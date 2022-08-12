What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: Ukraine fights on, Kenya votes, and Trump’s residence gets raided.
Do you have a nose for international news? Test your knowledge with our weekly quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. Including a new infusion of military aid announced on Monday, around how much such aid has the United States so far committed to Ukraine during the Biden administration?
The need for continued international support for Ukraine in its war against Russia is clear, Alexey Kovalev argues.
2. Which intermediary country brokered a cease-fire after fighting occurred between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza last weekend?
3. Kenyans are still awaiting the final results of Tuesday’s general election. The race between presidential candidates Raila Odinga and William Ruto was expected to be close.
Unusually for Kenyan politics, neither candidate hails from the country’s largest ethnic group. What is that group called?
4. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffled his cabinet this week as he fought to stave off scrutiny of his party’s ties to which religious organization?
Eyes turned to the Japanese ruling party’s ties to the Unification Church after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated, with his killer citing the leader’s ties to the church as his motive.
5. On Thursday, Argentina’s Central Bank raised interest rates amid continued inflation. What do Argentine economists project the annual inflation rate will be by the end of the year?
6. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to several countries this week as he launched the new U.S. strategy for which region?
FP’s Robbie Gramer previewed the new strategy last week.
7. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in hot water over what recent scandal?
Mitsotakis has denied knowledge of the wiretap, but multiple top aides and officials have already stepped down over the incident.
8. Drought has caused dangerously low water levels in which major German river, which travels from the Swiss Alps through Germany and on to the Netherlands?
FP’s Elisabeth Braw explains the centrality of the Rhine to the German economy.
9. The FBI on Monday raided former U.S. President Donald Trump’s private Florida resort, known as what?
Documents seized in the raid reportedly were related to nuclear weapons.
10. Which U.S. pizza chain was recently forced to shutter operations in Italy after a failed entrance into the local market?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk
