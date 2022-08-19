What in the World?
This week in FP’s international news quiz: India celebrates Independence Day, Brazil’s election season kicks off, and Australian political secrets are unleashed.
Are you a voracious Foreign Policy reader? Test your knowledge of this week’s global goings-on with our news quiz!
Have feedback? Email whatintheworld@foreignpolicy.com to let me know your thoughts.
1. This week marked the anniversary of which 2021 government takeover?
FP editor in chief Ravi Agrawal spoke with FP columnist Lynne O’Donnell and South Asia Brief writer Michael Kugelman about the state of Afghan society one year later.
2. On Tuesday, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was revealed to have secretly assumed a slew of cabinet positions while in office, with some of his ministers unaware that they were sharing their titles with him.
Which of the following departments was Morrison not appointed to lead during this period?
3. A delegation of five U.S. lawmakers followed in the footsteps of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week and visited which nation?
Figuring out how to prevent a war between the United States and China over Taiwan is far more important than figuring out how to win one, FP’s Howard W. French writes.
4. Author Salman Rushdie is recovering from a stabbing last week at a public event in New York. Rushdie has received many death threats since Iran’s supreme leader issued a fatwa against him in 1989—over which of his novels?
5. Who was declared the winner of last week’s Kenyan presidential election, with his opponent disputing the final tally?
Several members of the electoral commission refused to endorse the result, and Odinga continues to contest Ruto’s victory.
6. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a major Independence Day speech this week. In what year did India gain its independence from Britain?
As India marks 75 years of independence, the country should return to its founding ideals, Salil Tripathi writes.
7. Brazil’s presidential election campaign formally began this week. Which Workers’ Party candidate is challenging incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro?
8. The United Kingdom this week became the first country to approve a vaccine booster shot targeting which COVID-19 variant?
9. While the world’s humans have spent recent years navigating pandemic-related lockdowns, the German town of Walldorf recently implemented another kind of lockdown—on cats. This week, the cats were once again allowed outdoors after three months of restrictions, enforced by an up to $50,000 fine on their owners, to protect an endangered bird species.
How many birds are outdoor cats estimated to kill each year in the United States alone?
10. Officials announced this week that tourists visiting which remote spot will soon have high-speed internet access throughout their journey?
Nina Goldman is a deputy copy editor at Foreign Policy.
