Ruto Declared Kenya’s Next President

Welcome to today’s Morning Brief, where we’re looking at Kenya’s presidential results, the Iran deal’s hurdles, another blow to Russia in Crimea, and China’s new military drills.

Ruto Declared Winner in Kenya

Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto is now the country’s president-elect after he was declared the winner of last Tuesday’s presidential election amid dramatic scenes in the capital Nairobi.

Before Wafula Chebukati, the chair of Kenya’s electoral commission, could announce Ruto’s victory, protesters attempted to dismantle the podium and stage dressings before riot police eventually calmed proceedings.

At the same time, a more official protest was happening. Juliana Cherera, Chebukati’s deputy, hosted her own press conference and said that she and three others on the commission could not accept the result due to the “opaque nature of this last phase of the general election.”

That didn’t stop Chebukati from certifying the results in person once he retook the stage. The latest official tally: 50.5 percent of the vote for Ruto, and 48.8 percent for Odinga. (Two minor candidates account for the remaining votes.)

Ruto, who has promised a break from the “dynasties” that have dominated Kenyan politics since independence, projected a conciliatory tone in his acceptance speech, urging unity. “We need all hands on deck to move forward,” Ruto said. He inherits East Africa’s largest economy, but one that is greatly exposed to the dual shocks of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Kenyans can breathe a sigh of relief that post-election violence, which marred presidential contests in 2007 and 2017 has not materialized yet.

Raila Odinga, defeated for a fifth time in his quest for the presidency, has remained silent, but could yet mount a legal challenge. His press secretary said late Monday that he would address the nation today, while his running mate Martha Karua chimed in, saying on Twitter that “it is not over till it’s over.”

In a sign of the uphill battle any Odinga challenge would face, leaders across Africa have already congratulated Ruto on his victory, including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Notably just three of Kenya’s five neighbors have welcomed Ruto’s apparent win: South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia have all sent their good wishes, but Tanzania and Uganda have stayed quiet.

The United States mentioned Monday’s events in a statement from its Nairobi embassy, but stopped short of congratulating Ruto. Instead it urged all sides to “peacefully resolve any remaining concerns about this election through existing dispute resolution mechanisms.”

Keep an Eye On

Iran deal troubles. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that three issues stand in the way of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as a deadline to agree on an EU-drafted “final” text came and went on Monday. Iran was set to deliver its written responses to EU negotiators last night. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would respond in private to the draft text and expressed frustration that Iran was bringing up “extraneous” demands.

Crimea attack. Ukrainian forces appear to have hit another Russian military facility in Crimea. One week after explosions destroyed several Russian aircraft at a Crimean airbase, an ammunition depot on the Russian-occupied peninsula exploded, sending fireballs into the sky. Local residents were evacuated and Kyiv appeared to take credit for the blast; an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky called it “demilitarization in action” in a Twitter post.

China’s new drills. China’s defense ministry announced new military drills as a “resolute response and solemn deterrent against collusion and provocation between the U.S. and Taiwan,” following a two-day visit of a delegation of U.S. lawmakers to the island on Sunday. China’s foreign ministry also condemned the “handful of U.S. politicians, in collusion with the separatist forces of Taiwan independence, are trying to challenge the one-China principle, which is out of their depth and doomed to failure.”

Omicron defense. The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve a new COVID-19 booster shot designed to combat the Omicron variant BA.1 and will begin rolling it out this fall. The so called bivalent vaccine, developed by Moderna, is not expected to produce high protection from the currently prevalent BA.5 variant.

Odds and Ends Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has sparked a literary boom on Amazon’s Kindle self-publishing service, with dozens of new books appearing in the wake of her travels. Michael Cannings, a U.K.-based publisher originally noticed the phenomenon and pointed out that the books—which market themselves as Taiwan-China analyses—appear to host plagiarized content by fake authors, suggesting a quick turnaround effort.

“The possibilities to use this for disinformation are strong,” Cannings told Radio Free Asia. “I just can’t be sure whether in this case is really somebody trying to do that, or if it’s just unethical people trying to make money.”