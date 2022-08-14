Can the IMF Help the Global South?

Many poor countries face major economic disruption and possible default on their sovereign debt in 2022, Mark Malloch-Brown writes.

In this edition of Flash Points, we explore the roots of the global south’s looming debt crisis, the heated debates surrounding the IMF’s role in economic recoveries around the world, and why Argentina’s agreement with the IMF this year could set a new—and better—precedent for tackling debt restructuring.—Chloe Hadavas

In late July, the International Monetary Fund updated its World Economic Outlook. The results were grim: High inflation has brought tighter financial conditions, only worsening the developing world’s debt burden as the global economy reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

An activist dressed as Argentina’s Eva Perón holds a sign that reads "IMF Debt: Reform or Rebellion" in front of the IMF headquarters.

Opposition supporters march during a protest against inflation, political destabilization, and fuel price hikes in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on July 2.

Rising prices, food insecurity, and a growing debt burden make Islamabad’s other challenges all the more pressing, FP’s Lynne O’Donnell writes.

People take part in a protest against the government's motion to increase taxes in order to reach a credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund in San José, Costa Rica, on Sept. 30, 2020.

As the global south struggles to grapple with its debt pandemic, experts question the efficacy of the IMF’s conditional lending, FP’s Anusha Rathi writes.

Solar technicians from Alianza Ceibo/Amazon Frontlines help members

The debt-saddled country is struggling to meet its climate goals under IMF austerity, FP’s Catherine Osborn writes.

Members of leftist groups demonstrate against the International Monetary Fund on the eve of a 0 million installment due to repay Argentina’s debt in Buenos Aires on Jan. 27.

A recent agreement may set a better precedent for dealing with debt levels around the world, Joseph E. Stiglitz and Mark Weisbrot write.