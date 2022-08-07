Flash Points
How Soviet Artists Created Their Own Vision of Tolkien

Around the world, artists provide snapshots into national psyches.

Frodo stands before the Cracks of Doom in Sergei Iukhimov’s cover illustration for Volume I of Vlastelin Kolec, Natalya Grigor’eva and Vladimir Grushetskij’s two-volume 1993 translation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.
All art may be political, the adage goes, but some—as Diana Seave Greenwald writes of former U.S. President George W. Bush’s portraits—“begs for political interpretation.” That is especially the case, it seems, for art created amid conflict, oppression, and political polarization.

This collection of essays from our archive explores how artists, intentionally or not, make political statements through their work and provide snapshots into a country’s politics, from Soviet artists creating a Russian Middle-earth to a sculptor in Myanmar commemorating dissidents to a cartoonist defying Chinese censorship.—Chloe Hadavas

Comrades of the Ring

How Soviet artists evaded censors to create their own visions of Tolkien, according to Joel Merriner.

Assorted Soviet Tolkien illustrations (from left to right): Bilbo and Gandalf meet, by Mikhail Belomlinsky from <em>Khobbit</em> (1976) translated by Natalia Rakhmanova; Gandalf arrives in Hobbiton by Sergei Iukhimov from <em>Vlastelin Kolec</em> Volume I (1993); Wilderland/Thror’s Map amalgam by Mikhail Belomlinsky from <em>Khobbit</em> (1976).
Political cartoonist Badiucao reveals his face in a self-portrait in April.
China’s Rebel Cartoonist Unmasks

Badiucao’s work has brought him praise from critics—and threats from Beijing, Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush paints.
George W. Bush’s Newest Portraits Are Political

The amateur painter still shows an eye for spin, Diana Seave Greenwald writes.

A Russian Artist’s Snapshot of the National Psyche

Why Russia’s entry at the world’s toniest art fair speaks volumes about the country’s predicament, according to Anna Nemtsova.

A Political Artist’s Tools

In his sculptures, Htein Lin commemorates the sacrifices that dissidents made under Myanmar’s military junta, Francis Wade writes.

