretation.” That is especially the case, it seems, for art created amid conflict, oppression, and political polarization.

Assorted Soviet Tolkien illustrations (from left to right): Bilbo and Gandalf meet, by Mikhail Belomlinsky from <em>Khobbit</em> (1976) translated by Natalia Rakhmanova; Gandalf arrives in Hobbiton by Sergei Iukhimov from <em>Vlastelin Kolec</em> Volume I (1993); Wilderland/Thror’s Map amalgam by Mikhail Belomlinsky from <em>Khobbit</em> (1976).

Political cartoonist Badiucao reveals his face in a self-portrait in April.

Badiucao’s work has brought him praise from critics—and threats from Beijing, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush paints.

The amateur painter still shows an eye for spin, Diana Seave Greenwald writes.

Why Russia’s entry at the world’s toniest art fair speaks volumes about the country’s predicament, according to Anna Nemtsova.

In his sculptures, Htein Lin commemorates the sacrifices that dissidents made under Myanmar’s military junta, Francis Wade writes.