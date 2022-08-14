Can the IMF Help the Global South?
As debt burdens worsen, all eyes are on the IMF.
In late July, the International Monetary Fund updated its World Economic Outlook. The results were grim: High inflation has brought tighter financial conditions, only worsening the developing world’s debt burden as the global economy reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the roots of the global south’s looming debt crisis, the heated debates surrounding the IMF’s role in economic recoveries around the world, and why Argentina’s agreement with the IMF this year could set a new—and better—precedent for tackling debt restructuring.—Chloe Hadavas
The Global South’s Looming Debt Crisis—and How to Stop It
Many poor countries face major economic disruption and possible default on their sovereign debt in 2022, Mark Malloch-Brown writes.
In late July, the International Monetary Fund updated its World Economic Outlook. The results were grim: High inflation has brought tighter financial conditions, only worsening the developing world’s debt burden as the global economy reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the roots of the global south’s looming debt crisis, the heated debates surrounding the IMF’s role in economic recoveries around the world, and why Argentina’s agreement with the IMF this year could set a new—and better—precedent for tackling debt restructuring.—Chloe Hadavas
The Global South’s Looming Debt Crisis—and How to Stop It
Many poor countries face major economic disruption and possible default on their sovereign debt in 2022, Mark Malloch-Brown writes.
Pakistan Is Drowning in Debt
Rising prices, food insecurity, and a growing debt burden make Islamabad’s other challenges all the more pressing, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.
The International Monetary Fund: Holy Grail or Poisoned Chalice?
As the global south struggles to grapple with its debt pandemic, experts question the efficacy of the IMF’s conditional lending, FP’s Anusha Rathi writes.
Ecuador’s Distant Dream of a Green Recovery
The debt-saddled country is struggling to meet its climate goals under IMF austerity, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes.
Argentina and the IMF Turn Away From Austerity
A recent agreement may set a better precedent for dealing with debt levels around the world, Joseph E. Stiglitz and Mark Weisbrot write.
More from Foreign Policy
Xi’s Great Leap Backward
Beijing is running out of recipes for its looming jobs crisis—and reviving Mao-era policies.
Companies Are Fleeing China for Friendlier Shores
“Friendshoring” is the new trend as geopolitics bites.
Why Superpower Crises Are a Good Thing
A new era of tensions will focus minds and break logjams, as Cold War history shows.
The Mediterranean as We Know It Is Vanishing
From Saint-Tropez to Amalfi, the region’s most attractive tourist destinations are also its most vulnerable.
Join the Conversation
Commenting on this and other recent articles is just one benefit of a Foreign Policy subscription.
Already a subscriber?.
Subscribe Subscribe
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Join the conversation on this and other recent Foreign Policy articles when you subscribe now.
Subscribe Subscribe
Not your account?
View Comments
Join the Conversation
Please follow our comment guidelines, stay on topic, and be civil, courteous, and respectful of others’ beliefs. Comments are closed automatically seven days after articles are published.